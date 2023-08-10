Inverness food firm to open Victorian Market pop-up shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverness food firm to open Victorian Market pop-up shop

The company will serve its unusual pies in the venue for a week as the owner says its being used as a "trial run".

By Alex Banks
Owner Jenny Whyte is feeling "very excited and very nervous" ahead of the new pop-up shop's opening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Owner Jenny Whyte is feeling "very excited and very nervous" ahead of the new pop-up shop's opening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness platter business is set to open its first pop-up shop in the city centre.

Grazey Days will have a new temporary home for six days in The Victorian Market.

The business owned by Jenny Whyte started in 2020 out of her own kitchen delivering afternoon teas, breakfast platters and cheese boards to customers doors.

The company now employs six staff which cover its Shore Street takeaway and hot food van.

Jenny and her staff will be at the Academy Street arcade from August 14-20.

Peculiar pies on offer at Grazey Days pop-up shop

The new store will trial a pie and mash concept and will include a rendition of its award-winning chilli nacho pie.

Jenny said: “The opportunity for us to trial our new idea came up and so we grabbed it.

“We’re known for unique and usual pies so they’ll be on offer with fluffy mash and a sauce on top.”

The menu will include a beef and Aultbea white pudding pie served with mash and a peppercorn sauce as well as a rendition of its award-winning chilli nacho pie.

The Victorian Market will be the temporary host of the Grazey Days team.

She continued: “We’ve done a different take on our award-winning pie as nachos wouldn’t really go with mash.

“Instead, it will be our chilli pie, with nachos served on the side and a warm nacho sauce.

“We wanted to take it with us to the pop-up as it’s one we’re really proud of.”

Grazey Days was awarded a bronze medal for the Highlands and Islands regional category in the Scottish Bakers Awards 2023 for its chilli nacho pie.

Expansion ‘trial’ for platter firm

Plans for the business to expand are being considered and Jenny is hoping the temporary store can help to provide some answers.

She said: “The idea behind this is to see how it goes and we’ll use it as a trial.

“I’d been trying to get into the market for a while now and had even thought about a permanent unit.

“We’ll do this and see how it goes. But I definitely have the feelers out for additional premises at the moment.”

Jenny said she has mixed emotions ahead of the opening on Monday.

She continued: “I’m very excited but also very nervous.

“We just don’t know what to expect, peak times in The Victorian Market can be extremely busy.”

More from Business

UK holiday companies are reporting a surge in last-minute bookings by people wanting to escape poor weather at home (Nicholas. T .Ansell/PA)
Dreary UK weather sparks surge in foreign holiday bookings, say travel agents
A general view of a Wilko store in Northampton, Northamptonshire, as the budget retailer has entered administration after failing to secure a rescue deal (James Manning/PA)
What went wrong at Wilko and what happens next?
According to the UN, global emissions must be halved by 2030 to limit warming to 1.5C (David Jones/PA)
Not enough UK firms have credible green plans, climate platform warns
Watches of Switzerland reported a dip in sales in the latest quarter (Watches of Switzerland/PA)
Luxury market not ‘totally immune’ to retail woes, Watches of Switzerland says
Steven Wright, who died on the Scott platform last week.
Offshore worker who died on North Sea Scott platform ‘liked by all’
The Cygnus Alpha platform, operated by Neptune.
Neptune results: Seagull due for start-up next month, Isabella results imminent
Tapestry is set to purchase the owner of Versace and other big fashion brands (Alamy/PA)
Coach parent company Tapestry to buy Michael Kors and Versace owner
unexploded bombs found in Moray firth.
Scores of unexploded wartime bombs found in Moray Firth
There were 81,900 homeowner mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more in the second quarter, figures from UK Finance show (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jump in homeowners and landlords falling into arrears on mortgages
Wilko will continue to trade from all its stores ‘without any immediate redundancies’ (James Manning/PA)
Wilko falls into administration with 12,500 jobs at risk

Conversation