Miscommunication or genuine need? Increased numbers of Ukrainian refugees using foodbanks in Aberdeen

By Lottie Hood
January 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 10:36 am
Karen Alexander, lead practitioner at Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank said refugees have been seeking support. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Karen Alexander, lead practitioner at Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank said refugees have been seeking support. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen charities have reported an increase in Ukrainian refugees seeking support for food and warm clothing in recent months.

Several foodbanks in the city have reported an increase in refugee families turning to them for support.

However, some believe this rise in numbers may actually be due to a miscommunication of what foodbanks are rather than widespread need.

Karen Alexander, lead practitioner at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said they are focussing on just trying to support those asking for help.

Asking for warm clothes and food, she said around 20 families and individuals are among the 200 people coming to their foodbank on Summer Street each week to seek support.

Trying to support those coming for help

Lead practitioner at Aberdeen Cyrenians, Karen Alexander. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ms Alexander said she had noticed an influx of refugees during the last four months.

She said: “We’ve got other people coming in but we’ve noticed a huge amount of Ukrainian families coming in.”

When asked if there was a possible reason for this sudden influx, she added: “It’s a mixture. Some are looking for work at the moment, some are waiting for benefits.

“Some have just moved into properties and are obviously trying to furnish their flats and some are in hotels.

“Although some say they are getting meals there, they’re obviously still hungry. Everybody needs a little bit extra.

“Generally, they’re just telling us that it is hard because they’re trying to look after their families and they’re trying to look for work as well.

“We just have to support them in the best way that we can with warm clothes and food provision.”

Is influx due to a miscommunication?

Evan Adamson, community connector and foodbank manager at Instant Neighbour, said they are also supporting around 50 Ukrainian refugees on a regular basis.

However, he said a lot of the influx of those seeking support might be due to a  miscommunication.

Mr Adamson said a lot of refugees were given “clumsily worded” information packs when they first arrived in Aberdeen.

Evan Adamson. Image: Jim Irvine.

Taken from the council’s website a few months ago and roughly translated to Ukrainian, foodbanks were listed under a title of “where to access free food”.

While he said it was given out of a place of wanting to help people, the wording of the information has led to “confusion”.

“If you read through the pages, although now it’s titled emergency food, it’s very much insinuating free food,” he said.

“I’ve tried to work with the resettlement team and council in trying to word a poster or a mail drop or something that educates that this is emergency food. It is meant to be for people who have nothing.

“At the same time you have to be conscientious and compassionate that these people have been upped out of their homeland and are trying to start somewhere new and it’s difficult. ”

‘Donations are way down but requests are way up’

When approached to comment on the situation, an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The vast majority of Ukrainian guests who have been welcomed to Aberdeen are either in receipt of universal credit and social security benefits or are working.

“Those who stay in hotels receive hot breakfasts and an evening meal.

“There appears to be a misunderstanding that foodbanks are readily available for free food as opposed to emergency provision.”

Nationally, foodbanks are struggling to meet increased demand. Photo: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Mr Adamson added that it’s not just Aberdeen City Council and miscommunication about the role of foodbanks is becoming more widespread.

While there is much being done to de-stigmatise foodbanks, he said it is going one step further than this now with many organisations promoting foodbanks as a solution rather than directing people as a last resort.

He added: “Basically foodbanks are seen as a way of propping up the welfare state and we’ve got to stage now where we’re normalising foodbanks.”

Mr Adamson said services advertising “free food” instead of “emergency food” and offering a list on foodbanks as a first point of call can create a “sense of entitlement” for many people. 

It can also create a barrier to those who are really in need of foodbank services.

With many who used to donate now struggling themselves, Mr Adamson said: “Donations are way down but requests are way up.

“You just want to make sure that the people who are getting the first choice of the food are the people who really need the help.”

The Press & Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital part foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

The Big Food Appeal is also working to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks.

Foodbanks like Aberdeen Cyrenians and Instant Neighbour rely on donations of food, hygiene products and cash to help support those struggling in the community.

To find out more, click on the links above.

