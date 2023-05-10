Virgin Money invests in mental health aid for farmers and crofters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virgin Money invests in mental health aid for farmers and crofters

Virgin Money recently saw its client-facing agricultural banking team gain a certification in the first aid mental health training

By Katrina Macarthur
HELPING HANDS: Virgin Money’s Scottish agricultural banking team with RSABI members at Thainstone.

Virgin Money, formerly known as the Clydesdale Bank, has become the first agricultural banking team in Scotland to complete mental health first aid training.

The company, which is principal sponsor of Scotland’s Beef Event, due to take place at Dalswinton Estate in June, recently saw its client-facing agricultural banking team gain a certification in the SCQF Level 5 award.

Every member of its specialist team now better understands what to look out for when they are talking to their farming customers and how they can adapt their approach.

As pressures reach new levels within the agricultural industry, Stephen Buchan, Virgin Money’s head of agriculture in Scotland, believes the bank has a key role to play within the farming and rural community.

“Good mental health is just as important to a farmer as physical health and as professionals working within the agricultural sector, it’s incumbent on us to have a greater understanding of mental health and wellbeing,” said Mr Buchan.

“Better awareness and understanding drives better conversations, particularly when we are seeing subtle changes in behaviour and it allows us to improve engagement with other representative organisations that support our industry.

“When your mental health is good you make better decisions, you’re more productive, more positive and better able to solve problems. Life is better for you and your family.

David Leggat, RSABI trustee, Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive and former Royal Marine Hugh Jones.

“We are lucky to work with farmers every day and it’s important our team is well-prepared to support them. That’s why we have committed to provide first aid mental health training for all our customer-facing agricultural banking team.”

Mr Buchan said accepting that help is needed is still a huge barrier for older farmers.

“We need everyone who serves this industry to better understand the signs and be able to signpost people to the organisations who can support them properly,” he said.

“Our mission as a bank is to help our farming clients continue to develop sustainable, successful businesses. Over the years we have developed long-term relationships with hundreds of farming families and as members of the farming community ourselves, we feel we can and should play a part in tackling this fundamental problem for the sake of the farmers and their families and for the future of the industry.”

The training was delivered in a new partnership with RSABI – the charity which supports people in Scottish agriculture – and IED Training Solutions Ltd – an award-winning consultancy founded by former Royal Marines.

Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive, said the association was delighted to be working with the Virgin Money agriculture team on the important training initiative.

She encouraged anyone who is struggling with mental health, not to hesitate to reach out for help by using RSABI’s confidential, freephone helpline on 0808 1234 555 which is now open 24/7 every day of the year.

