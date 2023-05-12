cHeRries Conference: How to manage conflicting characteristics in the workplace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

cHeRries Conference: How to manage conflicting characteristics in the workplace

Leaders from across the north of Scotland will deliver insights and practical advice on how professionals in HR, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness.

By Kelly Wilson
Andrew Knight will be speaking at the cHeRries Conference. Image: Burness Paull
Andrew Knight will be speaking at the cHeRries Conference. Image: Burness Paull

In an increasingly polarised society, conflict in the workplace between individuals who hold competing characteristics and or beliefs is unavoidable.

Where conflicts such as these arise in the workplace, there are often adverse consequences for staff morale, productivity and retention.

The claims which may follow can also lead to significant financial exposure and reputational issues for businesses.

The cHeRries Conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, takes place on 8th June at P&J Live.

Burness Paull’s conference session will gain an invaluable insight into how people managers and HR professionals can diffuse conflict in the workplace whilst staying on the right side of discrimination law.

A team, led by employment law partner, Andrew Knight, will host interactive sessions at the cHeRries conference which will help to equip business owners, people managers and HR professionals to deal with these tricky situations.

Vital to address conflict

Mr Knight said: “Conflicts between colleagues who hold competing characteristics or beliefs can often start outside of the workplace, perhaps online and through social media.

“When these conflicts spill over into the workplace, it can have devastating consequences for staff morale and productivity.

“These situations are also notoriously difficult for HR professionals and people managers to deal with because views can be so polarised.

cHeRries Conference at P&J Live last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

“From a legal perspective, both sides may hold characteristics which are protected under discrimination legislation and so these situations are fraught with legal risk.

“It is vital for businesses to address any such conflicts at an early stage and in a manner which is balanced and proportionate.

“Our session will explore this in an interactive way which will help to equip HR professionals and people managers to deal with these situations when they arise in future.

cHeRries conference open for registration

The cHeRries Conference is now open for registration offering an unrivalled opportunity for learning, networking and celebration of achievements.

The day-long event, held in concert with the famous cHeRries Awards 2023, will feature three main panel sessions, lunch and an exhibition as well as the key note speech from Samantha Jayne Nelson.

Other sessions at the event will include:

Harmony from Complexity, with Mattioli Woods

Change is inevitable, but it doesn’t have to be complicated if the right tools are in place to manage it.

For businesses facing change – whether through merger and acquisition or looking for ways to support staff through increases in the cost of living or the challenges of working post-pandemic, Mattioli Woods has answers.

The firm offers a range of services including platforms that enable employers to offer benefits including spouse/partner life assurance, private medical or salary sacrifice schemes including bike to work, electric car schemes or dining card schemes – with many offering lower costs for both employers and employees alike.

The session will explore the options available to deliver great outcomes for employers while keeping or creating a happy workforce.

Navigating Tomorrow’s World, with Hunter Adams

Today’s external environment is constantly changing with new ways of working and evolving behaviours.

Some businesses, however, are struggling to keep up with this breakneck pace of change.

Hunters Adams’ conference session will explore how the power of flexibility and harnessing the right behaviours can help companies compete in tomorrow’s workplace whilst increasing bottom line profitability.

Join us at the annual cHeRries Conference Thursday June 8 2023 at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Book your place now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dylan Findlay from Inverurie.
Parents’ heartfelt tribute to toddler Dylan Findlay who died at Disneyland
2
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
3
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley with the ball
Aberdeen drop out of the race to sign Tranmere defender
4
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Man found guilty of ‘handling’ child’s legs and face at Aberdeen shopping centre
5
Anthony Burns was injured in a collision on the Isle of Skye. Image: Marie Bernards
Horror crash victim discharged from Inverness hospital wearing only boxer shorts
2
6
Jay McIntosh admitted viciously assaulting his girlfriend at the Hotel Ibis in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Brutal boyfriend sunk teeth into girlfriend’s nose during row at hotel
7
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished
8
A859 on Lewis is closed following an accident.
Pedestrian killed in crash on A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
10
A96 at Craibstone roundabout
Six-weeks of improvement works on the A96 near Aberdeen Airport to start next week