Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Cullen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Cullen

Police were called to The Square just after 1pm on Friday.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking new image
Image: DC Thomson.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Cullen.

The crash happened in The Square just after 1pm.

Police confirmed the crash involved a bike and a car.

The male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

It is understood the road was cordoned off by officers and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.10pm on Friday, July 28, we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist in The Square area of Cullen.

“Emergency services attended and the male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More from Moray

Sculptor Juha Saraste standing behind his metal deer creation.
From trash to treasure: Glenfiddich shows off iconic deer sculpture made from scrap
The woman was told there was no space for her at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: DARRELL BENNS.
'The experience felt inhumane': Elgin mum's waters break in hotel car park after being…
Karen Darke meets Paul Challice at the Morayvia museum.
Former coastguard left speechless by chance encounter with paralympian he helped rescue 30 years…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate for Moray West, Nairn. Picture shows; Kathleen Robertson, Scottish Conservative candidate for Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey. . N/A. . Supplied by Scottish Conservatives. Date; Unknown
Moray Council leader to stand in general election as Douglas Ross leaves Westminster
A picture of the back of a police office with a bright yellow jacket on with the word Police on it.
Van door flies off as scrap metal thieves flee Moray windfarm
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson believes tackling additional support needs in schools is a 'massive project'. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Parent representative expected to join Moray's additional support needs group
The group made their way through Europe as they took supplies back to Ukraine. Image: Danny Ralph.
Moray duo drive five days to Kyiv to reunite homesick Ukrainian family
Cloddach Bridge towering over River Lossie in Moray.
Future of Cloddach Bridge to be assessed in feasibility study
The Findhorn Foundation from the air. Image: Mark Richards/Findhorn Foundation
Findhorn Foundation reveals current model 'no longer financially viable' with staff at risk of…
Against The Grain manager Calum McWilliam. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Against The Grain: Elgin craft beer bar celebrates five years in the business