German Doner Kebab begins work on new Union Street store

The new store will be located at 118 Union Street and will no doubt be a hit with revellers on a night out.

By Ross Hempseed
Fast food retailer German Doner Kebab due to open new Aberdeen store in the coming weeks.
Fast food retailer German Doner Kebab due to open new Aberdeen store in the coming weeks. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.

A kebab chain has begun work on its first store in Aberdeen.

German Doner Kebab, which serves “gourmet” doner food items, is due to open its ninth Scottish location in the Granite City in the coming weeks.

Other locations include Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Dundee.

Work has begun on the new GDK store, formerly the Molton Brown shop on Union Street. Image: Google Maps.

Last year, the Berlin-based food chain announced its plans to open 30 new stores across the UK.

Now, it seems work is progressing fast to outfit the store located at 118 Union Street between Bargain Buys and Beaverbrooks – the former Molton Brown unit.

GDK to open on Union Street

The outside facade has now been decked out in the signature GDK’s deep brown colour, with signage inviting people to apply for jobs.

The vision of a GDK outlet in Aberdeen has been met with challenges after the chain’s preferred unit at 111-115 Union Street – the former Shoezone store – was snapped up by a pound shop.

Some donor kebab fans were also concerned the new store would hit the local kebab shops on nearby Belmont Street.

However, others see it as a welcome addition to Union Street as council bosses try to entice new businesses into Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare following an exodus of retailers.

The situation has called for a specialised group, Our Union Street, to try to revitalise the street’s fortunes and draw people back to the city centre.

