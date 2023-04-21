Highland League title-contenders Buckie and Brechin tough to separate, according to Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie reckons the battle for the Breedon Highland League title is too close to call.

Buckie Thistle and Brechin City clash in the title-decider at Victoria Park tomorrow.

Cowie guided the Broch to glory 12 months ago with the Jags and Hedgemen finishing second and third.

When asked by the Press and Journal for his view on how things will pan out, the Bellslea boss said: “I really don’t know who will win it.

“If I go on gut feeling, I think Buckie will win it, but then if I go on the best team we’ve played this season, I’d say Brechin will do it.

“You can make a compelling case for both sides – on their day both teams are very good.

“But if they’re not quite at it, they are beatable. Both have dropped points this season.

“It’s gone down to last day two years on the trot, you don’t get that with many leagues.

“It should be a great spectacle on the day.”

Challengers have impressed

Fraserburgh faced Brechin at Glebe Park nine days ago and the Angus side were in formidable form winning 5-0.

Cowie was very impressed with Andy Kirk’s side but has also admired Buckie this term, particularly for the way they’ve bounced back after being pipped by the Broch on the last day of last season.

Cowie, who remains the last visiting manager to win a league game at Victoria Park, back in August 2019, added: “The game last week was the first time we’ve taken a beating off Brechin. On that night, they were on a different level.

“They probably played their best football and we were at our worst.

“In every department they’ve got talent – going forward, they have players that score goals, and at the back they don’t take any risks.

“I think Andy Kirk has them very well-drilled in how he wants to play and on their day they’re very difficult to play against.

“I’m not saying they’re a better side than Buckie, but – when we’ve played everyone – Brechin have been the best opposition we’ve played.

“Buckie ran us unbelievably close last season. Taking it to the last day and not winning it must have hurt and been a massive downer for them. So for Graeme Stewart and the players to be able to regroup and have the season they’ve had shows the strength of the mentality within both the management team and the playing squad.

“To pick themselves up and compete at the level they did before is unbelievable,”