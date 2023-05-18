Determined volunteers hard at work to restore storm-damaged riverside path in Ballater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Determined volunteers hard at work to restore storm-damaged riverside path in Ballater

The scenic path along the River Dee was swept away in Storm Frank and further damaged by recent floods.

By Denny Andonova
The volunteers hard at work. They are: John Bannerman. Shaun Canniford, Jim Luff, Grant Smith, Davy Murray, Tom Flynn, Wallis Riddell, Bill Stephen, Jeff Hall, Alan Nicoll, Weston Main and Neil Duncan. Image: Jasperimage.
A group of determined volunteers have come together to bring a popular Ballater path back to its former splendour – eight years after it was destroyed.

The scenic walk along the River Dee at the Ballater Golf Club was swept away in the devastating floods during Storm Frank in 2015.

Hailed as “one of the finest paths in the Cairngorms”, it had been the perfect spot for a sunny weekend stroll for both locals and visitors to the Aberdeenshire village.

And after the more recent winter storms caused further damage to the riverside path, a 15-strong team of volunteers decided to take matters into their own hands.

‘A terrific community-led project’

Led by Ballater resident Bill Stephen, the group launched an ambitious project in January this year to repair the route and enhance it for the local community.

The first phase of the scheme – which cost around £7,000 – was completed within three months, with volunteers working almost every day to achieve their goal.

The volunteers standing next to the newly repaired path. Image: Jasperimage. 

As well as repairing the ruined path, they have created a new path line through the previously thick bracken and built a new bridge over a water channel at the golf course.

Several benches have also been placed along the route for walkers who wish to stop for a minute and enjoy the peace and quiet of Royal Deeside.

Volunteers have also installed fencing along parts of the path for extra safety to protect visitors from the eroding riverbank.

Mr Stephen said: “Our objective was to re-instate one of the finest walks in and around the Ballater area.

“This walk is extremely popular with locals and tens of thousands of visitors to Ballater every year. It is great to see so many locals and visitors using the path again.

“Special thanks to our volunteers who have worked tirelessly to complete phase one. This has been a terrific community-led project.”

Efforts to raise £10,000 for Ballater riverside walk

The group is now looking to raise a further £10,000 to complete the project and create a lovely outdoor experience for the local community and visitors to Ballater.

They have launched a JustGiving page asking for people’s support to move on to the second phase and add the final touches.

This includes planting new willow trees to strengthen the embankment, laying a more sustainable base for the new path line and planting wild flowers.

The volunteers standing next to the River Dee which burst its banks during Storm Frank. Image: Jasperimage.

Neil Duncan, one of the lead volunteers, said: “This project is a great example of a local community showing initiative, determination, and resilience to overcome some of the challenges that these storms brought to Ballater.

“Everyone has been really supportive of what we set ourselves to achieve. Our next step is to raise enough money to move on to the second phase of the project.

“There is some uncertainty around the erosion of the river bank adjacent to the new path line. This is a concern and will be monitored carefully over the coming months.

“What we are looking at now is finding a long-term solution to this issue to create a sustainable path for the local community and visitors to the village.”

