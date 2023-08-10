Loganair slashes island flights – and ruins weekend breaks – as it brings in winter timetable two months early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Loganair slashes island flights – and ruins weekend breaks – as it brings in winter timetable two months early

A Loganair spokesperson says the change is intended to "provide greater certainty amid delays in the delivery of our new aircraft".

By Eve McLachlan
Loganair ATR72 aircraft
The Glasgow-Benbecula route is one of only two affected across Scotland. Image: Big Partnership

Flights between Benbecula and Glasgow will be cut down to just one a day from September 3.

Loganair’s winter timetable had previously been planned to take effect from the end of October.

A Loganair spokesperson says the change is intended to “provide greater certainty amid delays in the delivery of our new aircraft”.

“We understand that this will cause inconvenience to some customers and would prefer not to be taking this step. But it’s crucial that we take action to enable travellers to plan accordingly.”

The spokesperson added that the single Benbecula-Glasgow return flight will have a larger carrying capacity than the smaller, more frequent flights used during the regular timetable.

But the big drawback is that islanders can no longer leave on a Friday night and get back early on Monday.

There has been no public announcement of the new timetable plans, leaving some customers confused.

New travel headache for islanders

The Benbecula-Glasgow route is one of only two routes in Scotland that have been affected. Flights from Stornoway and Barra airport have not been affected.

Under the regular timetable, there are flights twice a day.

With the ferry services for the islands infamously unreliable, flights from Benbecula to Glasgow are one of Uist’s most vital links to the mainland.

Perhaps most importantly, the timing of the flights under the regular timetable means that islanders can fly out on Friday evening and be back early on Monday morning.

Under Loganair’s winter timetable, the single daily flight each way is at midday.

This means islanders will have to travel during working hours for a full weekend visit.

Weekend breaks to Uist without taking time off work will now also be off the table for many mainlanders.

“Affected customers will be able to amend their booking free of charge,” the spokesperson says.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

More from Highlands & Islands

The Glasgow-Benbecula route is one of only two affected across Scotland. Image: Big Partnership
Woman threatened to eat police officer's nose 'clean off'
Torsa Island
Inner Hebrides 'Thor' island under the hammer for £1.5m
unexploded bombs found in Moray firth.
Scores of unexploded wartime bombs found in Moray Firth
Clipper race is due to sail into Oban. Image: Our Isles and Oceans.
Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to arrive in Oban
Graham Cox died during a hike in Glencoe
Man who died on Glencoe's Aonach Eagach named as Southport family man
The Glasgow-Benbecula route is one of only two affected across Scotland. Image: Big Partnership
63-year-old man airlifted to hospital after falling from 60ft cliff on Mingulay
The Glasgow-Benbecula route is one of only two affected across Scotland. Image: Big Partnership
Man cut off vulnerable victim's finger in 'barbaric' act of revenge
The Glasgow-Benbecula route is one of only two affected across Scotland. Image: Big Partnership
'They have reneged on a promise to the Highlands': A9 campaigner fears dualling plan…
The Original Factory Shop opening in Peterhead. Image: TOFS
The Original Factory Shop to open two more stores in Aberdeenshire and Highland
The Glasgow-Benbecula route is one of only two affected across Scotland. Image: Big Partnership
Famous Harry Potter steam train to return to service

Conversation