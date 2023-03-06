Loganair defends decision to axe flights to and from Inverness for six weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loganair defends decision to axe flights to and from Inverness for six weeks

By Ross Hempseed
March 6, 2023, 7:36 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 8:00 am
Flights to and from Inverness to other Hial airports will be suspended from March 17. Image: Hial.
Loganair has defended its decision to suspend flights from the islands to Inverness for six weeks.

Loganair has defended its decision to suspend flights from the islands to Inverness for six weeks.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) is currently in the midst of a fight with trade union members over pay, initiating walkouts and work-to-rule at airports.

The company operates most airports across the north of Scotland, including Inverness, Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Stornoway and Benbecula.

Loganair flights from island airports such as Stornoway to Inverness will be suspended until the end of April. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Loganair operates most of Scotland’s island services with daily flights from Hial airports on the islands to its hub, Inverness.

However, Loganair has decided to suspend regular flights to the islands during the latest work-to-rule to prevent last-minute cancellations and delays.

The suspension of services begins on March 17 and will last six weeks until the end of April.

While it is known in advance when walkouts will occur, Loganair says the work-to-rule is “far less predictable” and makes it hard to provide reliable, regular service.

‘This simply isn’t right’

The airline has come under fire since announcing the suspension last week, with politicians saying they were leaving island communities stranded – and that instead, they should be pushing HIAL bosses to get back round the negotiating table.

But Loganair’s chief executive Jonathan Hinkles defended the move on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland today.

He said: “Loganair’s experience from the past three disputes over four years now at Highlands and Islands Airports is that continuing to provide a service during work-to-rule is incredibly difficult.”

Mr Hinkle says vital services at the airports such as the fire service, which because of work-to-rule, cannot effectively maintain the high standard of service required.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles
Jonathan Hinkles, chief executive of Loganair has spoken of the difficult decision to axe flights to and from Hial airports. Image: Loganair

“That then leaves us in a position where we are suddenly told at the drop of a hat that the airport is going to be closed for the next hour because the controllers need a mandatory rest break or that certain aircraft can’t land there because the fire service is manned adequately for that type of aircraft.”

He added that trying to line up services for passengers travelling from the Inverness to Stornoway and then on Benbecula is very difficult.

Vital supplies like medicines, transported by Loganair, will continue between Inverness and Stornoway.

Mr Hinkles stressed services to and from non-Hial airports will continue including Stornoway to Glasgow and Orkney to Aberdeen/Edinburgh/Glasgow.

Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
Benbecula Airport one the airports affected by the Loganair suspension Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘This simply isn’t right’

“It’s based on what’s happened on previous occasions that we’ve taken a look at this and said ‘look this simply isn’t right’.

“We cannot provide a service on the basis where we’re not sure the airports are going to be open.”

Mr Hinkles believes the suspension, while not ideal, will spare people on the day being forced to make alternative arrangements due to flight cancellations.

These include people travelling from the Western Isles to Inverness for treatment at Raigmore Hospital.

“Having disruption on the day and having flights cancelled on the day, which when you’re completely dependant on that to get to a hospital appointment at Raigmore, is the last thing we want, it’s the last thing our customers want.

“By putting this in place in advance, we said to people, ‘Look, this service is not going to be there for this period of time’ until this industrial issue is sorted out.”

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has met with the managing director of Hial and has asked for a new business case to be presented ensure the best outcome for everyone.

Talk between the trade unions and Hial are expected resume today.

To keep updated with Loganair flights visit the website.

