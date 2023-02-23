‘None of this has been easy’: Argyll and Bute Council approves 5% council tax increase to fund roads, schools and waste improvements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Argyll and Bute Council has approved a 5% increase in council tax to fund improvements to roads, schools, waste services and climate support.

School meals and ferry tickets won’t go up in price, but Argyll and Bute Council’s administration said the increase was necessary to protect jobs and services.

Budget proposals by the opposition, which were unsuccessful, also included a 5% rise in the council tax.

Argyll and Bute were facing a £13 million funding gap this year.

But the successful budget found cash to invest in roads, schools and bin lorries while avoiding cuts to services.

Proposed cuts which were rejected included money for parent/toddler groups, the council’s customer engagement team and school crossing patrollers.

‘We are protecting local jobs’

Council Leader Robin Currie said: “In order to protect services and jobs and support investment, council tax will increase 5% this year.

“Without this we would have to reduce investment and also increase savings. We are protecting local jobs.

“In real terms this will be less than £2 a week for households in the five lower council tax bands.

“On balance, in absence of a fair funding settlement (from the Scottish Government), this is needed.

‘Other councils increased council tax by even more’

“Other local authorities across Scotland have taken this very difficult step. We know other councils that have found it necessary to increase council tax by even more.”

Fees and charges for council services will rise by 6% in line with inflation.

However, Mr Currie said the cost of school meals and ferry fares on the council’s four ferries would stay the same.

He said: “There will be no increase to school meal charges. Families already have to cope with food cost increases. We want to make sure nutritious school meals remain affordable.

“The four ferry services provided by the council, Jura, Cuan, Lismore and Easdale will not increase.

“This is an example of a non-statutory service other councils in Scotland don’t have to provide. But we recognize its importance to fragile island communities.”

To allow investment in roads, schools waste services and climate support – the council drew on “service concession” arrangements to free up funding by spreading the repayment of new schools over 60 rather than 25/30 years.

Investments of more than £ 38 million were agreed on Thursday.

Funding for roads, schools and waste management

This includes an extra £8m for roads and infrastructure, bringing the total for road repair maintenance over the next two years to £16m.

There was also £480,000 allocated for a new fleet for road maintenance, including a jet patcher and line marking machine, and £750,000 for footpath improvements.

Another £8m goes to education, to be spent on new school buildings in Argyll and Bute. Plus £640,000 to develop the school estate’s climate change measures.

In waste and recycling services, £3.5m will help the area comply with the national biodegradable municipal waste ban.

And £700,000 will be spent on new refuse vehicles.

£7m for Priorities Investment Fund

To help drive economic growth on the isle of Bute, upwards of £6m has been allocated to the Rothesay Pavilion regeneration project.

The council also created a new £7m Priorities Investment Fund to support the longer-term future of Argyll and Bute.

Councillor Currie added: “We are investing in what we know really matters to people in Argyll and Bute. We are investing in services that support day-to-day life right now, and that support Argyll and Bute’s long term success.

“None of this has been easy. Local government continues to be crucial but crushed by the unrelenting need for multi-million-pound savings. It’s through effective financial management, and listening to what our communities tell us they need, that we have succeeded today in setting a responsible and progressive budget.”

Councillor Gary Mulvaney, Policy Lead for Finance Services said: “Today’s decisions mean that we continue to deliver services that benefit everyone in Argyll and Bute in some way.

“And we save at-risk support that we know people care about, including school crossing patrollers, customer service points and early years funding for parents and toddler groups. This budget as far as possible overcomes huge financial challenge to keep jobs and council services in our communities.”

Council tax for a home in Band “D” will now be £1,479.20.

