Egg producer to speak publicly on losing 200,000 hens to Avian Influenza

A Scottish egg producer from Stranraer will set out the bleak reality of dealing with Avian Influenza to farmers attending Europe’s largest free range egg show in November.

James Baxter, chairman of the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA), will speak publicly for the first time about losing almost 200,000 hens to a mandatory cull following a positive test in January.

He has been confirmed as one of the key speakers at BFREPA Live 23, which will be held on Wednesday November 15 at the Telford International Centre.

Mr Baxter’s honest and open talk will cover his avian influenza journey, from losing an entire flock, to how he sees his business recovering, as well as the lessons learnt.

This year’s BFREPA Live event will see a number of other talks and discussions throughout the day, including a panel on AI vaccination.

A debate will be held on whether there should be a Great Britain-wide vaccination programme, the pros and cons of having one, and how it might work if it became a reality.

There will be series of technical presentations, with Premier Nutrition’s Ralph Bishop to discuss nutritional strategies for extending the laying cycle.

Vet Charles Macleod, will be debating if water is an unavoidable necessity or a vital nutrient for free range flocks.

The day will conclude with a 4.30pm talk held by Nick Bailey from Joice & Hill, who will be covering the latest in genetics, the latest breeding developments, and the benefits of breeding white hens.

Tickets on sale at www.bfrepa.co.uk and are open to anyone with an interest in egg production.

BFREPA members who buy tickets for BFREPA Live 23 will be fully refunded at the next renewal of their membership.