Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teen missing for more than a week thought to have travelled 150 miles to Aberdeen

Jayden Wallace, 16, has been missing since August 30.

By Ross Hempseed
Jayden Wallace, 16, was reported missing from Renfrewshire a week ago. Image: Police Scotland.
A 16-year-old boy missing for more than a week from Renfrewshire is believed to be in the north-east,

Jayden Wallace, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, August 30, and is believed to have travelled 150 miles to Aberdeen.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, medium build, with short light hair, last known to be wearing a black hoody, black tracksuit bottoms, black North Face jacket and grey trainers.

Police are issuing an appeal to public to help trace the teen.

Anyone with information that may assist in tracing Jayden is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2417 of the August 30.

