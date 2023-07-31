Moray-based first aid trainer went into business after 33 years in nursing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Moray-based first aid trainer went into business after 33 years in nursing

She admits it's been a big challenge - and she had to turn to her children for help with social media.

Dawn McLean.
"I’m right at the beginning of my business journey and already having to make difficult decisions about what the most important things are" - Dawn McLean. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Dawn McLean, who runs Maddain First Aid Training in Burghead, Moray.

How and why did you start in business?

I was a first aid instructor for several years in Aberdeen before moving to Moray. I could see opportunities to host my own courses and offer advice to companies on their first aid needs, so decided to set up my own training and consultancy business – Madainn First Aid Training.

Having never run a business before, the whole process has been a big challenge and I’m still working my way through it. I’ve set up a limited company and use an accountant to help with things like invoicing. I’ve also used my own savings to buy all my equipment.

Although I’m already qualified, I decided to expand my repertoire by gaining an additional regulated certificate for first aid instructors.

How did you get to where you are today?

I started in healthcare in 1985, as a sick children’s nurse, before broadening my skills and completing my general nursing training. Over the years I’ve worked in surgery, accident and emergency, trauma care, high dependency, general practice, occupational health and travel nursing. I often look back at my 33 years’ experience as a nurse and realise how important it has been in making me an outstanding first aid instructor.

I needed a new challenge after all the years in nursing but still wanted to use my extensive skills to help people. I’m very much a people person, and the idea of first aid training really appealed to me because it met all these objectives.

My varied nursing background has given me a huge range of stories to illustrate real-life scenarios. I use these to help course participants make the connection between what they’re learning and their own work and life situations.

Who helped you?

I’ve had lots of support and encouragement from my partner and family. My sister has her own business, so her advice has been very important during these first few months.

Social media has been challenging, but my son and daughter keep me right.

I’ve received excellent support from the Federation of Small Businesses in helping get my business “out there”. Other support in my local area has come from Moray Business Women, Lorna Williamson at Business Gateway Moray and Lucy Morrison at Greenbrae Steading in Hopeman.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

My family gave me a collective kick up the bottom and said: “You can do this.”

What is your biggest mistake?

I’ve found it difficult to grasp that I’m selling myself, not a set of first aid courses. Linked to that, I’ve never really appreciated the extent to which my previous experience has made me a great trainer. I now understand this is my biggest selling point and where I make the difference for my course attendees.

What is your greatest achievement?

Becoming a qualified nurse and, once I’d graduated, winning the Marion Kirkland Prize for “kindness to patients”.

Dawn McLean, of Madainn First Aid Training.
Dawn McLean, of Madainn First Aid Training. Image: Dawn McLean

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

It’s a struggle. I’m right at the beginning of my business journey and already having to make difficult decisions about what the most important things are. This is necessary just to maintain the business. I simply can’t buy everything I need in one go.

The government could give tax breaks to small businesses. Investment funding seems to have disappeared completely. If I could get a grant to go towards buying new equipment, it would made a huge difference.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to change peoples’ mindsets around first aid. Many see it as ticking a box, or something they have to do for their jobs. In fact, first aid training offers many transferable skills that can be used at work, at home, and when people are out and about.

I want to expand into running more courses for businesses to help reduce the risk of first aid incidents. I also want to support local charities by offering free training for their volunteers. My ultimate vision is to do more business networking and become known as the go-to person for comprehensive first aid courses that are fun to take part in.

What do you do to relax?

I love walking on the beach in Burghead, spending time with my family and cooking.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m into crime fiction and have just finished The Bingo Hall Detectives by Jonathan Whitelaw.

What do you waste your money on?

Wine and chocolate.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Make a cup of tea and play Wordle.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Vauxhall Corsa and dream of having a Volkswagen Beetle.

More from our series

 

More from Business

Babylon’s GP at Hand service became the first general practitioner in the UK to get a list of more than 100,000 patients in August 2021 (Alamy/PA)
Concerns over future of NHS app partner Babylon Health
The next 12 months will be critical to WeWork’s ability to stay in business (PA)
WeWork warns of ‘substantial doubt’ about its ability to stay in business
Holiday firm Tui has revealed it is expecting a 25m euro (£21m) hit from wildfires in Rhodes last month (Rupert Oberhauser/Alamy/PA)
Tui expects £21m hit from Rhodes wildfires but holiday demand remains high
The Paddy Power owner has bet heavily on the US in recent years. (Nigel French/PA)
Paddy Power owner Flutter reaches US profitability
The National Institute of Economic and Social Research think tank has forecast that the UK economy will witness ‘stuttering growth’ over the next two years amid pressure from higher interest rates and increased unemployment (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK economy faces ‘stuttering growth’ due to higher interest rates – think tank
Loan fee fraud is where someone pays a fee for a loan they never receive (Alamy/PA)
People urged to watch out for loan fee fraud as summer fuels financial pressures
Ozzy Osbourne tries out a VR headset as part of the tweet which has been banned (Screengrab from video/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne PlayStation tweet which failed to reveal link to Sony banned
Shoppers make seven big impulse purchases per year on average, according to credit provider Vanquis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Shoppers make seven big impulse buys per year on average – survey
More than a fifth of UK employees surveyed said they had experienced discrimination in the workplace, according to a survey (Alamy/PA)
22% of UK employees report facing discrimination in the workplace – survey
Growing demand for electric vehicles has driven a surge in used car sales, figures show (John Walton/PA)
Surge in used car sales as demand for EVs soars