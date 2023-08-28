Canadian technology giant CGI moving into Aberdeen’s Marischal Square

Global IT and business consulting services giant CGI is moving its energy industry-focused Aberdeen team into Marischal Square and growing its headcount in the city.

Building on a 40-year presence in the north-east, the firm is the latest to take up space in 1MSq. It is joining the likes of Aberdeen Journals, the North Sea Transition Authority, EY, KPMG, Burness Paull and CBRE in the two-building city centre complex.

CGI currently has 32 staff based in offices on Queens Road, Aberdeen, but it is actively recruiting for more. It aims to grow its client base in the region, with the new office becoming its regional headquarters in the north of Scotland.

Four decades of ‘notable success’

Lindsay McGranaghan, CGI business unit lead for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “CGI has enjoyed notable business success in the city for 40 years, not just in solving IT issues but also providing quality business solutions, whether it is in data projects, cyber security or software development.”

CGI is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

The company helps clients overcome a range of digital challenges, like cybersecurity and software requirements, while also advising on new technologies. Since its foundation in 1976 it has supported energy projects globally – from traditional oil and gas developments to green technologies such as hydrogen, carbon capture and storage.

Taking lessons from Piper Alpha

It provides these services through consultancy, as well as the delivery of software packages such as Vantage Pob and Prodis. Vantage Pob is said to be the “industry standard” personnel tracking software. It was developed 20 years ago as a recommendation of the Cullen Report, a landmark investigation carried out in the wake of the Piper Alpha disaster 35 years ago.

Working with Aberdeen-based re-seller Collabro, CGI recently secured wind turbine manufacturing giant Vestas as a client for the global use of Vantage Pob.

It has been hailed as a “hugely significant step into the offshore renewables industry”.

Richard Sadler, vice-president, consulting delivery, digital solution centre north and Northern Ireland, CGI, said: “At a time of global focus on energy transition and energy security, we stand ready to significantly grow our business in Aberdeen.

“We have the expertise and innovation, both locally and globally, to offer enhanced digital services to clients – be it oil and gas, renewables, or carbon capture and storage.”