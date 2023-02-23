Now Prospect union piles in to Highlands and Islands airport woes with March walk-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Now Prospect union piles in to Highlands and Islands airport woes with March walk-out

By Simon Warburton
February 23, 2023, 1:57 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 3:14 pm
Benbecula Airport
Airports such as Benbecula (pictured) will see March walkouts by Prospect. Image: Sandy McCook.

Passengers using 10 Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) face yet more severe disruption next month as one of the three unions in dispute with the authority said it had “no option” other than to walk out in its bitter pay wrangle with the authority.

HIAL says the Prospect labour body has now “served notice of industrial action” by fire service and security staff in March which may result in airport closures.

Air Traffic Control tower with an aircraft wing in foreground.
Stornoway Airport will also be affected. Image: Sandy McCook.

The disruption is slated to take effect despite a slightly enhanced offer from HIAL, which also said it would meet representatives from Prospect as well as Unite and PCS unions next week to discuss the unrest.

Prospect members rejected a 5% pay offer in October last year and claims: “Since then no substantive progress has been made by the employer or Scottish Government” to resolve the dispute.

Specific airports affected by Prospect action are:

  • March 8 and 9: Stornoway, Sumburgh Airport
  • March 10: Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Islay, Kirkwall, Wick
  • March 13: Dundee, Inverness, Islay
  • March 17: Dundee, Inverness

Prospect has also advised HIAL that firefighters will be starting action short of a strike after the industrial action ends on March 17.

This will include an overtime ban, a refusal to cover non-ambulance extensions and special openings, working to rosters and withdrawal of good will.

Aircraft landing on the beach at Barra Airport.
Barra Airport will see industrial action on March 10. Image: HIAL.

Action short of a strike is likely to have “a significant impact” adds Prospect on normal operations across airports.

Prospect negotiation officer Jane Rose said: “Our members in fire and security ensure airports across the Highlands and Islands operate safely and securely for the communities and businesses they serve. They do not deserve the substantial real terms pay cut that is currently on offer.

“Members have resisted taking action for many months in the hope of avoiding disruption to their communities.  However, we are in the worst cost of living crisis in 40 years and both HIAL and Scottish Government have completely failed to try and deliver a pay increase that properly addresses that.

HIAL teams now liaising with airlines

“As such we have no option but to take this action.

“We are calling on Scottish Government to meet urgently with us and HIAL management to fund an improved pay offer and avoid causing further impact on the remote and rural communities of Scotland.”

HIAL local teams are now liaising with airlines to determine the impact of the industrial action and potential disruption for passengers.

The new development comes hot on the heels of strike action by the Unite labour body due to take place from February 21-23, although it is as yet unclear if the three unions involved intend to coordinate any future walk-outs.

Inglis Lyon
HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: DCT Media.

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon said: “We met Prospect, Unite and PCS union representatives last Thursday, February 16 and presented an enhanced proposal which comprised a tiered one-off non-consolidated payment on top of the percentage increase we offered before Christmas.

“The three trade unions carefully considered the proposal, but unfortunately notified us the proposal will not be sufficient to resolve the dispute.

“We are disappointed our proposal fell short of the unions’ expectations and apologise for the disruption this industrial action will cause for our customers and airlines.

“We remain committed to resolving this matter and have asked to meet union representatives next week to better understand areas of potential compromise.”

HIAL’s December 2022 offer:

  • A 5% basic pay award to all staff earning less than £80k
  • A 4% basic pay award to all staff earning more than £80k
  • A 5% increase to fixed allowances, not automatically updated by the 5% increase in basic pay

The Scottish Government authorised additional flexibility through a non-consolidated payment to help resolve the matter.

A Scottish government spokesman said: “We absolutely respect the democratic right of union members to take industrial action – though it is disappointing passengers face the prospect of further disruption.

“We encourage HIAL and unions to continue to engage in positive dialogue in order to resolve this dispute.”

