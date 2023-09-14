Gordon and MacPhail: Hunt for old items to document journey from humble grocers to renowned whisky expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Gordon and MacPhail: Hunt for old items to document journey from humble grocers to renowned whisky expert

Work is ongoing on the Elgin South Street building.

By Sean McAngus
 Mike Sedgwick with the old bottle.. Image: Gordon & MacPhail
 Mike Sedgwick with the old bottle.. Image: Gordon & MacPhail

Gordon and MacPhail has been in Elgin’s South Street for 128 years.

In 1895, the local firm opened as a grocers before building its reputation as an internationally renowned whisky expert and distillers.

Last December, we revealed Gordon and MacPhail’s plans to transform their South Street shop into a whisky experience.

Archive image of Gordon and MacPhail Shop in Elgin.

Work is currently ongoing on the refurbishment of the South Street building which is set to reopen next year.

Bosses have previously said the revamp will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Gordon & MacPhail building currently being transformed into tourist attraction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson<br />Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Hunt for old items

Now whisky staff are on the hunt for old items from their shop to use in the interiors.

It comes after a regular customer brought in an old bottle he found in his garden.

Whisky Ambassador Fraser Robson explained: “We had a visit recently from a regular customer who had dug up an old bottle from his back garden.

“And it got us thinking there could be all sorts of interesting things in people’s drawers or on the back shelf in the cupboard.

“It might be anything from an old bill to a ceramic jar.

“Whatever the story behind it, we’d love to hear from you.”

‘Nice to find some local social history’

 Mike Sedgwick with the old bottle.. Image: Gordon & MacPhail

Local Mike Sedgwick discovered a bottle in his back garden which would have been purchased 100 years ago.

He said: “We found it in the woodland which surrounds the house and once we saw the name on it we took it into the shop to see if we could find out more.

“They think it dates back to the 1920s and was probably used for cola. It’s nice to find a bit of local social history.”

Old items could appear in new whisky experience

The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop on Elgin High Street.

The retail shop team are looking to hear from anybody who shopped or worked at South Street over the years.

They are working with design consultants on the interior of the new space. They are also searching for items to include in the displays.

If you have a cool old item, come to the store on Elgin High Street on weekday mornings or send a photo and details to retail@gordonandmacphail.com.

The Future of Elgin

Conversation