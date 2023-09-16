SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kingussie’s Calum Mackintosh

Attacking midfielder Calum Mackintosh is this week’s player answering questions under the Shinty Spotlight.

The 19-year-old will be going for glory this afternoon when the Kings face Oban Camanachd in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final at the Bught in Inverness.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

Watching a Kingussie v Newtonmore game at the Eilan (Newtnmore) when I was very young.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

Went on as a substitute against Oban Camanachd at The Dell in a tight 1-0 win.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Getting a double digits win against Newtonmore at under-14s was pretty special.

And the worst?

Probably losing the Macaulay Cup final against Oban last month was up there. Hopefully, we can beat them in the Camanachd Cup this Saturday.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I am lucky enough to have never had a bad injury myself – just a few broken fingers and bruises!

Who is the joker in your team?

Plenty to choose from here. If I had to pick one, I’d say Robert Mabon – he is always up for a good laugh and joke.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

An Aird (in Fort William). When its sunny, it can be a really good pitch.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Craig Morrison (from Caberfeidh). The huge amount of goals he brings would do wonders.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Eoin Baikie’s volley into the top corner from 20 yards to beat Beauly in the Premiership this year is my favourite goal.

Describe shinty in three words?

Quick, aggressive and rewarding.