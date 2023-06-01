First images of Huntly firm’s huge new bar in Vietnam

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky has opened a plush new luxury “experience” in Ho-Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The move is part of “big global development plans”, with the Huntly based whisky broker, blender and cask specialist promising to reveal more details later this year.

Duncan Taylor did not reveal the size of its financial investment in Vietnam.

Spread across five floors, the Far East venture is in the exclusive District 1 area of Ho-Chi Minh City, formerly Saigon.

It features a mezzanine bar, “fusion inspired” cuisine, private VIP tasting rooms and a retail boutique.

Duncan Taylor’s name is emblazoned across the front of the gold-coloured building, together with the message “only the best”.

The company’s logo is above the entrance, where visitors are invited to come in and sample the Aberdeenshire firm’s award-winning portfolio of whisky.

Guests can immerse themselves in the experience using self-service cask-styled dispensers offering a range of Duncan Taylor’s Black Bull blends. The whisky “on demand” is from the company’s proprietary casks and bought using pre-paid cards.

Duncan Taylor’s roots

Founded in Glasgow during the late 1930s, Duncan Taylor started as a whisky broker and over the decades built up large stocks.

The business and its prized collection of single malts and grains, as well as aged blended whiskies were acquired by chairman Euan Shand more than 20 years ago.

Mr Shand said: “There is a shift in drinking habits in south-east Asia, so we were keen to create a versatile and authentic customer experience that is more expressive, moves with the times and promotes Scottish hospitality at its very best.

“This is a new foray into the hospitality world for our company.

“Opening this whisky experience was the perfect way to engage with the community and culture of south-east Asia, who are keen to immerse themselves and discover more about the whisky world.”

According to Duncan Taylor, the “intimate space” on Ho Chi Minh City’s Hai Ba Trung Street is all about “creating the very best experience, memories and connections in an atmosphere of whisky, food and retail”.

The venture comes hot on the heels of Duncan Taylor sponsoring the Black Bull Challenge Tour golf event, together with golfer Sir Nick Faldo in Bangalore, India.

It coincided with the firm unveiling four special expressions of Scotland’s national drink in a partnership with Sir Nick and a revamp of its Black Bull branding globally.