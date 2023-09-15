North-east brewers dominate Scottish Beer Awards

It was award after award for producers in the north-east as they dominated the Scottish Beer Awards.

Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer struck gold not once, but three times during the awards ceremony and collected a total of eight medals.

Another local brewery who enjoyed multiple success was Brew Toon Peterhead which picked up a gold medal and the title of best lager for its Weekend Hooker.

The eighth annual ceremony attracted a huge entry attracting dozens of breweries and 300 beers, all of which are made in Scotland, and blind tasted by a judging panel of 30 expert tasters.

Fierce Beer ‘thrilled’ at results

Fierce Beer also picked up a gold medal for its Very Big Chomp in the Best Strong Beer category and for its Fierce Berry in the Best Fruit Forward.

Dave Grant, Fierce Beer managing director, was pleased with the success of the business but also praised the fellow winners.

“It’s always a great night as everyone in the industry is so lovely.

“We are exceedingly pleased with what we did. I think the north-east did well.

“I’m very proud of the whole team and what they’ve achieved,” he said.

Scottish beer of the year for Brew Toon Peterhead

Brew Toon Peterhead was also a big winner scooping a further gold, silver and two bronze medals.

Shirley Bowden, Brew Toon director, said: “We are pleased with all our awards but to be told we have the best Scottish lager is something.

“Weekend Hooker was our first ever beer that we brewed and bearing in mind we were up against some big names to win that we are delighted.

“It was great to see all the local breweries do well.”

North-east winners

Twisted Ankle Brewing Company, based in Aboyne, was the winner of the breakthrough brewery award.

Loch Lomond Brewery picked up a gold medal winning the best IPA award for its Bravehop.

While there was also success for Cairngorm Brewing Company winning a bronze medal in the Best Pale Ale category for its Loch Ness Hoppyness.

Hilary Jones, judging panel chairwoman said: “The competition in 2023 showcases the finest products created right here in Scotland while also honouring some outstanding commercial accomplishments made in the sector.

“The Scottish Beer Awards are a much-anticipated event that are scheduled into the Scottish brewing year. I want to congratulate every one of the competition’s winners and finalists on behalf of the judging panel.”

Edinburgh-based Bellfield Brewing claimed the Scottish Brewery of the Year award.