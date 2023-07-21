Highland outfitters Campbell’s a tailored fit for Royal Family

Royal history is entangled with Highland tailors Campbell’s of Beauly.

Four generations of the Campbell family had run the business before current owners John and Nicola Sugden acquired the firm in 2015.

The company holds two Royal warrants, for the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles II.

The tailors are based in Beauly, 10 miles west of Inverness.

Royal recognition for Campbells of Beauly

The business has racked up a Royal relationship since the paths first crossed about 60 years ago.

Two years after the arrival of Mr and Ms Sugden, the tailors were granted a royal warrant for supply of goods to the Queen.

In April 2022, King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, awarded the business a second warrant.

Mr Sugden believes that Campbell’s name is “synonymous with quality craftsmanship and attention to detail”.

He said: “I think this is testament to the wonderful team that we have here in Beauly, and the age old craftsmanship that they maintain.

“Our customers like to feel well looked after, but also value our discreet nature.

“Naturally, Campbell’s wouldn’t be Campbell’s if we weren’t discreet about the well known faces that visit our historic little store.”

Campbell’s of Beauly has also historically held royal warrants for the Queen Mother from 1975-2002 and the Duke of Windsor in the 1960s.

The relationship was most recently renewed, when King Charles, the then Prince Rothesay, opened a new workshop.

Hitting future targets

Mr Sugden believes the biggest achievement is “ maintaining the charm of the store”.

He said: “There’s no bigger compliment to us than someone coming in for the first time in a while and saying ‘oh, it hasn’t changed’.

“It’s a great compliment, as we know that it has actually changed significantly,

but we have done so in a gentle and sympathetic way so that very few notice.”

The tailors’ future targets include keeping its “charming and quirky nature”.

Mr Sugden continued: “Above all, I want to maintain that Campbell’s remains Campbell’s.

“We’re a little bit different, and that’s ok.

“We’re thankfully not mainstream.

“I have seen far too many British brands ruined by the constant search for year on year growth.

“Of course, we want to turn a profit, but we do not search to grow beyond a certain size, as I think that would well jeopardise the charm of the store.”

The business also aims to continue its deliverance of “unique tailoring services”.