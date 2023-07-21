Highland outfitters Campbell’s a tailored fit for Royal Family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland outfitters Campbell’s a tailored fit for Royal Family

Campbell's of Beauly has a rich history including a long standing royal relationship throughout its 165 years as a business.

By Alex Banks
Prince Charles opening Campbell's of Beauly's new workshop in 2019.
Prince Charles opening Campbell's of Beauly's new workshop in 2019.

Royal history is entangled with Highland tailors Campbell’s of Beauly.

Four generations of the Campbell family had run the business before current owners John and Nicola Sugden acquired the firm in 2015.

The company holds two Royal warrants, for the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles II.

The tailors are based in Beauly, 10 miles west of Inverness.

Royal recognition for Campbells of Beauly

The business has racked up a Royal relationship since the paths first crossed about 60 years ago.

Two years after the arrival of Mr and Ms Sugden, the tailors were granted a royal warrant for supply of goods to the Queen.

In April 2022, King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, awarded the business a second warrant.

Mr Sugden believes that Campbell’s name is “synonymous with quality craftsmanship and attention to detail”.

John and Nicola Sugden, owners of Campbell’s of Beauly. Image: Campbell’s of Beauly

He said: “I think this is testament to the wonderful team that we have here in Beauly, and the age old craftsmanship that they maintain.

“Our customers like to feel well looked after, but also value our discreet nature.

“Naturally, Campbell’s wouldn’t be Campbell’s if we weren’t discreet about the well known faces that visit our historic little store.”

Campbell’s of Beauly has also historically held royal warrants for the Queen Mother from 1975-2002 and the Duke of Windsor in the 1960s.

The relationship was most recently renewed, when King Charles, the then Prince Rothesay, opened a new workshop.

Hitting future targets

Mr Sugden believes the biggest achievement is “maintaining the charm of the store”.

He said: “There’s no bigger compliment to us than someone coming in for the first time in a while and saying ‘oh, it hasn’t changed’.

“It’s a great compliment, as we know that it has actually changed significantly,
but we have done so in a gentle and sympathetic way so that very few notice.”

The historic shop front in Beauly. Image: Campbell’s of Beauly

The tailors’ future targets include keeping its “charming and quirky nature”.

Mr Sugden continued: “Above all, I want to maintain that Campbell’s remains Campbell’s.

“We’re a little bit different, and that’s ok.

“We’re thankfully not mainstream.

“I have seen far too many British brands ruined by the constant search for year on year growth.

“Of course, we want to turn a profit, but we do not search to grow beyond a certain size, as I think that would well jeopardise the charm of the store.”

The business also aims to continue its deliverance of “unique tailoring services”.

