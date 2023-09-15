North-east brewers dominate Scottish Beer Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east brewers dominate Scottish Beer Awards

It was award after award for producers in the north-east at the industry event to reward the best Scottish beers.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer struck gold not once, but three times during the awards ceremony and collected a total of eight medals.

Another local brewery who enjoyed multiple success was Brew Toon Peterhead which picked up a gold medal and the title of best lager for its Weekend Hooker.

The eighth annual ceremony attracted a huge entry attracting dozens of breweries and 300 beers, all of which are made in Scotland, and blind tasted by a judging panel of 30 expert tasters.

Fierce Beer ‘thrilled’ at results

Fierce Beer also picked up a gold medal for its Very Big Chomp in the Best Strong Beer category and for its Fierce Berry in the Best Fruit Forward.

Dave Grant, Fierce Beer managing director, was pleased with the success of the business but also praised the fellow winners.

“It’s always a great night as everyone in the industry is so lovely.

Fierce beers founders Dave McHardy, left, and Dave Grant enjoyed success at the Scottish Beer Awards. Image: Fierce Beer/Co-op/PA Wire

“We are exceedingly pleased with what we did. I think the north-east did well.

“I’m very proud of the whole team and what they’ve achieved,” he said.

Scottish beer of the year for Brew Toon Peterhead

Brew Toon Peterhead was also a big winner scooping a further gold, silver and two bronze medals.

Shirley Bowden, Brew Toon director, said: “We are pleased with all our awards but to be told we have the best Scottish lager is something.

Brew Toon co-owner Cameron Bowden.

“Weekend Hooker was our first ever beer that we brewed and bearing in mind we were up against some big names to win that we are delighted.

“It was great to see all the local breweries do well.”

North-east winners

Twisted Ankle Brewing Company, based in Aboyne, was the winner of the breakthrough brewery award.

Loch Lomond Brewery picked up a gold medal winning the best IPA award for its Bravehop.

While there was also success for Cairngorm Brewing Company winning a bronze medal in the Best Pale Ale category for its Loch Ness Hoppyness.

Hilary Jones, judging panel chairwoman said: “The competition in 2023 showcases the finest products created right here in Scotland while also honouring some outstanding commercial accomplishments made in the sector.

“The Scottish Beer Awards are a much-anticipated event that are scheduled into the Scottish brewing year. I want to congratulate every one of the competition’s winners and finalists on behalf of the judging panel.”

Edinburgh-based Bellfield Brewing claimed the Scottish Brewery of the Year award.

