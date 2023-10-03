Egg producer to speak publicly on losing 200,000 hens to Avian Influenza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Egg producer to speak publicly on losing 200,000 hens to Avian Influenza

James Baxter, chairman of the British Free Range Egg Producers Association will speak at BFREPA Live 23

By Katrina Macarthur
James Baxter from Stranraer will speak at the industry event in November.
James Baxter from Stranraer will speak at the industry event in November.

A Scottish egg producer from Stranraer will set out the bleak reality of dealing with Avian Influenza to farmers attending Europe’s largest free range egg show in November.

James Baxter, chairman of the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA), will speak publicly for the first time about losing almost 200,000 hens to a mandatory cull following a positive test in January.

He has been confirmed as one of the key speakers at BFREPA Live 23, which will be held on Wednesday November 15 at the Telford International Centre.

Mr Baxter’s honest and open talk will cover his avian influenza journey, from losing an entire flock, to how he sees his business recovering, as well as the lessons learnt.

This year’s BFREPA Live event will see a number of other talks and discussions throughout the day, including a panel on AI vaccination.

BFREPA Live 23 takes place on Wednesday November 15 at the Telford International Centre.

A debate will be held on whether there should be a Great Britain-wide vaccination programme, the pros and cons of having one, and how it might work if it became a reality.

There will be series of technical presentations, with Premier Nutrition’s Ralph Bishop to discuss nutritional strategies for extending the laying cycle.

Vet Charles Macleod, will be debating if water is an unavoidable necessity or a vital nutrient for free range flocks.

The day will conclude with a 4.30pm talk held by Nick Bailey from Joice & Hill, who will be covering the latest in genetics, the latest breeding developments, and the benefits of breeding white hens.

Tickets on sale at www.bfrepa.co.uk and are open to anyone with an interest in egg production.

BFREPA members who buy tickets for BFREPA Live 23 will be fully refunded at the next renewal of their membership.

