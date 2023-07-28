Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Cullen

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Cullen.

The crash happened in The Square just after 1pm.

Police confirmed the crash involved a bike and a car.

The male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

It is understood the road was cordoned off by officers and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.10pm on Friday, July 28, we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist in The Square area of Cullen.

“Emergency services attended and the male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”