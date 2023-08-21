Marketing gurus defend Aberdeen branding dismissed as ‘old people trying to be cool’

Marketing gurus are defending themselves after a public dressing down on ideas to promote Aberdeen’s resurgence.

Earlier this year, red-faced council officials were ordered to brainstorm a bit better when it comes to the city’s multi-million-pound facelift.

The communications department, who worked with Morrison Media, were told their “Generation Aberdeen” proposals looked like “older people trying to be cool”.

One councillor said the phrase had largely been “met with blank looks”, while another simply stated: “I don’t like Generation Aberdeen”.

What was the problem – and what has been changed?

Councillors agreed the branding proposals should be revisited after they failed to understand the concept or the thought behind it all.

The initial designs featured the Aberdeen City Council logo with the text “Generation Aberdeen”.

Several examples of a catch phrase were also included – such as “caring for each other”, “empowering Aberdeen’s communities” or the equally catchy “building a greener and sustainable city”.

They have now settled on the slogan “our city of opportunity” as the best way to stir up support for the local authority’s various regeneration schemes.

The main thing perplexed councillors wanted to know was: what does Generation Aberdeen actually mean?

Branding boffins explain strategy

Documents say the slogan was chosen from 70 other options, all with the idea of “demonstrating the visionary and ambitious nature of Aberdeen City Council’s plans”.

The final pick aims to show different age groups that the city is “for all”.

They add it was to “remind people that Aberdeen City Council is investing heavily in generating huge improvements within the city”.

An explanation going before councillors states: “The word ‘generation’ allows us in one fell swoop to encapsulate all the positive elements of the project, whilst simultaneously drawing in all age groups.

“Each individual generation will see Aberdeen as theirs, creating ownership of the past, present and future. It is for all.

“It allows each age group, young and old, to immediately identify themselves

as being their GENERATIONABERDEEN.

“Hope and aspiration for the future without forgetting the past and all its achievement.”

Whether councillors will feel this clears up the confusion remains to be seen.

Is ‘regeneration’ a dirty word?

Due to its “connotations”, conjuring up images of dingy buildings and abandoned shopfronts, the team opted against using the word “regeneration”.

The report explains: “There is a subliminal reflection of the word ‘regeneration’ in the logo without any negative connotations of regeneration being required.”

What would the campaign include?

The intention is to have the approved design on all promotional materials.

This could include flyers, posters and maybe even banners on buses and shop windows.

It will even be emblazoned on hoardings surrounding construction projects like the soon-to-start Aberdeen Market scheme.

The Generation Aberdeen logo will also appear on designated websites, with up-to-date information on how the city centre and beach masterplans are progressing.

Special social media templates will also be created.

How much will this cost?

The whole branding campaign – including what has been done so far and what still needs to be done – has been priced at £12,000.

Council officials state that cost will not go up regardless of the re-development works.

What comes next?

A team of marketing experts will present their case to the council soon.

Providing the council concurs with the idea of re-branding, the new campaign will get going.

The report will be put to officials next Wednesday in a major update on the masterplans for the city centre and the seafront.

Aberdeen’s new food and drink market, as well as the prospect of a new Dons stadium at the beach, are among the pressing topics to be discussed.