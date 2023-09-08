‘Without those doctors I’d be dead’: Aberdeenshire mum-of-three given 3D printed skull after brain infection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Without those doctors I’d be dead’: Aberdeenshire mum-of-three given 3D printed skull after brain infection

Surgeons were forced to remove half of Morag MacRae's skull after the developed a brain infection.

By Michelle Henderson and Chris Cromar
Morag MacRae lying on a hospital bed with a medical tube.
In March, Mrs MacRae was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to undergo a cranioplasty using a 3D-printed ceramic and titanium plate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire mum has spoken of how surgeons used a 3D-printed skull to save her life following a devastating brain infection.

Morag MacRae, 37, from Banchory was diagnosed with the rare condition meningoencephalitis in October and will feature on BBC Scotland’s new TV series Junior Doctors: Life on the Wards, which will start at 10pm on Wednesday.

The mother-of-three was enjoying a two-week family holiday in Australia with her husband Martin, 40, seven-year-old daughter Holly and five-year-old twins Ben and Matthew when she became dangerously ill.

Morag MacRae standing with her sons. One is being held by her and one is standing.
Morag MacRae with her twin boys. Image: Morag MacRae.

After experiencing sudden paralysis and losing the ability to speak, she was rushed to the hospital where doctors revealed her devastating diagnosis.

To help reduce the growing pressure in her head, surgeons temporarily removed half of her skull.

Surgeons create replacement skull using 3D printer

In March, the 37-year-old was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) for a cranioplasty using a ceramic and titanium plate created on a 3D printer.

Experts anticipate Mrs MacRae’s skull will grow back through the place over the next decade.

Speaking to the The P&J about her ordeal, she said: “I got up in the morning and started feeling a bit dodgy, hearing noises, having sore muscles and I heard a ringing in my ear.

Morag MacRae sitting with her daughter.
Morag MacRae and her daughter Holly. Image: Morag MacRae.

“We then flew to Brisbane and I wasn’t speaking much and I wasn’t communicating as much as I would normally.”

After further travel to the Sunshine Coast after being in the country for only a week, Mrs MacRae said she began to feel “really dodgy”, adding: “I couldn’t speak initially, I couldn’t move my right side and I was trying so hard to move my right side, that I flipped myself off the bed.”

At this, Mr MacRae jumped off the bed, noticing that there was something “seriously wrong” with his wife and phoned an ambulance.

Morag MacRae.
Morag MacRae said she feels “pretty much back to how things were”. Image: Morag MacRae.

This happened on the Saturday and Mrs MacRae said she does not remember anything until the following Tuesday.

During this time, she was rushed to hospital where she remained for six weeks before being transferred to hospital in Aberdeen from Australia – accompanied by two medical escorts on the flight – where she spent another six weeks.

Following her surgery, she was taken to the neuro rehab unit at the city’s Woodend Hospital, where she had to learn to walk, talk and swallow again.

‘Pretty much back to how things were’

Exactly four months after falling ill, she was discharged home; a month before her elective surgery.

Almost a year after her ordeal, she has miraculously recovered and Mrs MacRae says her life is “pretty much back to how things were”, saying: “I’m doing the school run, I was away at the weekend on my anniversary and I walked 10,000 steps.

Junior doctor standing outside main entrance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Junior Doctors: Life on the Wards starts on Wednesday at 10pm. Image: BBC Scotland.

“I still struggle with a few things, like my speech, and I still struggle with my right side, but only slightly, but I’m pretty much normal.”

She now plans to thank the doctors who helped save her life, adding: “Without those doctors I’d be dead and without these doctors in Aberdeen I wouldn’t have had the rehab that I’ve had.”

New TV series about ARI

The three-part series Junior Doctors: Life on the Wards, focusses on six first year junior doctors embarking on their medical careers at ARI.

Some of the doctors featured were born and raised in Aberdeen, whilst others were lured from across Scotland, England and as far afield as Malaysia.

In the first episode, Bilal carries out vital pre-op checks Morag ahead of her skull operation and observes a blood patch procedure on patient Lorraine, whilst Shanan tackles a tricky procedure, inserting a nasal feeding tube for an elderly patient.

