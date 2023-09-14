Gordon and MacPhail: Hunt for old items to document journey from humble grocers to renowned whisky expert

Gordon and MacPhail has been in Elgin’s South Street for 128 years.

In 1895, the local firm opened as a grocers before building its reputation as an internationally renowned whisky expert and distillers.

Last December, we revealed Gordon and MacPhail’s plans to transform their South Street shop into a whisky experience.

Work is currently ongoing on the refurbishment of the South Street building which is set to reopen next year.

Bosses have previously said the revamp will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Hunt for old items

Now whisky staff are on the hunt for old items from their shop to use in the interiors.

It comes after a regular customer brought in an old bottle he found in his garden.

Whisky Ambassador Fraser Robson explained: “We had a visit recently from a regular customer who had dug up an old bottle from his back garden.

“And it got us thinking there could be all sorts of interesting things in people’s drawers or on the back shelf in the cupboard.

“It might be anything from an old bill to a ceramic jar.

“Whatever the story behind it, we’d love to hear from you.”

‘Nice to find some local social history’

Local Mike Sedgwick discovered a bottle in his back garden which would have been purchased 100 years ago.

He said: “We found it in the woodland which surrounds the house and once we saw the name on it we took it into the shop to see if we could find out more.

“They think it dates back to the 1920s and was probably used for cola. It’s nice to find a bit of local social history.”

Old items could appear in new whisky experience

The retail shop team are looking to hear from anybody who shopped or worked at South Street over the years.

They are working with design consultants on the interior of the new space. They are also searching for items to include in the displays.

If you have a cool old item, come to the store on Elgin High Street on weekday mornings or send a photo and details to retail@gordonandmacphail.com.