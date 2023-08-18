Shetland arts venue operator seeks to make job cuts amid financial challenges

A charity which runs three arts venues in Shetland is seeking to make job cuts after a decline in income.

Shetland Arts operates the Mareel cinema and the Garrison Theatre in Lerwick as well as Bonhoga art gallery in Weisdale.

The body has identified more than £315,000 of savings are needed due to a reduction in commercial income.

It has now has invited its employees to apply for voluntary redundancy.

The scheme is being offered to 15 members of staff at office and manager level.

The business said commercial income of the organisation has not returned to pre-Covid levels.

Work already undertaken by Shetland Arts has found £162,191 worth of savings.

However, the company is looking at ways to reduce costs by a further £162,000.

What is Shetland Arts?

Shetland Arts Development Agency was founded in 2006 and brought together Shetland Arts Trust and the Islesburgh Trust.

Its purpose it to “educate, promote, support and develop the practice and enjoyment of the arts by all”.

It organised a post-lockdown festival three years ago to create an open platforms for artists, musicians, writers and performers.

The company has a partnership with film critic Mark Kermode and film historian Linda Ruth Williams in running international film festival Screenplay.

The festival, which started in 2006, has been hosted by Mareel theatre in Lerwick since its opening in 2012.

The 16th rendition of the festival takes place from August 29 until September 3 this year.

Shetland Arts is a registered charity which is supported by Creative Scotland and core funded by the Shetland Charitable Trust.

Shetland Charitable Trust has awarded a grant worth £716,600 to the agency.

Both firms have been asked to comment.

Uncertain future for Shetland entertainments

Meanwhile Shetland Recreational Trust, which operates leisure centres and swimming pools, has also been forced to find cost savings.

It confirmed it has decreased its staff count and has reduced opening hours amid financial challenges.

This is also core funded by Shetland Charitable Trust.

Staff numbers have also reduced been across all departments, according to acting chief executive officer Robert Geddes.

The Recreational Trust said it has sought to limit impact on customers by moving activities around timetables.

Mr Geddes said it will continue to be a “work in progress whilst we try to find a sustainable position”.

The trust operates eight centres across the isles, but the cost of maintaining them is increasing as they age and the operational bills have risen too.

Its oldest venue, the Clickimin, opened in 1985.