Next generation of north-east entrepreneurs to go head-to-head in competition final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Next generation of north-east entrepreneurs to go head-to-head in competition final

By Kelly Wilson
March 17, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 7:33 pm
Winning 'managing director' Phoebe Strachan holds the silver trophy alongside her Bag of Hope teammates from Peterhead Academy in 2022. Image: Young Enterprise Grampian
Winning 'managing director' Phoebe Strachan holds the silver trophy alongside her Bag of Hope teammates from Peterhead Academy in 2022. Image: Young Enterprise Grampian

Dozens of pupils from schools across the north-east will contest the Young Enterprise (YE) Grampian final.

After an intensive nine months of creating, setting up and running a small business, nine YE teams from a total of seven schools will showcase their entrepreneurial skills.

Pupils from Albyn School, Hazlehead Academy, Mackie Academy, Mearns Academy, Robert Gordon’s College, St Machar Academy and Westhill Academy will battle it out to be crowned winner.

All of the YE companies, set up and run by the pupils, will be judged on criteria including financial management, business acumen, sustainability and marketing flair.

Distinguished judges

The teams will showcase their products or services before facing questions from distinguished business experts.

Judges include Aberdeen Business School dean Elizabeth Gammie, Robert Gordon University lecturer Shona Douglas and Adam Smith, director of resources and senior lecturer in entrepreneurship at Aberdeen University’s business school.

Last year’s winning team was from Peterhead Academy.

The Blue Toon pupils, who named their business A Bag of Hope, worked with local charity Buchan Giving Tree to develop a bag of essentials for underprivileged families.

Special award

One participant in this year’s final, which will take place at the Leonardo Hotel at Aberdeen Airport on Tuesday, will be presented with the first Jordan Kearney Award.

It follows nominations from peers, business advisors and teachers to recognise a student who has shown extraordinary commitment to the success of their YE team, been a role model and demonstrated confidence and respect for others.

The accolade is in memory of the late Mr Kearney who, as a former YE Grampian contender at Peterhead Academy, made a huge impact to his community, his YE team and the overall competition in 2017.

Jordan Kearney, 22, died on December 22 with his family by his side. Image: Victoria Antonio/GoFundMe.
Jordan Kearney, 22, died on December 22 last year with his family by his side. Image: Victoria Antonio/GoFundMe

He died last December, aged 22, after a six-month battle with brain cancer.

YE Grampian chairman Ian Phillips said: “We are very excited to welcome our 2023 Young Enterprise school teams to the final, taking place on Tuesday, and to see them pitch their various and very creative business ideas to a panel of experts.”

YE Scotland, which is a registered charity, runs the annual programme delivering business experience for budding young entrepreneurs in S5 and S6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Declan Hoskins, who works at Treehouse Nursery in Aberdeen. Image: Truth PR
Aberdeen childcare worker named apprentice ambassador of the year
The Hoof GP has 3 million subscribers on YouTube and Facebook.
The Hoof GP: How Graeme Parker has become a global internet sensation
A community group wants to create a green hub at the government-owned Knocknagael Farm near Inverness
Charity says 'once in a lifetime' green hub could generate over £3m in five…
Event host Sally Phillips was overjoyed to be there. Image: SPE
Were you at this year's Offshore Achievement Awards?
Rail workers are staging strike action again, causing disruption across the network (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Train passengers face disruption as rail workers strike in pay and jobs row
Southeastern trains in sidings at Ramsgate station in Kent, as train passengers will face fresh disruption on Saturday because of another strike by rail workers in the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.
Train passengers face disruption as rail workers strike in pay and jobs row
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves court in San Jose, California, on Friday, March 17, 2023 (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)
Disgraced Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in bid to avoid prison
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital (Joe Giddens/PA)
Junior doctors’ leaders to halt strikes and enter pay talks
Wood's headquarters, Sir Ian Wood House, in Aberdeen. Image: Wood
Wood's shares nudge up after it gives US suitor longer to make formal takeover…
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital (PA)
More than 175,000 appointments and procedures postponed in junior doctor strike

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented