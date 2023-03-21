James Millar: Imminent big political changes in Scotland will reverberate across the entire UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Millar: Imminent big political changes in Scotland will reverberate across the entire UK

By James Millar
March 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
Will Kate Forbes soon be in charge in Scotland? (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Will Kate Forbes soon be in charge in Scotland? (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)

Kate Forbes does not enjoy the support of a majority of her parliamentary party, and that could have surprising knock-on effects, writes James Millar.

Cards on the table. I hope Kate Forbes is SNP leader this time next week.

Solely from a journalism point of view, it’ll make for cracking copy to sit back and watch the shambles unfold.

Forbes does not enjoy the support of a majority of her parliamentary party. That’s a recipe for disaster, as evidenced by the unhappy tenures of Jeremy Corbyn leading Labour and, more spectacularly, Liz Truss’s brief turn as prime minister.

What’s entirely remarkable is that the SNP, a party famed for good governance and good government, is flirting with the idea of actually electing a leader who is unfancied by most of her fellow MPs and MSPs. It’s not like they don’t have a playbook to work off: Labour and the Conservatives are still wrangling with the fallout from the dreadful decision-making of their party members.

However, if I’m licking my lips at the prospect of Forbes becoming first minister, others are salivating in a frankly unseemly manner. Scottish Labour, in particular.

Anas Sarwar may be a lucky politician. And that’s an invaluable quality in politics.

After years of apparently giving everyone a go at being leader – including the point at which they seemed to be down to picking between Richard Leonard or a balloon on a stick, and still made the wrong choice – they alighted on Anas Sarwar, just short of the last Scottish election. He was perceived as having a good campaign, yet still dropped seats.

Now, conventional wisdom says he’ll have a decent general election due to a combination of Keir Starmer’s UK appeal and the wheels coming off the SNP’s election winning machine. Should he fail to capitalise, then he’ll surely be jettisoned too, and the balloon on a stick will get its shot.

Kate Forbes could push some Scots back to Labour

There are all sorts of numbers bandying about. Bear in mind that Labour currently has just one Scottish MP. So, reaching double figures at next year’s general election would represent both a giant leap and an achievable target.

However, should Forbes be FM, there’s an anticipation that Scotland’s Central Belt will shun her conservative views and Conservative policies and return to the Scottish Labour fold.

The thinking is that there is no way Labour can win 18 seats in Scotland. They either flop or win big. If they get past 12 or so, then they are into a swathe of central seats that share a similar make-up and electorate, and they could take the lot, hitting as many as 30 and emerging as the largest party in Scotland for the first time since 2015.

Anas Sarwar’s Scottish Labour might make a comeback in Scotland post-Sturgeon (Image: PA)

Logically, mathematically, electorally, that scenario isn’t that much of a stretch. Certainly, their opponents are taking such an outcome seriously. And those sort of numbers spring Labour from requiring some kind of Westminster electoral pact with the Lib Dems in order to govern, to a majority of their very own.

The block on that progress is the same thing that may scupper the party across the UK – as Starmer seems to be largely relying on voters to reject the Tories rather than embrace Labour, so Sarwar looks like he’s banking on SNP chaos to drive voters away rather then actively drawing them to his cause.

And, of course, there’s one policy that still cuts across what Westminster regards as normal political lines: independence.

Independence question won’t disappear

As long as Labour remains resolutely pro-union, can it really draw away those who identify as supporters of independence? If people’s Yes or No identities trump all others, and there’s some evidence that that’s the case, then it may be the Greens who capitalise on an SNP retrenchment.

Westminster watchers have trained their eyes on Bristol as the location most likely to return a second Green MP to sit alongside Brighton’s Caroline Lucas, but they would be wiser to look north of the border.

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater could win some voters out of the SNP’s change in leadership (Image: Scottish Greens)

The Tories will go into the next election as stout defenders of the union yet again. And it’s on that basis that they are likely to fare better than some expect. One strategist told me recently that they anticipate holding all their Scottish seats at the general election.

Which is weird, given that Douglas Ross’s constituency is being redrawn out of existence. Maybe he’ll just keep turning up to Westminster and hope nobody notices.

Forbes is already talking about cutting tax, and that’s about all the Tories have left in the policy cupboard after 13 years in power at Westminster

They certainly won’t want to engage with an SNP led by Forbes on any policy grounds, for it’s likely she is going to essentially steal their clothes – she’s already talking about cutting tax, and that’s about all the Tories have left in the policy cupboard after 13 years in power at Westminster.

Whoever emerges as first minister next week, unprecedented change is coming to Scotland. But the outcome will have huge repercussions across the UK come polling day in 2024.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

