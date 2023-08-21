Marketing gurus defend Aberdeen branding dismissed as ‘old people trying to be cool’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marketing gurus defend Aberdeen branding dismissed as ‘old people trying to be cool’

The phrase "Generation Aberdeen" was met with some derision.

By Denny Andonova
A proposed banner for Aberdeen masterplan branding.
A proposed banner showcasing the planned new market development, as part of the Aberdeen masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.

Marketing gurus are defending themselves after a public dressing down on ideas to promote Aberdeen’s resurgence.

Earlier this year, red-faced council officials were ordered to brainstorm a bit better when it comes to the city’s multi-million-pound facelift.

The communications department, who worked with Morrison Media, were told their “Generation Aberdeen” proposals looked like “older people trying to be cool”.

One councillor said the phrase had largely been “met with blank looks”, while another simply stated: “I don’t like Generation Aberdeen”.

Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan - "Generation Aberdeen" - was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan – “Generation Aberdeen” – was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.

What was the problem – and what has been changed?

Councillors agreed the branding proposals should be revisited after they failed to understand the concept or the thought behind it all.

The initial designs featured the Aberdeen City Council logo with the text “Generation Aberdeen”.

Several examples of a catch phrase were also included – such as “caring for each other”, “empowering Aberdeen’s communities” or the equally catchy “building a greener and sustainable city”.

The new design has been simplified to include only “our city of opportunity”. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

They have now settled on the slogan “our city of opportunity” as the best way to stir up support for the local authority’s various regeneration schemes.

The main thing perplexed councillors wanted to know was: what does Generation Aberdeen actually mean?

Branding boffins explain strategy

Documents say the slogan was chosen from 70 other options, all with the idea of “demonstrating the visionary and ambitious nature of Aberdeen City Council’s plans”.

The final pick aims to show different age groups that the city is “for all”.

They add it was to “remind people that Aberdeen City Council is investing heavily in generating huge improvements within the city”.

Councillors previously raised concerns the old design was placed on buildings that no longer exist – such as the now demolished Aberdeen Market. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
Councillors previously raised concerns the old design was placed on buildings that no longer exist – such as the now demolished Aberdeen Market. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.

An explanation going before councillors states: “The word ‘generation’ allows us in one fell swoop to encapsulate all the positive elements of the project, whilst simultaneously drawing in all age groups.

“Each individual generation will see Aberdeen as theirs, creating ownership of the past, present and future. It is for all.

“It allows each age group, young and old, to immediately identify themselves
as being their GENERATIONABERDEEN.

“Hope and aspiration for the future without forgetting the past and all its achievement.”

Whether councillors will feel this clears up the confusion remains to be seen.

Is ‘regeneration’ a dirty word?

Some of the unsightly buildings on Union Street will be spruced up as part of the city centre revamp. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Due to its “connotations”, conjuring up images of dingy buildings and abandoned shopfronts, the team opted against using the word “regeneration”.

The report explains: “There is a subliminal reflection of the word ‘regeneration’ in the logo without any negative connotations of regeneration being required.”

What would the campaign include?

The intention is to have the approved design on all promotional materials.

This could include flyers, posters and maybe even banners on buses and shop windows.

It will even be emblazoned on hoardings surrounding construction projects like the soon-to-start Aberdeen Market scheme.

The branding aims to promote the council’s vision for the beachfront, which will include a play park. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The Generation Aberdeen logo will also appear on designated websites, with up-to-date information on how the city centre and beach masterplans are progressing.

Special social media templates will also be created.

How much will this cost?

The whole branding campaign – including what has been done so far and what still needs to be done – has been priced at £12,000.

Council officials state that cost will not go up regardless of the re-development works.

The central section of Union Street could look like this, one overhauled as part of the city centre and beach masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
The central section of Union Street could look like this, one overhauled as part of the city centre and beach masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

What comes next?

A team of marketing experts will present their case to the council soon.

Providing the council concurs with the idea of re-branding, the new campaign will get going.

The report will be put to officials next Wednesday in a major update on the masterplans for the city centre and the seafront.

Aberdeen’s new food and drink market, as well as the prospect of a new Dons stadium at the beach, are among the pressing topics to be discussed.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation