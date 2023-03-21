Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky launches new portfolio honouring Sir Nick Faldo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky launches new portfolio honouring Sir Nick Faldo

By Keith Findlay
March 21, 2023, 11:56 am Updated: March 21, 2023, 12:18 pm
Sir Nick Faldo, three-time winner of the Open Championship.
Sir Nick Faldo, three-time winner of the Open Championship.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky has unveiled four special expressions of Scotland’s national drink in a partnership with English golfing legend Sir Nick Faldo.

The Tale of Two Legends series, with bottles starting at £120, coincides with an overhaul of the Aberdeenshire firm’s Black Bull branding worldwide.

There is an official launch at this week’s prestigious Pro-Am tournament in Bangalore, India where Sir Nick is playing alongside an elite field of other golfing greats.

The “Sir Nick” 50-year-old. Image: 24 Keys

Duncan Taylor’s latest releases include 18, 30, 50 and 55-year-old limited editions of Black Bull whiskies – all blended using aged spirits from the Huntly company’s vaults.

They were hand selected by Sir Nick, together with the firm’s chairman, Euan Shand, and his son, senior operations and spirits manager Andrew Shand, when the retired golfer visited Aberdeenshire last year.

All four expressions on show for the first time. Image: 24 Keys

The three-time winner of the Open Championship and treble winner of the Masters said: “I’ve always loved whisky and it was fascinating to delve deep into the process of blended whiskies to create this range.

“I got the opportunity to taste some incredible aged malts and grains from the Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky vaults, guided by Euan and Andrew.

“There’s some fascinating history, back stories and flavour profiles behind each bottle in the Tale of Two Legends.

I’ve always loved whisky and it was fascinating to delve deep into the process of blended whiskies to create this range.”

Sir Nick Faldo

The 18-year-old and 30-year-old whiskies in the collection were matured in sherry casks and created specially to represent major milestone events in Sir Nick’s illustrious professional career.

The 18-year-old marks the age he turned professional. The 30-year-old is a nod to the 30 wins he amassed on the European Tour, reflecting his World No. 1 status for an incredible 97 weeks.

Duncan Taylor described the 50 and 55-year-old whiskies as “the very pinnacle of the collection”.

The 55-year-old expression. Image: 24 Keys

It is expected these will be “highly sought after amongst whisky collectors and the cognoscenti”.

The 50-year-old is limited to 600 bottles featuring malts from the likes of Caperdonich, which closed in 2002, as well as Macallan and Glen Grant – all more than 50 years old.

There are 600 bottles of the 55-year-old – made using sherry, grain and malt whiskies produced at Lochside Distillery, in Montrose, which stopped production in 1992.

‘Big and bold’

Euan Shand said: “This year we are going big and bold with our release.

“The Tale of Two Legends series comes hot on the heels of one of the oldest Macallan whiskies we’ve ever launched.

“Together with Sir Nick, we’ve handpicked some of our best whiskies within our archives and blended them meticulously to create four stunning blends that are worthy of celebrating some of the iconic times in his life

“Timing it with our re-brand of the entire portfolio is perfect and we look forward to launching these new releases as the official sponsor of the Pro-Am golf event in Bangalore this week, followed by a global distribution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

An NKT Victoria crew member checks the HVDC cable.
Gallery: 'Significant milestone' as cable is laid to connect Shetland to the grid for…
View of Bowdun Head near Stonehaven
Developers name giant offshore windfarm after Stonehaven's Bowdun Head
Zenith Energy is an independent company that provides specialist services to the oil and gas industry.
Senior recruiter joins Zenith Energy to support global projects
spey bay golf course
Spey Bay Golf Course in line to be sold to US-based online cryptocurrency group…
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
Grangemouth industrial complex
Chancellor's £20 billion 'only half' of what is needed to capture and store UK…
Woman trying to get some money out of piggy bank
How younger people and lower income earners will cash in on new pension rules
Armada platform, UK North Sea.
Harbour Energy eyes £34 million savings per year from Aberdeen job cuts
Ben van Beurden, former chief executive officer of Shel
Ex-Shell CEO van Beurden trousered £9.7 million in 2022
Tolmount platform in the North Sea
Harbour Energy sees profits ‘wiped out’ by windfall tax

Most Read

1
A96 near Inverness Airport. Image: Google Maps
A96 reopens following two-car crash near Inverness Airport
2
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
3
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
4
Kincorth Academy's under-14s surged to national success in 1983 with a Scottish School football win - and won praise from Alex Ferguson.
Neil Drysdale: Kincorth Academy’s own great footballing triumph came two weeks before Aberdeen’s Gothenburg…
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Garry McClory appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser jailed after threatening to burn down house with girlfriend inside
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
7
Being estranged from your mother can bring with it unfair assumptions or judgment from others (Image: Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Family estrangement is difficult but common – it shouldn’t be a taboo…
8
Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘It doesn’t matter who you are or how old you are’: Thousands turn out…
9
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson hugs Luis 'Duk' Lopes after the two goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson will surely at least be interviewed for permanent Aberdeen manager’s…
10
Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers’ letters: The state of Aberdeen City Centre, alcohol advertising ban and dualling the…

More from Press and Journal

The Ness Bridge in Inverness will be lit up in purple on Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Prominent buildings and landmarks across the north to be light up in purple to…
Martin Heaney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Garage owner abducted and assaulted terrified customer who complained about faulty car
Ken Campbell sitting with his walking stick within his Blackhills Court home in Westhill.
Pensioner fighting to get maintenance issues fixed at Westhill sheltered housing
Hermes' Paul Esslemont tries to find a way past Dyce's Craig Peter and Lyall Keir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Magnificent seven from title challengers Hermes
Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen after the win over Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: MacDonald-Pollock effect sees Dons in with a shout for third as Barry Robson…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041630Heather Fowlie. Picture: Elgin Train Station. It's reported that someone has been hit by a train between the Elgin and Forres railway stations. March 10th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jealous man attacked partner leaving her scarred for life
Oli Blackadder (Deeside) and Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) are set to play in the Boys and Girls Quadrangular singles matches in Holland next month. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Dutch trip beckons for north-east duo Oli Blackadder and Ruby Watt
The catchment zones for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools are set to change in August.
New catchment zones agreed for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools
To go with story by Ryan Duff. SSE to pledge ?100K to Britain?s biggest pumped hydro scheme in 40 years Picture shows; SSE's Coire Glas project. N/a. Supplied by SSE Date; 20/03/2023
SSE kick-starts £1.5 billion-plus Lochaber pumped hydro scheme
Stonehaven could soon become an electric vehicle charging hub. Image: Shutterstock
Stonehaven residents asked for views on electric vehicle charging hub on A90

Editor's Picks

Most Commented