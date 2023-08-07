New Aberdeen tattoo shop focuses on vintage designs

Aberdeen has a new tattoo shop which focuses on traditional styles and vintage designs.

John Philip has opened Downtown Tattoo Co with his business partner Craig Masson.

The parlour, located on Holburn Street, stretches over two floors and includes space for guest artists.

John previously opened Aberdeen Tattoo Collective in 2015 with three friends before they went their separate ways four years later.

Traditional aesthetic represents Downtown Tattoo says owner

After acquiring the building John said he wanted the aesthetic of the building to look “timeless”.

The 37-year-old said: “I tattoo in a certain way and wanted the place to represent that.

“Not one really does old fashioned style tattoos in Aberdeen. I think it looks timeless.

“When we got the building it hadn’t been left in the best nick.

“It took a lot of hard work but we’ve got it over two floors and we’ve got it for life.

“It needed to have character and now it does.”

The shop was previously Reign in Blood Tattoo, which has stayed on Holburn Street.

John said he was initially unsure if he was going to stay in Aberdeen after prior plans to open a private studio fell through last minute.

“I wasn’t sure where my future lay yet, if I was going to go to Edinburgh or Glasgow – maybe even move up north.

“But when Craig got the opportunity to buy this building, we went for it.”

The artist said he “paints by hand, not iPad”.

What’s on offer?

The studio currently has three artists and has opportunities for guest artists to add to the talent.

John added: “I have a lot of friends around this country and others who want to visit Scotland and now there’s a studio they can work in.

“There’s plenty of space for others who share the same mindset as me to come and work here as well.”

The business, which has already surpassed 5,000 Instagram followers, also plans to add laser removal to its venue by early next year.