Determined volunteers hard at work to restore storm-damaged riverside path in Ballater

A group of determined volunteers have come together to bring a popular Ballater path back to its former splendour – eight years after it was destroyed.

The scenic walk along the River Dee at the Ballater Golf Club was swept away in the devastating floods during Storm Frank in 2015.

Hailed as “one of the finest paths in the Cairngorms”, it had been the perfect spot for a sunny weekend stroll for both locals and visitors to the Aberdeenshire village.

And after the more recent winter storms caused further damage to the riverside path, a 15-strong team of volunteers decided to take matters into their own hands.

‘A terrific community-led project’

Led by Ballater resident Bill Stephen, the group launched an ambitious project in January this year to repair the route and enhance it for the local community.

The first phase of the scheme – which cost around £7,000 – was completed within three months, with volunteers working almost every day to achieve their goal.

As well as repairing the ruined path, they have created a new path line through the previously thick bracken and built a new bridge over a water channel at the golf course.

Several benches have also been placed along the route for walkers who wish to stop for a minute and enjoy the peace and quiet of Royal Deeside.

Volunteers have also installed fencing along parts of the path for extra safety to protect visitors from the eroding riverbank.

Mr Stephen said: “Our objective was to re-instate one of the finest walks in and around the Ballater area.

“This walk is extremely popular with locals and tens of thousands of visitors to Ballater every year. It is great to see so many locals and visitors using the path again.

“Special thanks to our volunteers who have worked tirelessly to complete phase one. This has been a terrific community-led project.”

Efforts to raise £10,000 for Ballater riverside walk

The group is now looking to raise a further £10,000 to complete the project and create a lovely outdoor experience for the local community and visitors to Ballater.

They have launched a JustGiving page asking for people’s support to move on to the second phase and add the final touches.

This includes planting new willow trees to strengthen the embankment, laying a more sustainable base for the new path line and planting wild flowers.

Neil Duncan, one of the lead volunteers, said: “This project is a great example of a local community showing initiative, determination, and resilience to overcome some of the challenges that these storms brought to Ballater.

“Everyone has been really supportive of what we set ourselves to achieve. Our next step is to raise enough money to move on to the second phase of the project.

“There is some uncertainty around the erosion of the river bank adjacent to the new path line. This is a concern and will be monitored carefully over the coming months.

“What we are looking at now is finding a long-term solution to this issue to create a sustainable path for the local community and visitors to the village.”