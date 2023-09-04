Here’s the how and the why of the Wine Guy on Skye

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Nick Robson, who runs Wine Guy on Skye.

How and why did you start in business?

Since leaving school more than 35 years ago I’ve served all over the world in the UK Armed Forces, both on exercise and operations as an air traffic controller. Between this and holidays I’ve visited more than 40 countries. I’ve found local passions for winemaking and viticulture almost everywhere, from Argentina to Champagne and South Africa to Australia, and it inspired me.

During Covid I undertook more formal wine training and passed exams to allow me to turn my hobby into something more tangible, helping others share my passion for wine. The more you understand, the more the passion grows.

How did you get to where you are today?

On moving to Skye’s Waternish peninsula, I discovered I could only get a bottle of wine from the supermarket 30 miles away or via a mail-order company. Finding quality and varied wine here was a challenge, and so the concept of Wine Guy on Skye was born – providing fascinating wines at value-for-money prices. My bespoke wine lists emphasise the story behind each bottle and producer. I’ve visited all of them and/or their vineyards in person.

We started trading on May 1 this year, providing a free delivery service across the Waternish peninsula – or elsewhere with a modest delivery charge. We also offer wine-tasting events in private homes or tourist accommodation.

Who helped you?

Without my family, friends and partner, Wine Guy on Skye would have remained yet another idea kicked about in the pub.

The practical assistance I received on leaving the military from the Armed Forces Career Transition Programme was an essential part of my resettlement training, covering everything from online marketing to small business accounting. Suzanne Black of Black Creative Media produced my website and logo. Suddenly everything was real.

Central to everything is the Federation of Small Businesses. The library in the members’ area of its website is invaluable. Its many webinars help me understand the complexities of running a small business and get to grip with things like insurance, writing adverts and accessing grants. And its online networking meetings ensure no-one needs to feel alone. It’s a sage advisor and critical friend, and it provides a fantastic safety net should things go wrong.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

My business coach, Winnie the Pooh, reminds me frequently that “rivers know this; there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.” Try to grow too fast and you’ll be too busy doing the business to run the business, and the admin will get pushed into the margins and forgotten. Strategic patience is important.

What is your biggest mistake?

Being dazzled by the shiny things I thought necessary and not reading the small print. I now have a drawer of flyers with spelling mistakes and an unwanted QR code subscription for a year.

What is your greatest achievement?

My first sale, driven purely by a cold-start Google search for “wine delivery on Skye”, showed there was a market here. Building a business to meet this untapped demand is immensely satisfying. Wine should be enjoyed by everyone.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

Keeping costs down is vital. Rising production costs mean we mustn’t hold stock acquired from our four importers for too long. Repeated changes to rules and taxes by the UK and Scottish governments force small and medium-sized enterprises to keep changing their price lists, websites, invoices etc, all at a cost. Chopping and changing the goalposts helps no-one; businesses must plan, requiring regulatory transparency underpinned by sound logic.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To make Wine Guy on Skye the first stop for visitors and residents seeking a bottle of wine for a special occasion or merely to enjoy while soaking up Skye’s amazing atmosphere. Our target was to sell 100 bottles in the first 12 months. We achieved that in the first 100 days. 100 cases is now the challenge.

What do you do to relax?

I’m a sucker for hard spin classes in the gym, followed by guilt-free glasses of Champagne or English sparkling wine – sipped while gazing at the view.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Life on Skye means long drives around the UK, so audiobooks are my friends. At the moment it’s High Performance by Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes. Maintaining my baseline wine knowledge comes from The Wine Show on Acorn TV or Apple TV, plus wine-based podcasts.

What do you waste your money on?

Celebrity chef cookbooks. I’ve no idea why but they keep appearing on my shelves. Rarely do I use the recipes – I merely look at the pretty pictures.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Enjoy the ever-changing view of Loch Bay from my bed, then kick-start the body with a large espresso.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Ford Ranger Thunder – comfortable, good load capacity, and perfect for the Highlands and Islands. I dream of a BMW R1250 GS motorcycle, but self-preservation probably means this will become a Land Rover.