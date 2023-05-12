BrewDog Distilling Company: Spirits from scratch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

BrewDog Distilling Company’s state-of-the-art still house sits just a few metres from the iconic Scottish brewery that changed the face of craft beer.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The brewery and distilleries are located in the heart of Aberdeenshire in the town of Ellon. Inbterestingly the recently revamped distillery has just increased capacity by 300%. Like their brewing brethren, BrewDog is “hellbent on shaking things up and forging our own path”.

BrewDog has very recently unveiled its new range and rebrand; a significant stepping stone that marks a new change of direction for the company to create a globally recognised spirits brand.

The company was born in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, and the original brewery remains there, alongside all of the new brands. Here are three of its new brands:

Abstrakt vodka: Express yourself

Inspired by the art world and driven by the trend of home-crafted cocktails, Abstrakt vodka champions purity and smoothness from grain the glass. What makes this liquid extra special is the extreme copper contact that plays a vital role during the distillation process to ensure uncompromising purity.

Alongside the original unflavoured vodka, which weighs in at 40% ABV, there are three flavour variants at 38% ABV. Madagascan Vanilla & Toasted Marshmallow (which by the way makes a killer Espresso Martini), sits alongside the summer staples of Watermelon & Strawberry and Raspberry & Lime.

Lonewolf gin: Born to be wild

BrewDog Distilling Company makes LoneWolf gin from scratch using its own Abstrakt Vodka as the base spirit. Packed with notes of lavender and citrus which run alongside a forest floor of feral Scots pine, LoneWolf is a gin that favours flavour over everything else, with a fierce Tuscan juniper backbone that steals the show.

LoneWolf Original Juniper Gin – the flagship London Dry style gin – is flanked by three flavour variants. Bramble & Raspberry joins the line-up with sweet and tart notes that nod to freshly picked berries. Peach & Passionfruit is a juicy balance of ripeness that’s unmistakably bright and fruity. Finally, Mexican Lime & Cactus proves there are still undiscovered flavour combinations out there. Cactus juice is used to bring flavours of watermelon and lychee, offset by sharp Mexican lime.

Duo rum: Born in Scotland, blended with the Caribbean

BrewDog Distilling Company’s home nation of Scotland has six centuries of spirit-distilling heritage. While famed for world-class whisky, this expertise and deep-rooted tradition of craft has given distillers the know-how to make exceptional rum.

Duo Rum features a blend of Scottish and Caribbean rum. The first is handcrafted at BrewDog’s Aberdeenshire distillery, the second is produced on the sun-soaked shores of Barbados. This union of craftsmanship represents a meeting of two worlds: from the palm-clad tropics with its rich heritage of rum production, to our Scottish homeland where distilling traditions run deep in the DNA of the people there.

Duo Spiced Rum is the flagship product. A sweet and smooth rum with notes pineapple, allspice and a hint of lime. Also in the range is Duo White, a liquid that has already bagged a gold award at the

Spirit Business The Rum & Cachaça Masters 2023, hailed as “well balanced with a gentle sweetness”. The third and final product is Duo Spiced with caramelised pineapple.

BrewDog are one of the main sponsors for this year’s Taste of Grampian event. There will be plenty of BrewDog treats to sample. Get your tickets for the event now.