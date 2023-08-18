Shetland arts venue operator seeks to make job cuts amid financial challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland arts venue operator seeks to make job cuts amid financial challenges

The operator of three Shetland arts venues is offering voluntary redundancy to staff in a bid to find £315,000 of savings.

By Alex Banks
15 staff have been offered the opportunity as the firm looks for financial reductions.

A charity which runs three arts venues in Shetland is seeking to make job cuts after a decline in income.

Shetland Arts operates the Mareel cinema and the Garrison Theatre in Lerwick as well as Bonhoga art gallery in Weisdale.

The body has identified more than £315,000 of savings are needed due to a reduction in commercial income.

It has now has invited its employees to apply for voluntary redundancy.

The scheme is being offered to 15 members of staff at office and manager level.

The business said commercial income of the organisation has not returned to pre-Covid levels.

Work already undertaken by Shetland Arts has found £162,191 worth of savings.

However, the company is looking at ways to reduce costs by a further £162,000.

What is Shetland Arts?

Shetland Arts Development Agency was founded in 2006 and brought together Shetland Arts Trust and the Islesburgh Trust.

Its purpose it to “educate, promote, support and develop the practice and enjoyment of the arts by all”.

It organised a post-lockdown festival three years ago to create an open platforms for artists, musicians, writers and performers.

The company has a partnership with film critic Mark Kermode and film historian Linda Ruth Williams in running international film festival Screenplay.

Mark Kermode is in partnership with the firm for the UK’s most northerly film festival. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

The festival, which started in 2006, has been hosted by Mareel theatre in Lerwick since its opening in 2012.

The 16th rendition of the festival takes place from August 29 until September 3 this year.

Shetland Arts is a registered charity which is supported by Creative Scotland and core funded by the Shetland Charitable Trust.

Shetland Charitable Trust has awarded a grant worth £716,600 to the agency.

Both firms have been asked to comment.

Uncertain future for Shetland entertainments

Meanwhile Shetland Recreational Trust, which operates leisure centres and swimming pools, has also been forced to find cost savings.

It confirmed it has decreased its staff count and has reduced opening hours amid financial challenges.

This is also core funded by Shetland Charitable Trust.

Staff numbers have also reduced been across all departments, according to acting chief executive officer Robert Geddes.

The Recreational Trust said it has sought to limit impact on customers by moving activities around timetables.

Mr Geddes said it will continue to be a “work in progress whilst we try to find a sustainable position”.

The trust operates eight centres across the isles, but the cost of maintaining them is increasing as they age and the operational bills have risen too.

Its oldest venue, the Clickimin, opened in 1985.

Conversation