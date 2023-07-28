Aberdeen fish merchant claims roadworks misery cost him £6,000 in lost sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fish merchant claims roadworks misery cost him £6,000 in lost sales

Works on South College Street led to a huge drop in customer numbers.

By Kelly Wilson
Ed Fletcher saw sales drop due to South College Street roadworks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The owner of Granite City Fish has claimed South College Street roadworks in Aberdeen have cost him £6,000 in lost revenue.

Ed Fletcher said his customer numbers plunged by 80% during the project.

And he hit out at Aberdeen City Council, saying the roadworks “destroyed” his business.

The busy commuter road was shut off to all traffic in June 2022, causing months of congestion, queues and diversions while the £10.7 million project was carried out.

The work created new cycle routes, extra approach lanes at the junctions with Wellington Place and Millburn Street, and revamped parking areas outside the railway arches at the bottom of South College Street.

The road finally reopened earlier this month, with the last bit of work to create a second left-hand turn lane from Palmerston Place onto North Esplanade West due for completion in autumn.

City council ‘destroyed’ customer base

Mr Fletcher, whose business has been based on Poynernook Road since 1991, claimed the council never contacted him or any other business owners in the area to let them know about the roadworks.

He said: “The council has destroyed our regular customers. The drop in business is at least 80%.

Granite City Fish owner Ed Fletcher is unhappy with the roadworks carried out on South College Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“How am I to get compensation? After all, they spent £10.7m – surely they have some loose change to pay for our lost revenue.

“I had my die-hards but the regulars couldn’t be bothered doing the long route.

“There was really only one road you could come in and out of, and it just put people off.

“Surely they should have done a survey of all businesses and how many people use their bikes to shop before spending that huge amount of money.

“The council never warned us. There was a road closure and that was it. I knew nothing about it.”

Need for cycle lanes?

Mr Fletcher has also questioned the need to introduce designated bicycle lanes.

He said: “I’ve run my fish business for almost 40 years and can count on one hand how many cyclists pop in for some seafood in one year.

“It’s a lot of money. The council could have cut their costs by just using tarmac and marking a cycle lane with some white paint for dual use.

“It’s just beyond me.”

Mr Fletcher is not the only business owner who was left frustrated by the project.

Lewis Thomson, owner of Results Gym Aberdeen under one of the railway arches, has launched expansion plans to help rebuild the customer base he lost.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

