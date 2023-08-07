New Aberdeen tattoo shop focuses on vintage designs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen tattoo shop focuses on vintage designs

The parlour on Holburn Street stretches over two floors and includes space for guest artists.

By Alex Banks
Tattoo artists Craig Masson, John Phil and Erin Innes inside the new Aberdeen studio. Image: Downtown Tattoo Co
Tattoo artists Craig Masson, John Phil and Erin Innes inside the new Aberdeen studio. Image: Downtown Tattoo Co

Aberdeen has a new tattoo shop which focuses on traditional styles and vintage designs.

John Philip has opened Downtown Tattoo Co with his business partner Craig Masson.

The parlour, located on Holburn Street, stretches over two floors and includes space for guest artists.

John previously opened Aberdeen Tattoo Collective in 2015 with three friends before they went their separate ways four years later.

Traditional aesthetic represents Downtown Tattoo says owner

After acquiring the building John said he wanted the aesthetic of the building to look “timeless”.

The 37-year-old said: “I tattoo in a certain way and wanted the place to represent that.

“Not one really does old fashioned style tattoos in Aberdeen. I think it looks timeless.

“When we got the building it hadn’t been left in the best nick.

“It took a lot of hard work but we’ve got it over two floors and we’ve got it for life.

“It needed to have character and now it does.”

A selection of vintage examples fill wall space at the new shop. Image: Downtown Tattoo Co

The shop was previously Reign in Blood Tattoo, which has stayed on Holburn Street.

John said he was initially unsure if he was going to stay in Aberdeen after prior plans to open a private studio fell through last minute.

“I wasn’t sure where my future lay yet, if I was going to go to Edinburgh or Glasgow – maybe even move up north.

“But when Craig got the opportunity to buy this building, we went for it.”

The artist said he “paints by hand, not iPad”.

What’s on offer?

The studio currently has three artists and has opportunities for guest artists to add to the talent.

The new studio has had a makeover. Image: Downtown Tattoo Co

John added: “I have a lot of friends around this country and others who want to visit Scotland and now there’s a studio they can work in.

“There’s plenty of space for others who share the same mindset as me to come and work here as well.”

The business, which has already surpassed 5,000 Instagram followers, also plans to add laser removal to its venue by early next year.

