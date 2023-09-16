SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kingussie’s Calum Mackintosh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kingussie’s Calum Mackintosh

The Kings star will be chasing silverware against rivals Oban Camanachd in Inverness this weekend.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Kingussie's Calum Mackintosh in action against Oban Camanachd, who they face in this weekend's Camanachd Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson
Kingussie's Calum Mackintosh in action against Oban Camanachd, who they face in this weekend's Camanachd Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson

Attacking midfielder Calum Mackintosh is this week’s player answering questions under the Shinty Spotlight.

The 19-year-old will be going for glory this afternoon when the Kings face Oban Camanachd in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final at the Bught in Inverness.

What is your earliest shinty memory? 

Watching a Kingussie v Newtonmore game at the Eilan (Newtnmore) when I was very young.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

Went on as a substitute against Oban Camanachd at The Dell in a tight 1-0 win.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Getting a double digits win against Newtonmore at under-14s was pretty special.

And the worst?

Probably losing the Macaulay Cup final against Oban last month was up there. Hopefully, we can beat them in the Camanachd Cup this Saturday.

Kingussie’s Calum Mackintosh. Image: Neil Paterson

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I am lucky enough to have never had a bad injury myself – just a few broken fingers and bruises!

Who is the joker in your team?

Plenty to choose from here. If I had to pick one, I’d say Robert Mabon – he is always up for a good laugh and joke.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

An Aird (in Fort William). When its sunny, it can be a really good pitch.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Craig Morrison (from Caberfeidh). The huge amount of goals he brings would do wonders.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate? 

Eoin Baikie’s volley into the top corner from 20 yards to beat Beauly in the Premiership this year is my favourite goal.

Describe shinty in three words?

Quick, aggressive and rewarding.

More from Shinty

Hugh Dan MacLennan with John Willie Campbell
BBC Scotland's Hugh Dan MacLennan reflects on 40 years as 'voice of shinty'
Robert Mabon (Kingussie) challenges Matthew Sloss (Oban), who will be facing each other in the Camanachd Cup
Shinty: Camanachd Cup final wait is almost over for Kingussie and Oban Camanachd
Oban Camanachd captain Daniel Sloss with the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Depth the basis for Oban silverware success - as young skipper Daniel Sloss…
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the Camanachd Cup
Shinty: Kingussie captain James Falconer facing another Camanachd Cup final fitness race
The victorious Newtonmore team, with HIS sponsor Garry Mackintosh (second right) after winning the 100th Sutherland Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Glen Mackintosh hits hat-trick as Newtonmore win Sutherland Cup
Finlay 'Stork' Maclennan played and captained Scotland under-17s in Ireland this summer. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Beauly's Finlay 'Stork' Maclennan
The shinty/hurling international match between Scotland and Ireland returns next month. Image supplied by Camanachd Association.
Shinty: Scotland to face Ireland in shinty/hurling international in Newry next month
2022 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Champions Kingussie. Image: Camanachd Association
Shinty: Camanachd Cup trophy to be retired
The victorious Skye Camanachd team.
Skye Camanachd defeat Glasgow Mid Argyll to claim Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup
Fort William's Johnny Forster keeps the ball from Daniel Mackintosh, of Glenurquhart. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Fort William's Johnny Forster