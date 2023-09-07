Aberdeen firm’s app pays people to play games

An Aberdeen firm has create a gaming app – which it pays people to play.

Users of Skedadle can earn £2 for every 30 minutes of play.

The money is funded by adverts being shown on the app.

Founder Nick Macandrew has described it as a “groundbreaking concept”.

Skedadle provides opportunity to earn

Users of the app can make up to £60 per month through playing games and using special offers and coupons from Skedadle’s national and international partners to spend in restaurants, nightclubs and shops.

It was launched in April last year and backed by Abrdn co-founder Martin Gilbert and Nico Simeone director of Six by Nico.

Initially the app only worked while travelling on public transport, but can now be used anywhere.

Nick, a former lawyer at Pinsent Masons, said: “We really wanted to have a positive effect on as many people as we could, give as many people as we can a voice and a stake in the gaming community, so to be bigger we took the decision to remove the travel necessity.

“This groundbreaking concept challenges the conventional boundaries of gaming, creating a space where playtime becomes a lucrative opportunity.”

Special offers and discounts

The app is available on Apple App Store, Google Play and Skedadle’s online channels for ages 16 and over.

Nick said: “The user growth is exploding and on track to reach 250,000 in the next six months.

“Current users are on the platform for an hour on average each day which is twice as long than Instagram.”

As well as the opportunity to earn money there are also special offers available for users specific to where they live.

Some of the current discounts available includes First and Dominos.

Nick said: “We want to offer a way that we add value to the user so we have introduced offers from our business partners.

“The app can tailor messages to users based on their location – for example Dominos have provided location specific discounts.

“We also have earning offers, such as double your referral fee, increased from 50p to £1 per sign-up.

“Skedadle will continue to develop and produce special offers on an ongoing basis.”