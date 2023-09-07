Aberdeen firm’s app pays people to play games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen firm’s app pays people to play games

Gamers could earn up to £60 a month while they use the app, which also unlocks local special offers.

By Kelly Wilson
Skedadle founder and chief executive Nick Macandrew. Image: Skedadle/DC Thomson
Skedadle founder and chief executive Nick Macandrew. Image: Skedadle/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen firm has create a gaming app – which it pays people to play.

Users of Skedadle can earn £2 for every 30 minutes of play.

The money is funded by adverts being shown on the app.

Founder Nick Macandrew has described it as a “groundbreaking concept”.

Skedadle provides opportunity to earn

Users of the app can make up to £60 per month through playing games and using special offers and coupons from Skedadle’s national and international partners to spend in restaurants, nightclubs and shops.

It was launched in April last year and backed by Abrdn co-founder Martin Gilbert and Nico Simeone director of Six by Nico.

Initially the app only worked while travelling on public transport, but can now be used anywhere.

Nick, a former lawyer at Pinsent Masons, said: “We really wanted to have a positive effect on as many people as we could, give as many people as we can a voice and a stake in the gaming community, so to be bigger we took the decision to remove the travel necessity.

Nick Macandrew founder and chief executive of Skedadle. Image: Nick Macandrew

“This groundbreaking concept challenges the conventional boundaries of gaming, creating a space where playtime becomes a lucrative opportunity.”

Special offers and discounts

The app is available on Apple App Store, Google Play and Skedadle’s online channels for ages 16 and over.

Nick said: “The user growth is exploding and on track to reach 250,000 in the next six months.

“Current users are on the platform for an hour on average each day which is twice as long than Instagram.”

As well as the opportunity to earn money there are also special offers available for users specific to where they live.

Some of the current discounts available includes First and Dominos.

Skedadle users can find discounts on the app. Image: Skedadle

Nick said: “We want to offer a way that we add value to the user so we have introduced offers from our business partners.

“The app can tailor messages to users based on their location – for example Dominos have provided location specific discounts.

“We also have earning offers, such as double your referral fee, increased from 50p to £1 per sign-up.

“Skedadle will continue to develop and produce special offers on an ongoing basis.”

More from Business

Shell's Penguins FPSO takes to the water in Haugesund, Norway.
Fluor to pay £11.6 million after 'improper accounting' on Shell's UK North Sea Penguins…
Typical rates being offered on easy access savings accounts are at their highest in nearly 15 years, according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Average easy access savings rate at highest since November 2008
A union has slammed B&M over its move to buy 51 Wilko stores but leave the future of workers in the balance (PA)
Union criticises B&M as Wilko jobs at risk despite deal for stores
Eco activists hit Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary with cream pies outside the European Commission’s headquarters in Brussels (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary hit with cream pies by eco activists
Aldi has said it wants to open 500 more shops in the UK amid ambitious growth plans (Peter Byrne/PA)
Aldi targets 500 new UK stores as it hunts for locations to meet ‘huge…
Goodbye to club shop at Moray Golf Club. Image: DC Thomson/Design team
Moray Golf Club's shop to be demolished to make way for new 'focal point'
Gigabit-capable broadband can offer speeds of up to 1,000 Mbit/s or one gigabit per second (PA)
Full-fibre broadband available to more than half of UK homes, Ofcom says
According to Halifax, annual house price falls are now widespread across the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)
Why are house prices falling?
Insurer Direct Line swung to an operating loss of £78.3 million for the first six months of 2023 (PA)
Direct Line swings to loss but shares jump on hopes of turnaround
The insurance marketplace saw a big jump in profit in the six months (Ian West/PA)
Insurance giant Lloyd’s of London sees profits double to £3.9bn in six months