Virgin Money invests in mental health aid for farmers and crofters

Virgin Money, formerly known as the Clydesdale Bank, has become the first agricultural banking team in Scotland to complete mental health first aid training.

The company, which is principal sponsor of Scotland’s Beef Event, due to take place at Dalswinton Estate in June, recently saw its client-facing agricultural banking team gain a certification in the SCQF Level 5 award.

Every member of its specialist team now better understands what to look out for when they are talking to their farming customers and how they can adapt their approach.

As pressures reach new levels within the agricultural industry, Stephen Buchan, Virgin Money’s head of agriculture in Scotland, believes the bank has a key role to play within the farming and rural community.

“Good mental health is just as important to a farmer as physical health and as professionals working within the agricultural sector, it’s incumbent on us to have a greater understanding of mental health and wellbeing,” said Mr Buchan.

“Better awareness and understanding drives better conversations, particularly when we are seeing subtle changes in behaviour and it allows us to improve engagement with other representative organisations that support our industry.

“When your mental health is good you make better decisions, you’re more productive, more positive and better able to solve problems. Life is better for you and your family.

“We are lucky to work with farmers every day and it’s important our team is well-prepared to support them. That’s why we have committed to provide first aid mental health training for all our customer-facing agricultural banking team.”

Mr Buchan said accepting that help is needed is still a huge barrier for older farmers.

“We need everyone who serves this industry to better understand the signs and be able to signpost people to the organisations who can support them properly,” he said.

“Our mission as a bank is to help our farming clients continue to develop sustainable, successful businesses. Over the years we have developed long-term relationships with hundreds of farming families and as members of the farming community ourselves, we feel we can and should play a part in tackling this fundamental problem for the sake of the farmers and their families and for the future of the industry.”

The training was delivered in a new partnership with RSABI – the charity which supports people in Scottish agriculture – and IED Training Solutions Ltd – an award-winning consultancy founded by former Royal Marines.

Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive, said the association was delighted to be working with the Virgin Money agriculture team on the important training initiative.

She encouraged anyone who is struggling with mental health, not to hesitate to reach out for help by using RSABI’s confidential, freephone helpline on 0808 1234 555 which is now open 24/7 every day of the year.