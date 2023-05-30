Highland hotels operator offers 70 jobs for summer season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strong summer bookings has led the owner of three West Highlands hotels to launch a jobs recruitment drive.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is Scotland’s largest independent hotel group.

In addition to its flagship Perthshire venue, it also operates Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe and the Ballachulish Hotel and The Isles of Glencoe Hotel, both near Fort William.

Across the group it is seeking more than 70 staff, with more than 20 positions in the West Highlands hotels.

There are a wide range of full and part time opportunities available across food and beverage, housekeeping, spa and beauty, grounds and maintenance and activities and leisure.

Ambitious recruitment plans

Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, is expecting a buoyant summer.

He said: “Research published recently in the Scottish Tourism Index reveals that almost a quarter of Scots will holiday in Scotland this year.

“This interest is reflected in our bookings and anticipated demand for the season ahead.

“The appetite for Scottish breaks is strong, despite the current cost-of-living crisis.

“For a business like ours, driven by our mission to create unforgettable memories for guests across our unique locations.

“We need to be ambitious in our focus on recruitment and retention and reward generously, given the challenges in relation to the recruitment crisis, particularly within hospitality.”

Perks of Highlands hotel jobs

The roles also come with a generous benefits package including uniform, meals on duty, discounts on rooms and restaurants, 50% off leisure membership, discounted activities financial incentives and tips.

Hotels also offer accommodation for team members who wish to stay on site in their nine properties, situated in some of Scotland’s most scenic locations from the West Highlands to Perthshire and the Scottish Borders.

Earlier this year, Kingshouse Hotel announced the appointment of Lindsay Wright, who had been working in South Africa, as deputy manager.

Kristian Campbell, general manager of Crieff Hydro said: “There has never been a better time to join hospitality, whether it’s for the summer or for the longer term.

“Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels offers the opportunity for employees to earn money whilst enjoying a fun, memorable summer at some of Scotland’s most iconic locations.

“We offer flexible hours, an excellent range of benefits and the roles available come with the highest level of training and development.”