Profits plunge at Walker’s Shortbread takes shine off higher sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Profits plunge at Walker’s Shortbread takes shine off higher sales

The iconic manufacturer grew sales at home and abroad but its bottom line was hit by external factors.

By Alex Banks
The firm's 2022 financial results have been released. Image: Walker's Shortbread
The firm's 2022 financial results have been released. Image: Walker's Shortbread

Walker’s Shortbread has posted a near 25% plunge in profits but significantly  higher sales.

The Aberlour company said 2022 results were impacted by post-pandemic challenges including global supply chain pressures, intensified by the conflict in Ukraine, and rocketing overheads.

Operating profits for Walker’s remained more or less flat at around £6 million.

But at pre-tax level, profits plummeted to £5.1m last year from nearly £6.8m in 2021.

Walker’s turnover raced ahead by 16% in 2022

Meanwhile, turnover soared by £22m, or 16%, to £164.6m as the company benefitted from increased sales in domestic and overseas markets. UK sales rose by 23% to £77m last year, from £62.6m previously, while export revenue grew nearly 10% to £87.6m.

Walker’s exports its iconic shortbread all over the world. It also has retail outlets in Aberlour, Elgin and Aviemore, as well as a thriving business supplying corporate customers.

It was pleasing to see demand return in a substantial way through 2022 after a couple of challenging years during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Nicky Walker, managing director

The company failed to give a timely response to a string of queries from The Press and Journal about its 2022 accounts and its current trading year. These included questions about headcount numbers, production “efficiencies” and increasing raw material costs.

And it said its managing director, Nicky Walker, was “unavailable”.

The firm was also asked why its latest annual accounts were still listed as “overdue” at Companies House yesterday. The deadline fell on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Walker’s insisted they were submitted “on time” last Friday.

Nicky Walker
Nicky Walker, managing director of Walker’s Shortbread. Image: Walker’s

In a statement from the company announcing its results, Mr Walker described last year’s financial performance as “pleasing”.

He said: “It was pleasing to see demand return in a substantial way through 2022 after a couple of challenging years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The year presented numerous hurdles, however, not least the continuing restrictions in the local labour market, but also substantial price increases coming from our suppliers.

“This volatility forced a review of all our incoming costs, with proactive conversations held with our entire supply chain.”

Profits dipped from £6.2m to £6m compared to the previous trading year.

Rebrand ‘exceptionally well received’, says managing director

Walker’s said its sales growth was underpinned by a rebrand in 2021 which continued in 2022.

Mr Walker said a post-pandemic lift and return to travel and tourism were key.

He added: “The Walker’s brand relaunch was exceptionally well-received last year.

“We are excited at the prospect of the continued rollout through the remainder of this year and into next as we look forward to support the business’s aspiration for sustainable growth.”

Walker’s Shortbread’s birthday party at its headquarters in Aberlour. Image: Walker’s

The MD continued: “I’d again like to acknowledge the support of our incredible team, whose efforts are invaluable to the business.

“It was especially pleasing that as part of our 125th anniversary celebrations in June we were able to say thank you to them in person, along with their families, at a company event.

“I, along with the board and executive committee, continue to focus our efforts on moving the business forward, further developing it for a bright, sustainable future.”

The accounts show the group employed ,1253 people on average during 2022, about the same as the year before.

More from Business

BP's North Sea headquarters.
Exclusive: BP staying put in Aberdeen after axeing relocation plan
Chris Taylor, of VisitScotland, alongside one of the north's most iconic heritage assets, Eilean Donan Castle, near Dornie.
Chris Taylor: Highlands and Islands simply world-class for tourists
Stuart Arms owners Peter and Anne Stuart have spoken out about broken promises about selling their Dufftown business to Truerlein. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Truerlein: Dufftown pub owners will have to sell their home after 'unfulfilled promise' to buy…
Aberdeen City councillor Martin Greig, HonuWorx chief executive Lee Wilson, ETZ Ltd CEO Maggie McGinlay and Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard outside the W-Zero-1 building in Aberdeen.
HonuWorx plans to treble staff in Aberdeen's energy transition zone
A packed ringside of buyers and spectators were out in force for the breed sale in Lairg. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
NCC rams reach £14,000 at Lairg
Three of the RNAS award winners from left Ben Lowe, Gordon Towns and Peter Cook.
Royal Northern Agricultural Society announces 2023 award winners
Transform Business Festival will return to Aberdeen next month. Image: Big Partnership
Transform Business Festival returns to Aberdeen
Susie Turan has been appointed head of product and innovations at Macphie. Image: Holyrood PR
Aberdeenshire food firm scoops up 'pioneering' ice-cream expert
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Cononish gold miner Scotgold may be days away from collapse
Go Naked Veg Oban has decided to close its doors.
Shock as Go Naked Veg in Oban forced to close after 'footfall dramatically falls'

Conversation