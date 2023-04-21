Highland League title-contenders Buckie and Brechin tough to separate, according to Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League title-contenders Buckie and Brechin tough to separate, according to Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie

The Jags and the Hedgemen will do battle for the Highland League championship at Victoria Park this weekend.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, second from left, with the Highland League championship trophy
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, second from left, with the Highland League championship trophy

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie reckons the battle for the Breedon Highland League title is too close to call.

Buckie Thistle and Brechin City clash in the title-decider at Victoria Park tomorrow.

Cowie guided the Broch to glory 12 months ago with the Jags and Hedgemen finishing second and third.

When asked by the Press and Journal for his view on how things will pan out, the Bellslea boss said: “I really don’t know who will win it.

“If I go on gut feeling, I think Buckie will win it, but then if I go on the best team we’ve played this season, I’d say Brechin will do it.

“You can make a compelling case for both sides – on their day both teams are very good.

“But if they’re not quite at it, they are beatable. Both have dropped points this season.

“It’s gone down to last day two years on the trot, you don’t get that with many leagues.

“It should be a great spectacle on the day.”

Challengers have impressed

Fraserburgh faced Brechin at Glebe Park nine days ago and the Angus side were in formidable form winning 5-0.

Cowie was very impressed with Andy Kirk’s side but has also admired Buckie this term, particularly for the way they’ve bounced back after being pipped by the Broch on the last day of last season.

Cowie, who remains the last visiting manager to win a league game at Victoria Park, back in August 2019, added: “The game last week was the first time we’ve taken a beating off Brechin. On that night, they were on a different level.

“They probably played their best football and we were at our worst.

“In every department they’ve got talent – going forward, they have players that score goals, and at the back they don’t take any risks.

“I think Andy Kirk has them very well-drilled in how he wants to play and on their day they’re very difficult to play against.

Mark Cowie praised Buckie manager Graeme Stewart for leading the Jags’ title challenge again this season.

“I’m not saying they’re a better side than Buckie, but – when we’ve played everyone – Brechin have been the best opposition we’ve played.

“Buckie ran us unbelievably close last season. Taking it to the last day and not winning it must have hurt and been a massive downer for them. So for Graeme Stewart and the players to be able to regroup and have the season they’ve had shows the strength of the mentality within both the management team and the playing squad.

“To pick themselves up and compete at the level they did before is unbelievable,”

