Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Nicky Devlin says conversations with Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made him realise Dons was ‘best fit’ for him

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Pittodrie.

By Sophie Goodwin
New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.
New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen’s new signing Nicky Devlin says manager Barry Robson sold him on a move to the Dons.

The 29-year-old defender has signed a two-year contract at Aberdeen after leaving Livingston, where he had been captain for the past two years.

Devlin had offers from other clubs but after speaking to Robson, who guided the Reds to third place, he knew Pittodrie was to be his destination of choice.

Speaking to RedTV, he said: “A big part of it was speaking to the manager. I had other options and spoke to other clubs and other managers, but Aberdeen was by far the most impressive from that point of view.

“There’s a real kind of personal touch to it and small things that you maybe don’t think are that important, but when they transpire and happen they are really important.

“It was definitely the best fit for me.

“With the manager and seeing the way he wants the club to go forward, it was going to be the best fit for me as well.

“That was ultimately why I wanted to make the decision I’ve made.”

Nicky Devlin, left, in action for Livingston against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Devlin believes the high-tempo approach Robson wants from his Dons team will suit his own style.

The defender added: “He spoke to me about what he wants for the first team and the club as a whole.

“He made it clear how he wants to go forward and how he wants to play on a Saturday and on a Thursday, hopefully, and that was a big factor.

“He wanted to be on the front-foot, be aggressive and get the ball forward. For his full-backs and wing-backs to be in attacking areas. That’s kind of everything that suits me.

“Hopefully, we can implement that style next year and carry on the good work that the boys have done over the last couple months of the season.”

Devlin already feels “valued” by Aberdeen

Over the last month, Devlin had been linked with a move to Pittodrie after it was confirmed he would not be extending his contract at Livingston.

He said: “You ask any kind of footballer what’s the most important thing – and it’s probably to be loved and to be told where we are as footballers.

“We’re (footballers) those kind of people who have to be told we’re brilliant all the time, have to be valued and have to be wanted.

“The way the manager and other members of staff here that I spoke to before I signed made me feel definitely made the decision a lot easier.”

The former Ayr United and Walsall defender said he will always be grateful for the opportunities given to him at Livi, but is ready to start a new chapter in his career at Aberdeen – which will involve European football.

Devlin said: “I was only part-time six or seven years ago. I appreciate where I am now and the club that I’ve just signed for.

“I do really appreciate how hard I’ve had to work to get here. I want to do well and grasp the opportunity that I’ve been given.

“It’s (European football) something that every player would be looking forward to – you’d be daft not to.

“You’ve got the chance to put yourself up against some of the best and biggest clubs in the world.

“With regards to what competition in Europe we’ll be in, there is always big clubs involved.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be tough and the games will be difficult, coming up against some of the best clubs in Europe.”

