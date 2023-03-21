‘This will decimate our industry’: small waste operators call for halt to bottle return scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

‘This will decimate our industry’: small waste operators call for halt to bottle return scheme

By Kelly Wilson
March 21, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 21, 2023, 6:12 pm
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Handing a contract to manage Scotland’s incoming bottle return scheme to waste services giant Biffa will lead to “significant” job losses across the sector and increased CO2 emissions, an industry body has claimed.

The Resource Management Association Scotland (RMAS), which represents Scottish SME resource and waste management operators, is now calling on the new First Minister to step in and pause the start of the “deeply flawed” deposit return scheme (DRS).

When the scheme comes into force at the end of August, consumers will have to pay an extra 20p when they buy drinks in single-use containers.

They then earn their money back by taking their empty can, glass or bottle to vending machines placed around the country.

The deposit return scheme is set to go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
The deposit return scheme is set to go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.

Last year Circularity Scotland, who is running the deposit return scheme, announced  announced the appointment of Biffa as its sole logistics service provider.

The US-owned company will be responsible for collecting qualifying drinks containers from return points and managing bulking and counting centres where materials will be processed for recycling.

‘Decimate’ smaller waste operators

However, RMAS has accused Circularity Scotland and Biffa of failing to meet a pledge to explore opportunities to utilise the sector’s existing infrastructure, collection services and networks to operate the DRS.

It says the decision to appoint a single, centralised contractor will “decimate” smaller waste operators leading to lost revenues, job cuts and a reduction in customer choice for waste collection services, especially in remote, rural and island communities.

RMAS claims that hospitality businesses currently serviced by multiple operators across the Scottish waste management sector will have ‘no alternative’ but to accept Biffa’s services for the collection of all qualifying drinks containers. Image: Biffa

But both Biffa and Circularity Scotland have hit back at the claims saying the contract is leading to more than 500 new jobs being created and more than £80 million is being spent on opening processing centres.

Biffa has already announced plans to establish recycling depots in Aberdeen and Thurso, and will also unveil plans for similar in Inverness and Dundee.

RMAS has also raised concerns that the move could result in an increase in long haul collections creating higher carbon emissions.

It says the scheme could be digitalised to help lower carbon emissions and alleviate many of the financial and administrative concerns being raised by smaller retailers.

Flaws in scheme ‘unfair’ advantage

RMAS chairman Drew Murdoch said: “While we are fully behind the aims and intentions of the DRS, the proposed scheme is badly flawed.

“The decision to appoint a single contractor gives an unfair market advantage to one large operator.

Drew Murdoch, Resource Management Association Scotland (RMAS) chairman, claims DRS will lead to job losses. Image: Bill Shaw
Drew Murdoch, Resource Management Association Scotland (RMAS) chairman, claims DRS will lead to job losses. Image: Bill Shaw

“This goes against assurances we were given by Circularity Scotland and Biffa that opportunities to utilise existing infrastructure and collection services would be fully explored.

“Instead, we are faced with the situation that, from August, hospitality businesses currently serviced by multiple operators across the Scottish waste management sector will have no alternative but to accept Biffa’s services for the collection of all qualifying drinks containers.

“This will decimate our industry putting many small waste management companies out of business and lead to significant job losses, particularly within rural and island communities.”

‘Put the brakes on planned launch’

The group is now calling for the DRS to be realigned and rolled out in tandem with schemes being planned in England and Northern Ireland which are proposing to exempt glass from collections.

Mr Murdoch said: “The Scottish Government has so far missed an opportunity to engage with our sector, but we are still keen to support the design of a more appropriate scheme which optimises existing recycling infrastructure as well as related logistics and collections networks.

“We now call on the new First Minister to put the brakes on the planned launch once they are elected later this month.

“To be successful, the DRS needs to be rolled out on a UK basis and in line with the proposed schemes in England and Northern Ireland and exclude glass which is already widely collected through kerbside recycling programmes.”

Contract creating jobs

A Biffa spokesman insisted it was working with smaller suppliers as part of the contract.

In a statement, the firm said: “Recruitment is well underway for an additional 500 people to work on DRS, and we’re actively engaged with a number of small and medium organisations in Scotland to help us deliver parts of the scheme.

“We’re also investing £80million on infrastructure, including opening processing centres in Motherwell, Aberdeen, Thurso, Inverness, Dundee and Grangemouth to count, sort and bale the plastic, glass and aluminium drinks containers collected through the scheme.

Views of Morven House Thurso's Ormlie Industrial Estate
Morven House in Thurso’s Ormlie Industrial Estate is being primed to be one of the eight bulking stations to service the Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme. Supplied by Biffa

“Work has already started on most of these sites and several counting machines have already been delivered.

Our logistics contract for DRS includes an obligation to reduce carbon activity for the delivery of the service.

“The wider scheme also aims to ensure that at least 90% of recyclable drinks containers are captured and prevented from becoming waste. That’s more than two billion bottles and cans every year.”

A Circularity Scotland spokesman said: “We are committed to delivering a DRS that works as efficiently and cost effectively as possible and are actively working with recycling, waste and logistics providers across Scotland to identify opportunities to work in partnership and utilise existing collection arrangements.

Biffa was selected as a result of their unparalleled expertise in supporting large scale and complex recycling schemes across the world.”

Circularity Scotland spokesman

“We are also in regular contact with waste management teams from all local authorities in Scotland about synergies with their recycling networks. As well as minimising costs, this will help to ensure that emissions from collection vehicles are kept as low as possible.

“Biffa was appointed as the official logistics partner for the Deposit Return Scheme in Scotland after a full and robust bidding process, which included smaller Scottish based operators.

“Biffa was selected as a result of their unparalleled expertise in supporting large scale and complex recycling schemes across the world.”

Political support

A cross-party group of MSPs, which includes former minister Fergus Ewing; fellow SNP colleague Christine Grahame; Labour’s Claire Baker; Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur; and Conservative Maurice Golden, is also backing RMAS.

Mr Ewing said: “The DRS will cause unnecessary upheaval to businesses, especially within this economically challenging environment.

“As well as adversely impacting the wider waste management sector, I share the RMAS concerns that the appointment of a large, single contractor may also be at odds with the Scottish Government’s National Economic Transformation Strategy where the focus is on using existing providers at local level across Scotland to address the threat of climate change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Fever-Tree said that ‘glass costs and trans-Atlantic freight costs’ have hit profitability (Fever-Tree/PA)
Fever-Tree to raise prices after glass bottle costs rocket
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
The cash savings deals currently on the market cannot beat inflation at 10.4%, but savers can at least offset some of the impacts by shopping around (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cash savings rates have improved but still cannot beat inflation, says website
The ONS revealed CPI inflation rose to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January (Yui Mok/PA)
How worried should we be over the shock rise in inflation?
The vegetable shortages behind the unexpected surge in inflation saw some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets imposing buyer limits (Julien Behal/PA)
How food items have increased in price over the past year
Amazon has announced it is increasing the base pay for its British workers from the start of next month (Niall Carson/PA)
Amazon raises minimum starting pay for thousands of workers by 50p to £11
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
IMF and Ukraine agree £13bn loan package
The final quarter of last year was more challenging, housebuilding bosses said (Rui Vieira/PA)
Vistry sees profit dip as it sets aside cash for post-Grenfell safety upgrades
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
RHASS invites entries for 2023 Technical Innovation Awards 
UK inflation shot up unexpectedly last month as vegetable shortages pushed food prices to their highest rate in more than 45 years, according to official figures (PA)
UK inflation shoots up unexpectedly as vegetable shortages push up food prices

Most Read

1
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Is your dream home right under your nose?
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Drink-driver threatened to kill concerned member of public after crashing into wall
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they'd be better off if she died
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen woman 'drawing blood' for residents by getting second care home tattoo to raise…
SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Reunion plans: Where are Aberdeen's young Gothenburg Ambassadors of 1983 now?
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Injured man evacuated from vessel north of Nairn
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen rugby fan with tickets for Melrose Sevens mistakenly books camping site 10,000 miles…
Small waste management firms across the north of Scotland claim the new deposit return scheme will lead to "significant" job losses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Revealed: Dates for the return of award-winning Nuart Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented