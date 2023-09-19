Find out why Osprey Housing’s boardroom team is getting younger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Find out why Osprey Housing’s boardroom team is getting younger

Lauren Allan and Niamh Johnston have joined the team as board apprentices.

By Keith Findlay
l-r Osprey board apprentices Lauren Allan, of Barrett Developments, and Niamh Johnston, of Brodies, with Oprey CEO Stacy Angus.
l-r Osprey board apprentices Lauren Allan, of Barrett Developments, and Niamh Johnston, of Brodies, with Oprey CEO Stacy Angus. Image: Lesley Davidson Marketing

North-east social landlord Osprey Housing has come up with a novel way of improving diversity in its boardroom team.

Lauren Allan, assistant technical co-ordinator, Barratt Developments, and Niamh Johnston, a solicitor at law firm Brodies, are the first two apprentice recruits to the voluntary board at Osprey. Both are young professionals from the Aberdeen business community. Both are aged 24.

Lauren Allan’s ‘amazing opportunity’

Born in Carluke, Ms Allan graduated from Robert Gordon University in 2020 with a degree in architectural technology.

Speaking about her new role at Osprey, she said: “This was an amazing opportunity which was recommended to me by one of my colleagues. I couldn’t pass up the chance to understand the workings of a board at such an early stage in my career.

“All that I’ve have learned has been invaluable and I look forward to continuing to learn and grow throughout the rest of my apprenticeship.”

Niamh Johnston says Osprey’s values match her own

Ms Johnston studied at Bucksburn Academy before graduating from Aberdeen University, with a law degree, in 2020. This was followed by her diploma in professional legal practice in 2021. She recently qualified as a solicitor at Brodies, and is part of its banking and finance team in the Granite City.

On her new boardroom role at Osprey, Ms Johnston said: “I have always been interested in real estate, particularly property law, as well as the third sector and the work of housing associations. I wrote my university dissertation on aspects of charities and leases. It is great to have this opportunity within an organisation whose values align so closely with my own.”

We felt a broader-based board would more closely reflect and connect to our wider tenant base.”

Stacy Angus, chief executive, Osprey Housing

Explaining Osprey’s inclusive approach to corporate governance, chief executive Stacy Angus said: “Voluntary boards are  often made up of retired professionals, primarily due to their availability of time and also their valuable experience and skills gained in their working careers.

“Our tenant base is diverse, including those living alone, families and homeless applicants, those moving here for work, older people and those with special needs, such as homes adapted for wheelchair use. It is, therefore, important we strive for diversity on our board.

“We felt a broader-based board would more closely reflect and connect to our wider tenant base. So we designed our apprenticeship scheme to offer board-level experience to outstanding younger people.”

Stacy Angus, chief executive, Osprey Housing.
Stacy Angus, chief executive, Osprey Housing. Image: Osprey Housing

Ms Angus added: “Not only does it offer the apprentices considerable personal development opportunities, whilst improving the age demographics of Osprey’s board, but it also ensures we have a varied skill set and representation of current workforce experience.

“Osprey has always invested heavily in learning and development, supporting our people to reach their potential. We advertised the board apprenticeship positions and received an amazing response, in terms of application numbers and, more importantly, candidate quality. There are a lot of great people out there who would jump at the chance of becoming a board member, whatever the type of business or organisation involved.

Osprey Housing.

The CEO continued: “Lauren Allan and Niamh Johnston both matched our culture and vision – to make a difference every day. They have the right balance of skills and ambition, and their approach to sustainability and social impact fits well with Osprey’s own ethos.

“Joining a board was a great step in my own career. It’s a win-win for all involved, and we are planning to roll out the apprentice opportunity on an annual basis.”

l-r Stacy Angus, Osprey's CEO, with Niamh Johnston and Lauren Allan outside one of Osprey's homes at Leathan Green Portlethen, near Aberdeen.
l-r Stacy Angus, Osprey’s CEO, with Niamh Johnston and Lauren Allan outside one of Osprey’s homes at Leathan Green Portlethen, near Aberdeen. Image: Lesley Davidson Marketing

The board apprenticeship scheme was the brainchild of Clare Ruxton, Osprey’s director of corporate services.

Ms Ruxton said: “We wanted to hear some more diverse voices in our boardroom so we could better understand the communities we serve. We also noticed that in the Aberdeen area it is difficult to gain experience and knowledge of what it is like to sit on a board.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this opportunity for Lauren and Niamh to gain first-hand experience, through observation, of the workings and dynamics of our board, with a view to giving them the tools to become effective members in the future.”

Osprey Housing. based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, currently has about 1,800 social rented homes across the north-east on its books.

Telling figures highlight why action on UK boardroom diversity is needed

According to consultants SpencerStuart, the average age of board members at UK quoted companies in 2022 was 59.9 years. The average age for a chairperson was 65.

Although there have been significant improvements in the number of women on boards, particularly in the FTSE 100, only around one-third of members are women.

CEOs are typically 55.6-years-old and chief financial officers are only three years younger.

Conversation