Working on a home project? These suppliers may have what you need

It can be hard to find reliable suppliers for your home projects. But here are builders’ merchants in Aberdeen that have earned the trust of their customers through the years.

Local home improvement firm voted best in the UK for customer satisfaction

Thistle Home Improvements Group has been awarded the title of Best in the UK for Customer Satisfaction for the third consecutive year by industry organisation Independent Network.

Independent Network is a non-profit industry standard organisation made up of over 100 member companies across the UK. To become and maintain status as an Independent Network member, companies are regularly audited to ensure they are meeting the exceptionally high standards of customer service promoted by the network.

On Thursday July 13 at the Independent Network AGM in Birmingham, Thistle achieved an average customer satisfaction rate of 96% based on the feedback of 659 customers received between January and December 2022, giving Thistle a running victory for being awarded the title of ‘Best in the UK For Customer Satisfaction.’

To find out more, visit www.thistle.group or pop in to the Thistle Home Improvements Showroom on Woodside Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen – open 7 days a week!

No one knows flooring like Unique Carpet and Floor

Nothing says style more than newly installed and beautifully fitted flooring, whether it’s a brand-new carpet, vinyl or a chic wood-style laminate.

Unique Carpet and Floor cater to your heart’s desire with practically any type of fashionable floor-covering.

It’s not just the type of flooring that’s important but also the attention to detail that goes into the installation. You’ve spent a lot of your hard-earned money and you need people who know what they’re doing. Unique Carpet and Floor’s staff have many decades of practical experience and a vast wealth of product knowledge.

So when you want to talk to people who know their flooring, remember, it can only be Unique Carpet and Floor.

Have a look around Unique Carpet and Floor’s website and choose your flooring.

Aberdeen Tile carries latest tile trend

Aberdeen Tile has the range for your vision!

Aberdeen Tile is a locally owned company with over 40 years experience. It prides itself in offering a fully comprehensive, high quality selection of porcelain and ceramic tiles suitable for all areas of the home or business.

It constantly reviews its ranges to ensure it carries the latest trends, including large format porcelain which provides low maintenance, long lasting beauty to homes.

Porcelain tiles have many qualities that make them the ideal solution for floor coverings in any environment such as bathrooms, kitchens, hallways, dining areas, lounge and wet rooms and also outdoor. They are suitable for high traffic areas, easily cleaned and highly resistant to moisture, therefore ideal for wet areas. As they are non porous, they are ideal for allergy sufferers and can be used with underfloor heating systems.

Aberdeen Tile’s qualified, friendly staff will guide you through all the stages of your project. From initial concept to final installation, they will assist in tile selection and if required, qualified installers will ensure customers are satisfied with the finished product.

Visit Aberdeen Tile’s showroom at 56 Virginia Street, Aberdeen AB11 5AY.

Call 01224 582332 or email info@aberdeentile.co.uk.

See the whole range on Aberdeen Tile’s website.

Norscot offers most secure external door on UK market

No matter your property type, with Norscot Windows & Doors, you are

guaranteed to find the perfect fit for your home.

With 39 years of experience improving homes throughout the Highlands,

Norscot is a recognised and trusted local company that prides itself on

supplying and installing superior quality, high-performance windows and

doors.

From its head office and workshops in Caithness, it is proud to manufacture

its made-to-measure windows, doors, patios and conservatories in a variety of

styles, colours and materials including uPVC, Timber and AluWood.

It also offers the most secure, energy efficient composite external door on the UK

market — the Norscot Palladio Door.

In addition, it owns a purpose-built showroom, sales office and storage facility on the

Carse Industrial Estate in Inverness.

Through Independent Network, all of its replacement uPVC windows and doors come with an insurance-backed 10-year guarantee.

Experience Norscot’s showrooms from the comfort of your own home and even request a virtual appointment with the sales team!

Visit the Norscot website and start your home improvement journey today.

Make your dream bed a reality with Highland BlindCraft

Can’t find a bed that perfectly fits your room’s colour scheme?

Never get a good night’s sleep as your mattress just isn’t right?

Always wanted a luxurious, handmade bed but afraid of the price tag?

Highland BlindCraft has the answer!

Since 1881, Highland BlindCraft has been manufacturing high quality mattresses, divans and headboards in its factory in the heart of Inverness.

The company’s products are in homes, hotels, B&Bs and holiday rentals the length and breadth of the UK.

On a mission to prove handmade doesn’t mean price-prohibitive, all items are fully customisable. You can choose from an extensive range of fabrics or even bring your own. Mattresses and beds are available in all standard sizes, as well as custom sizes to fit IKEA bed frames, caravans, or any space you’d like to sleep in.

You’ll sleep easier with every purchase from Highland BlindCraft, as every sale goes to support the Highland community.

As the only organisation of its kind in the Scottish Highlands, the company provides training and employment to individuals living with visual impairments and other disabilities.

Drop by the showroom at 39 Ardconnel Street, Inverness.

Or visit Highland BlindCraft’s website for more information.