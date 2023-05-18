Business The best 20 pictures from Aberdeen cHeRries Awards finalist reception HR professionals from across the region came together ahead of the cHeRries Awards next month. By Kelly Wilson May 18 2023, 11.08am Share The best 20 pictures from Aberdeen cHeRries Awards finalist reception Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5737975/the-best-15-pictures-from-aberdeen-cherries-awards-finalist-reception/ Copy Link Rachel Macley, Katie Benson and Rebecca Warrison enjoying the cHeRries Awards finalists reception at Hilton Teca. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]