First images of Huntly firm’s huge new bar in Vietnam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

First images of Huntly firm’s huge new bar in Vietnam

The five floors of whisky 'experience' are part of 'big global development plans'

By Keith Findlay
Guests try out the restaurant at the new whisky "experience" in Vietnam
Guests try out the restaurant at the new whisky-themed venue in Vietnam. Image: Duncan Taylor

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky has opened a plush new luxury “experience” in Ho-Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The move is part of “big global development plans”, with the Huntly based whisky broker, blender and cask specialist promising to reveal more details later this year.

Duncan Taylor did not reveal the size of its financial investment in Vietnam.

Spread across five floors, the Far East venture is in the exclusive District 1 area of Ho-Chi Minh City, formerly Saigon.

It features a mezzanine bar, “fusion inspired” cuisine, private VIP tasting rooms and a retail boutique.

Duncan Taylor's new restaurant in Vietnam.
The restaurant menu was created by renowned Vietnamese Chef Tran Van Fan. Image: Duncan Taylor

Duncan Taylor’s name is emblazoned across the front of the gold-coloured building, together with the message “only the best”.

The company’s logo is above the entrance, where visitors are invited to come in and sample the Aberdeenshire firm’s award-winning portfolio of whisky.

Guests can immerse themselves in the experience using self-service cask-styled dispensers offering a range of Duncan Taylor’s Black Bull blends. The whisky “on demand” is from the company’s proprietary casks and bought using pre-paid cards.

Duncan Taylor’s roots

Founded in Glasgow during the late 1930s, Duncan Taylor started as a whisky broker and over the decades built up large stocks.

The business and its prized collection of single malts and grains, as well as aged blended whiskies were acquired by chairman Euan Shand more than 20 years ago.

Euan Shand, chairman of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.
Euan Shand, chairman of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

Mr Shand said: “There is a shift in drinking habits in south-east Asia, so we were keen to create a versatile and authentic customer experience that is more expressive, moves with the times and promotes Scottish hospitality at its very best.

“This is a new foray into the hospitality world for our company.

“Opening this whisky experience was the perfect way to engage with the community and culture of south-east Asia, who are keen to immerse themselves and discover more about the whisky world.”

Whisky casks on display at the new attraction in Vietnam
Whisky casks on display at the new attraction in Vietnam. Image: Duncan Taylor
Whisky experience shop
The site’s retail boutique offers plenty of take home options. Image: Duncan Taylor
Food options at Duncan Taylor's new place in Vietnam.
Fine dining in Ho-Chi Minh City. Image: Duncan Taylor.

According to Duncan Taylor, the “intimate space” on Ho Chi Minh City’s Hai Ba Trung Street is all about “creating the very best experience, memories and connections in an atmosphere of whisky, food and retail”.

The venture comes hot on the heels of Duncan Taylor sponsoring the Black Bull Challenge Tour golf event, together with golfer Sir Nick Faldo in Bangalore, India.

It coincided with the firm unveiling four special expressions of Scotland’s national drink in a partnership with Sir Nick and a revamp of its Black Bull branding globally.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Former prime minister Liz Truss (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss joins calls by senior Tories to scrap inheritance tax
British Airways fined almost £1 million by US Government (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways fined almost £1 million by US government over Covid refunds
Global shares clawed back gains on Thursday after the long-awaited US debt ceiling saga neared a conclusion (Victoria Jones/PA)
Global stocks recover after debt ceiling bill passed in US
The CBI is set to shrink its workforce in a bid to drastically reduce costs, according to reports (Alamy/PA)
CBI to shrink workforce after losing dozens of members, reports say
Tax Director and 5 Million Futures school lead at Deloitte in Aberdeen Andrew Henderson, with pupils Dennis Roman and Allie Matthew, and lead business and community support officer at St Machar Academy Isla Gibb. Image: Deloitte.
St Machar Academy pupils brew up business plans for school coffee shop
Joe Biden (centre) has reached a deal with House Republicans over the debt ceiling. (Leon Neal/PA)
What is the US debt ceiling and why does it matter that lawmakers have…
Some experts say the tax should be reformed (Joe Giddens/PA)
Call by senior Tories to scrap inheritance tax met with scepticism by experts
The new-look market opened last year after refurbishment. Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Victorian Market: Confidence growing in revamped attraction after 'perfect storm' of economic challenges
Waitrose signage
Opening date for Waitrose setting up shop in Aberdeen revealed
Civil servants working in the Northern Ireland Office will strike for three days next week in the long-running civil service dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions (Timothy Aikman/Alamy/PA)
Civil servants in the Northern Ireland Office to strike next week

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]