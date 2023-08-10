Inverness food firm to open Victorian Market pop-up shop

An Inverness platter business is set to open its first pop-up shop in the city centre.

Grazey Days will have a new temporary home for six days in The Victorian Market.

The business owned by Jenny Whyte started in 2020 out of her own kitchen delivering afternoon teas, breakfast platters and cheese boards to customers doors.

The company now employs six staff which cover its Shore Street takeaway and hot food van.

Jenny and her staff will be at the Academy Street arcade from August 14-20.

Peculiar pies on offer at Grazey Days pop-up shop

The new store will trial a pie and mash concept and will include a rendition of its award-winning chilli nacho pie.

Jenny said: “The opportunity for us to trial our new idea came up and so we grabbed it.

“We’re known for unique and usual pies so they’ll be on offer with fluffy mash and a sauce on top.”

The menu will include a beef and Aultbea white pudding pie served with mash and a peppercorn sauce as well as a rendition of its award-winning chilli nacho pie.

She continued: “We’ve done a different take on our award-winning pie as nachos wouldn’t really go with mash.

“Instead, it will be our chilli pie, with nachos served on the side and a warm nacho sauce.

“We wanted to take it with us to the pop-up as it’s one we’re really proud of.”

Grazey Days was awarded a bronze medal for the Highlands and Islands regional category in the Scottish Bakers Awards 2023 for its chilli nacho pie.

Expansion ‘trial’ for platter firm

Plans for the business to expand are being considered and Jenny is hoping the temporary store can help to provide some answers.

She said: “The idea behind this is to see how it goes and we’ll use it as a trial.

“I’d been trying to get into the market for a while now and had even thought about a permanent unit.

“We’ll do this and see how it goes. But I definitely have the feelers out for additional premises at the moment.”

Jenny said she has mixed emotions ahead of the opening on Monday.

She continued: “I’m very excited but also very nervous.

“We just don’t know what to expect, peak times in The Victorian Market can be extremely busy.”