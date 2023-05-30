Highland hotels operator offers 70 jobs for summer season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland hotels operator offers 70 jobs for summer season

The roles come with a generous benefits package including meals, discounts on rooms and restaurants as well as half-price leisure membership.

By Rob McLaren
The Kingshouse Hotel.

Strong summer bookings has led the owner of three West Highlands hotels to launch a jobs recruitment drive.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is Scotland’s largest independent hotel group.

In addition to its flagship Perthshire venue, it also operates Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe and the Ballachulish Hotel and The Isles of Glencoe Hotel, both near Fort William.

Across the group it is seeking more than 70 staff, with more than 20 positions in the West Highlands hotels.

There are a wide range of full and part time opportunities available across food and beverage, housekeeping, spa and beauty, grounds and maintenance and activities and leisure.

Ambitious recruitment plans

Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, is expecting a buoyant summer.

He said: “Research published recently in the Scottish Tourism Index reveals that almost a quarter of Scots will holiday in Scotland this year.

“This interest is reflected in our bookings and anticipated demand for the season ahead.

Stephen Leckie, chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels. Image supplied by Peter Ranscombe

“The appetite for Scottish breaks is strong, despite the current cost-of-living crisis.

“For a business like ours, driven by our mission to create unforgettable memories for guests across our unique locations.

“We need to be ambitious in our focus on recruitment and retention and reward generously, given the challenges in relation to the recruitment crisis, particularly within hospitality.”

Perks of Highlands hotel jobs

The roles also come with a generous benefits package including uniform, meals on duty, discounts on rooms and restaurants, 50% off leisure membership, discounted activities financial incentives and tips.

Hotels also offer accommodation for team members who wish to stay on site in their nine properties, situated in some of Scotland’s most scenic locations from the West Highlands to Perthshire and the Scottish Borders.

The Ballachulish Hotel is one of the three Highland hotels offering jobs.

Earlier this year, Kingshouse Hotel announced the appointment of Lindsay Wright, who had been working in South Africa, as deputy manager.

Kristian Campbell, general manager of Crieff Hydro said: “There has never been a better time to join hospitality, whether it’s for the summer or for the longer term.

“Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels offers the opportunity for employees to earn money whilst enjoying a fun, memorable summer at some of Scotland’s most iconic locations.

“We offer flexible hours, an excellent range of benefits and the roles available come with the highest level of training and development.”

