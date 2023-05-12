BrewDog Distilling Company: Spirits from scratch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BrewDog Distilling Company: Spirits from scratch

Dive into the world of Brewdog's distilling process.

In partnership with BrewDog
Lonewolf Gin. This is brewed at the BrewDog brewery, Ellon.

BrewDog Distilling Company’s state-of-the-art still house sits just a few metres from the iconic Scottish brewery that changed the face of craft beer.

The brewery and distilleries are located in the heart of Aberdeenshire in the town of Ellon. Inbterestingly the recently revamped distillery has just increased capacity by 300%. Like their brewing brethren, BrewDog is “hellbent on shaking things up and forging our own path”.

BrewDog has very recently unveiled its new range and rebrand; a significant stepping stone that marks a new change of direction for the company to create a globally recognised spirits brand.

The company was born in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, and the original brewery remains there, alongside all of the new brands. Here are three of its new brands:

Abstrakt vodka: Express yourself

Inspired by the art world and driven by the trend of home-crafted cocktails, Abstrakt vodka champions purity and smoothness from grain the glass. What makes this liquid extra special is the extreme copper contact that plays a vital role during the distillation process to ensure uncompromising purity.

The Abstrakt vodka family. Abstrakt is distilled at the BrewDog brewery, Ellon.
Abstrakt is part of the BrewDog family.

Alongside the original unflavoured vodka, which weighs in at 40% ABV, there are three flavour variants at 38% ABV. Madagascan Vanilla & Toasted Marshmallow (which by the way makes a killer Espresso Martini), sits alongside the summer staples of Watermelon & Strawberry and Raspberry & Lime.

Lonewolf gin: Born to be wild

BrewDog Distilling Company makes LoneWolf gin from scratch using its own Abstrakt Vodka as the base spirit. Packed with notes of lavender and citrus which run alongside a forest floor of feral Scots pine, LoneWolf is a gin that favours flavour over everything else, with a fierce Tuscan juniper backbone that steals the show.

LoneWolf Original Juniper Gin – the flagship London Dry style gin – is flanked by three flavour variants. Bramble & Raspberry joins the line-up with sweet and tart notes that nod to freshly picked berries. Peach & Passionfruit is a juicy balance of ripeness that’s unmistakably bright and fruity. Finally, Mexican Lime & Cactus proves there are still undiscovered flavour combinations out there. Cactus juice is used to bring flavours of watermelon and lychee, offset by sharp Mexican lime.

Duo rum: Born in Scotland, blended with the Caribbean

BrewDog Distilling Company’s home nation of Scotland has six centuries of spirit-distilling heritage. While famed for world-class whisky, this expertise and deep-rooted tradition of craft has given distillers the know-how to make exceptional rum.

Duo rum on a beach. Duo rum is distilled at the BrewDog brewery, Ellon.
Duo rum.

Duo Rum features a blend of Scottish and Caribbean rum. The first is handcrafted at BrewDog’s Aberdeenshire distillery, the second is produced on the sun-soaked shores of Barbados. This union of craftsmanship represents a meeting of two worlds: from the palm-clad tropics with its rich heritage of rum production, to our Scottish homeland where distilling traditions run deep in the DNA of the people there.

Duo Spiced Rum is the flagship product. A sweet and smooth rum with notes pineapple, allspice and a hint of lime. Also in the range is Duo White, a liquid that has already bagged a gold award at the

Spirit Business The Rum & Cachaça Masters 2023, hailed as “well balanced with a gentle sweetness”. The third and final product is Duo Spiced with caramelised pineapple.

BrewDog are one of the main sponsors for this year’s Taste of Grampian event. There will be plenty of BrewDog treats to sample. Get your tickets for the event now.

