Kim Hunter: Outsourcing HR can save you so much hassle

Managing human resources (HR) effectively is always difficult for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Even at the early stages of growth it’s a challenge.

And it becomes even more so as the business grows and expands.

The demands placed on business owners only become more complex, time-consuming, and costly.

Why not let someone else do it?

In light of these challenges, many SMEs are turning to HR outsourcing as a viable solution.

Outsourcing HR to an organisation such as my business, HR Dept Highlands, can offer numerous benefits.

These range from cost savings and access to specialised expertise to increased efficiency.

It makes perfect sense to outsource HR and the advantages it can bring to the business are significant.

1. Cost savings

One of the primary reasons why outsourcing HR makes sense for businesses is the potential for cost savings. Maintaining an in-house HR resource can be expensive, requiring investment in hiring, training and management.

By outsourcing HR, businesses can avoid these expenses and instead opt for a more flexible and cost-effective solution, which is often at a fraction of the cost of an in-house resource.

Using an external team of HR professionals with competitive prices allows businesses to budget and manage their costs.

2. Access to experts with specialist skills and knowledge

HR functions encompass a wide range of responsibilities, including recruitment, employee onboarding, performance management, training and development, and compliance.

Each of these areas requires specific knowledge and expertise. Outsourcing HR provides access to a team of professionals with specialised skills in these areas.

Our team at HR Dept Highlands stay up to date with the latest industry practices, legal requirements and technological advancements. We can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of HR processes, ensuring compliance and best practices are followed.

3. Focus on core business functions

Managing HR internally can divert valuable time and resources away from a company’s core business activities.

Outsourcing allows businesses to offload HR administrative tasks and focus on strategic initiatives and activities aimed at making money.

By delegating HR responsibilities to experts, businesses can enhance productivity and allocate resources more efficiently. This shift in focus enables businesses to concentrate on what they are good at, resulting in improved overall performance and a competitive advantage in the market.

4. Flexibility

Outsourcing HR provides the flexibility to adapt to changing business needs.

Whether a firm needs to ramp up recruitment efforts or downsize its workforce, an outsourcing partner can swiftly adjust their services accordingly.

This flexibility allows businesses to respond promptly to whatever their core activity throws at them, while reducing the burden of HR processes.

5. Reducing risk and keeping the business compliant

Compliance with employment law is a critical aspect of HR, but staying informed about evolving legal requirements can be hard for a business.

Failure to stay complaint can lead to legal consequences, and damage to a business’s reputation. Outsourcing HR to professionals can significantly mitigate these risks.

They have in-depth knowledge of employment law and can ensure policies and procedures are in line with the latest regulations, reducing legal exposure for the business.

6. Enhanced employee experience

A positive employee experience is vital for attracting and retaining top talent.

Outsourcing HR to experts who prioritise employee experience can provide significant benefits. They are well-equipped to implement robust employee engagement strategies, design effective training and development, and provide prompt and accurate support.

By developing the employee experience, outsourced HR can contribute to increased employee satisfaction, productivity and overall business success.

Outsourcing offers numerous other benefits that make it a sensible choice for SMEs.

By partnering with a reputable outsourcing provider, business owners can offload the burden of HR tasks and unlock the potential for growth and success.

HR Dept Highlands works closely with business owners across the north. We are a focussed team of professionals dedicated to providing business owners with access to practical HR advice and support when they need it most.

Kim Hunter is managing director of Inverness-based HR Dept Highlands.