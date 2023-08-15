Matthew Cooper and Jake Dolzanski to step up return to action in Elgin City’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Forfar Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Matthew Cooper and Jake Dolzanski to step up return to action in Elgin City’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Forfar Athletic

Defenders Cooper and Dolzanski are both returning from injuries suffered towards the end of last season.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City skipper Matthew Cooper. Image: SNS
Elgin City skipper Matthew Cooper. Image: SNS

Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper hopes to bring defensive pair Matthew Cooper and Jake Dolzanski closer to full match sharpness in Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Forfar Athletic.

Cooper and Dolzanski both missed the entirety of Elgin’s Viaplay Cup group stage campaign, due to knocks carried over from the tail end of last season.

Skipper Cooper has returned to the bench but has yet to feature, while Dolzanski played 45 minutes of the opening League Two match at home to Stranraer.

Draper is planning to involve both players against Forfar at Borough Briggs tonight, which will move the Black and Whites closer to having a fully fit squad.

He said: “There are boys who could do with games, that haven’t played.

“Matthew and Jake are two that will be involved at some point. It’s a good chance for them to get game time.

Jake Dolzanski clears from Peterhead’s Prince Annor Asare

“They are two we have missed quite a lot in the cup games and pre-season.

“It’s good to have them back around, not only in the dressing room but starting games and getting minutes under their belt.”

City have stronger numbers to pick from

Fin Allen remains sidelined after undergoing a calf operation, while Matty Jamieson is also out with a shoulder injury.

Draper brought his tally of summer signings up to seven last week, with the loan addition of Ross County forward Matthew Wright.

Matthew Wright, right, is welcomed on loan to Elgin City by player-manager Ross Draper. Image: Elgin City FC

The Elgin boss remains keen to add to his squad, but any further arrivals must be permanent deals after reaching the quota of five loans.

Draper feels he is starting to see depth in his squad and he hopes to take the chance to rotate in tonight’s cup tie.

He added: “We will try to balance the fact the league is the main priority, but we also do want to progress into the next round as it’s good for the club.

“We will make that judgment and go from there. All the boys are capable of doing a job, and they are disappointed if they don’t play.

“It’s an opportunity to impress and push for a start against Spartans on Saturday.

“It does look healthier. It’s good to have numbers on the bench, and when we do get boys back we can make decisions with the younger boys in terms of whether they go out or stay.”

Elgin quickly back in action against Loons

The match will be Elgin’s second match against the Loons in quick succession, with the sides having drawn 0-0 at Station Park on Saturday.

After getting their first point of the season on board, Draper hopes Elgin can use the result as a building block.

Draper added: “It was pleasing to get a clean sheet on Saturday, in terms of making sure we are hard to beat.

“I thought it was a good defensive display, with stuff to maybe still work on in the final third.

“It gives us confidence as we know we will give ourselves a chance in games if we can keep clean sheets.

“I’m expecting just as tight a game when we play Forfar for a second time.”

More from Elgin City

Matthew Wright, right, is welcomed on loan to Elgin City by player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Elgin City FC
Elgin City land Ross County starlet Matthew Wright in loan swoop
Ryan Macleman celebrates scoring against St Johnstone B with Mitch Taylor. Image: Bob Crombie.
Mitch Taylor confident Elgin City can surprise doubters in League Two campaign
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Elgin City boss Ross Draper disappointed with below-par display against Stranraer
Striker Ben Barron will be eager to be a hit in League Two with Elgin City this season. Image: Bob Crombie
Ben Barron relishes chance to shine in League Two for Elgin City
Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Defensive solidity at heart of success for Elgin City boss Ross Draper
Ryan Macleman celebrates scoring against St Johnstone B with Mitch Taylor. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ben Barron on target for Elgin City in win against St Johnstone B; Brechin…
Connall Ewan in action for Forres Mechanics against Rothes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County defender Connall Ewan joins Elgin City on loan
Ben Barron in action for Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New signing Ben Barron to feature in Elgin City's SPFL Trust Trophy tie against…
Ben Barron in action for Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics disappointed to lose Ben Barron to Elgin City - but add Dylan…
Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin City can flourish in League Two after tough Viaplay Cup run, says boss…

Conversation