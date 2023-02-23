Now Prospect union piles in to Highlands and Islands airport woes with March walk-out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Passengers using 10 Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) face yet more severe disruption next month as one of the three unions in dispute with the authority said it had “no option” other than to walk out in its bitter pay wrangle with the authority.

HIAL says the Prospect labour body has now “served notice of industrial action” by fire service and security staff in March which may result in airport closures.

The disruption is slated to take effect despite a slightly enhanced offer from HIAL, which also said it would meet representatives from Prospect as well as Unite and PCS unions next week to discuss the unrest.

Prospect members rejected a 5% pay offer in October last year and claims: “Since then no substantive progress has been made by the employer or Scottish Government” to resolve the dispute.

Specific airports affected by Prospect action are:

March 8 and 9 : Stornoway, Sumburgh Airport

: Stornoway, Sumburgh Airport March 10: Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Islay, Kirkwall, Wick

Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Islay, Kirkwall, Wick March 13 : Dundee, Inverness, Islay

: Dundee, Inverness, Islay March 17: Dundee, Inverness

Prospect has also advised HIAL that firefighters will be starting action short of a strike after the industrial action ends on March 17.

This will include an overtime ban, a refusal to cover non-ambulance extensions and special openings, working to rosters and withdrawal of good will.

Action short of a strike is likely to have “a significant impact” adds Prospect on normal operations across airports.

Prospect negotiation officer Jane Rose said: “Our members in fire and security ensure airports across the Highlands and Islands operate safely and securely for the communities and businesses they serve. They do not deserve the substantial real terms pay cut that is currently on offer.

“Members have resisted taking action for many months in the hope of avoiding disruption to their communities. However, we are in the worst cost of living crisis in 40 years and both HIAL and Scottish Government have completely failed to try and deliver a pay increase that properly addresses that.

HIAL teams now liaising with airlines

“As such we have no option but to take this action.

“We are calling on Scottish Government to meet urgently with us and HIAL management to fund an improved pay offer and avoid causing further impact on the remote and rural communities of Scotland.”

HIAL local teams are now liaising with airlines to determine the impact of the industrial action and potential disruption for passengers.

The new development comes hot on the heels of strike action by the Unite labour body due to take place from February 21-23, although it is as yet unclear if the three unions involved intend to coordinate any future walk-outs.

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon said: “We met Prospect, Unite and PCS union representatives last Thursday, February 16 and presented an enhanced proposal which comprised a tiered one-off non-consolidated payment on top of the percentage increase we offered before Christmas.

“The three trade unions carefully considered the proposal, but unfortunately notified us the proposal will not be sufficient to resolve the dispute.

“We are disappointed our proposal fell short of the unions’ expectations and apologise for the disruption this industrial action will cause for our customers and airlines.

“We remain committed to resolving this matter and have asked to meet union representatives next week to better understand areas of potential compromise.”

HIAL’s December 2022 offer:

A 5% basic pay award to all staff earning less than £80k

A 4% basic pay award to all staff earning more than £80k

A 5% increase to fixed allowances, not automatically updated by the 5% increase in basic pay

The Scottish Government authorised additional flexibility through a non-consolidated payment to help resolve the matter.

A Scottish government spokesman said: “We absolutely respect the democratic right of union members to take industrial action – though it is disappointing passengers face the prospect of further disruption.

“We encourage HIAL and unions to continue to engage in positive dialogue in order to resolve this dispute.”