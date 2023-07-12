Mystery solved: family reunited with cup final medal after Inverness player’s identity confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Mystery solved: family reunited with cup final medal after Inverness player’s identity confirmed

The gold medal was given to winners of the 1927-28 Inverness Cup.

By John Ross
Fiona McKinlay, whose family bought the medal at auction, hands it over to Roddy Dyce. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fiona McKinlay, whose family bought the medal at auction, hands it over to Roddy Dyce. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A cup final medal won by a ‘mystery’ player nearly 100 years ago is finally back in the hands of his family.

The nine-carat gold medal is dated 1927-28, when Inverness Thistle FC triumphed in the Inverness Cup.

The inscription, which just has the initials R.F., has now been confirmed to refer to Roddy Fraser, Thistle’s left back in the late 1920s and 1930s.

He is also known to have been captain of the Jags’ team that lifted the Scottish Qualifying Cup (Northern Section) in 1932-33.

Why the mystery?

The search for the footballer’s family started when the medal came up for auction in London in May 2018.

It was sold together in one lot with another Inverness Cup medal, from season 1933-34, won by Thistle inside right, Jimmy Roy.

The starting bidding price for the medals was £350.

Both medals were bought by Mr Roy’s family who were then keen to hear from anyone who knew who R.F. was.

They enlisted the help of the Inverness Football Memories Project which holds monthly meetings at the Caledonian Stadium.

An appeal for help was answered by Roddy Dyce, great nephew of Roddy Fraser, who confirmed the identity of the medal winner and liaised with Jimmy Roy’s family over its return.

Roddy Dyce, great nephew of Roddy Fraser, with the medal from the 1927-28 Inverness Cup. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Roddy, who is steward at Hilton Community Centre, said: “We are delighted that the medal is back in the family.

“Roddy was a great player for Inverness Thistle, captaining them to many victories.

“Not only the Inverness Cup in 1927-28 but to the Scottish Qualifying Cup five years later when Jimmy Roy was a team-mate.

“We are grateful to the family of Mr Roy for giving us the opportunity to acquire it.”

Mr Roy’s daughter, Mrs Janet Fraser, who stays in Inverness, recalled that her late mother gifted one of her dad’s medals to a young friend.

She said: “We heard nothing more about the matter until my daughter Fiona McKinlay found out it was being sold at auction in London.

Medal back where it belongs

“Clearly, we were very keen to buy it and have it back in the family.  The other Inverness Cup medal was included in the lot and that is how we have it.

“Someone else was bidding against us so we know there is interest in the medals.

“We are delighted that the mystery has been solved and that the medal is back where it belongs, with the family of Roddy Fraser.”

Mr Roy lived with his wife Jessie at MacEwen Drive, Inverness – a stone’s throw away from Thistle’s home ground at Kingsmills Park.

He had the distinction of winning the coveted Scottish Qualifying Cup (Northern Section) with both Inverness Thistle and Clachnacuddin.

The medal has the initials R.F. on the back

As well as his footballing skills, he became known for his gardening and horticultural prowess, winning awards at the Highland Horticultural and Tomato Growers Society on more than 20 occasions since 1953.

The Inverness Football Memories project is a partnership between Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust, Clachnacuddin FC and High Life Highland.

It is recording the history of association football in Inverness since its beginnings in the 1880s. It is hosted on the Am Baile website.

