Loganair defends decision to axe flights to and from Inverness for six weeks

Loganair has defended its decision to suspend flights from the islands to Inverness for six weeks.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) is currently in the midst of a fight with trade union members over pay, initiating walkouts and work-to-rule at airports.

The company operates most airports across the north of Scotland, including Inverness, Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Stornoway and Benbecula.

Loganair operates most of Scotland’s island services with daily flights from Hial airports on the islands to its hub, Inverness.

However, Loganair has decided to suspend regular flights to the islands during the latest work-to-rule to prevent last-minute cancellations and delays.

The suspension of services begins on March 17 and will last six weeks until the end of April.

While it is known in advance when walkouts will occur, Loganair says the work-to-rule is “far less predictable” and makes it hard to provide reliable, regular service.

‘This simply isn’t right’

The airline has come under fire since announcing the suspension last week, with politicians saying they were leaving island communities stranded – and that instead, they should be pushing HIAL bosses to get back round the negotiating table.

But Loganair’s chief executive Jonathan Hinkles defended the move on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland today.

He said: “Loganair’s experience from the past three disputes over four years now at Highlands and Islands Airports is that continuing to provide a service during work-to-rule is incredibly difficult.”

Mr Hinkle says vital services at the airports such as the fire service, which because of work-to-rule, cannot effectively maintain the high standard of service required.

“That then leaves us in a position where we are suddenly told at the drop of a hat that the airport is going to be closed for the next hour because the controllers need a mandatory rest break or that certain aircraft can’t land there because the fire service is manned adequately for that type of aircraft.”

He added that trying to line up services for passengers travelling from the Inverness to Stornoway and then on Benbecula is very difficult.

Vital supplies like medicines, transported by Loganair, will continue between Inverness and Stornoway.

Mr Hinkles stressed services to and from non-Hial airports will continue including Stornoway to Glasgow and Orkney to Aberdeen/Edinburgh/Glasgow.

“It’s based on what’s happened on previous occasions that we’ve taken a look at this and said ‘look this simply isn’t right’.

“We cannot provide a service on the basis where we’re not sure the airports are going to be open.”

Mr Hinkles believes the suspension, while not ideal, will spare people on the day being forced to make alternative arrangements due to flight cancellations.

These include people travelling from the Western Isles to Inverness for treatment at Raigmore Hospital.

“Having disruption on the day and having flights cancelled on the day, which when you’re completely dependant on that to get to a hospital appointment at Raigmore, is the last thing we want, it’s the last thing our customers want.

“By putting this in place in advance, we said to people, ‘Look, this service is not going to be there for this period of time’ until this industrial issue is sorted out.”

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has met with the managing director of Hial and has asked for a new business case to be presented ensure the best outcome for everyone.

Talk between the trade unions and Hial are expected resume today.

To keep updated with Loganair flights visit the website.