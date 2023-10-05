Chamber’s new business survey shows north-east outgunning UK export growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Chamber’s new business survey shows north-east outgunning UK export growth

Confidence is also higher, but inflation and business rates are among factors dampening the mood.

By Keith Findlay
Chamber chief Russell Borthwick.
"We are hearing the same story from many companies – turnover up, costs up, ability to increase prices in line with this limited and profitability squeezed" - Chamber chief Russell Borthwick. Image: AGCC

The north-east is outpacing all other parts of the UK for export sales growth, a groundbreaking new report shows.

And it reveals businesses across the region are more confident about future prospects than their peers elsewhere in Britain.

But it also highlights ongoing concerns about inflation, driven primarily by rising labour costs, continuing to squeeze the profitability of companies.

This anxiety is more pronounced in Aberdeen city and shire than elswhere in the UK.

The first North-east Quarterly Economic Survey, launched today by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), in a new partnership with law firm Gilson Gray, benchmarks key indicators in the region’s economy, compared with the wider UK.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick, second from the left, with, l-r, Filson Gray partners Calum Crighton, Lesley McKnight, Richard Shepherd and Findlay Anderson.
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick, second from the left, with, l-r, Filson Gray partners Calum Crighton, Lesley McKnight, Richard Shepherd and Findlay Anderson. Image: AGCC

One of the headline findings is that north-east companies are performing better in international activities.

More than one-third (35%) of the region’s businesses have seen an increase in their export sales, outpacing the national average (27%) by eight-percentage points.

Future overseas order pipelines are also stronger in the north-east (30% vs 27%).

Other findings from the survey

  • A higher proportion of north-east businesses feel their turnover will improve in the next 12 months (62%), compared to the UK (53%)
  • More than one-third of north-east companies (35%) reported an increase in domestic sales, in line with the UK average
  • There were fewer local companies (15%) reporting a decline in sales, compared with the UK as a whole (23%)
  • A higher proportion of north-east businesses believe their turnover will improve in the next 12-months (62%), compared to the UK (53%)
  • But more local businesses think the price of their goods/services will have to increase over the next three months than across the UK as a whole, due to a range of pressures
  • The number of regional companies concerned about interest rates has also risen sharply since Q2 2023, from 41% to 50%, suggesting the cost of borrowing is also having an impact on bottom lines

What is the biggest gripe of firms across the north-east right now?

Inflation continues to be the biggest worry for businesses in the region, with 71% of those polled listing it as a concern, six percentage points higher than the UK average (65%).

This is squeezing margins, with only 41% of firms in the north-east expecting profits to rise over the next 12 months, compared with 45% in the UK.

The survey also found 57% of north-east firms expect payment pressure to increase, with 30% indicating the number of disputes and potentially litigation will likely grow.

Chamber will use survey findings for lobbying on behalf of north-east businesses at every political level

AGCC said its findings would provide an “evidence-base” to support the business group’s lobbying of all three tiers of government on behalf of firms across the region.

The chamber’s chief excecutive, Russell Borthwick, added: “We are hearing the same story from many companies – turnover up, costs up, ability to increase prices in line with this limited and profitability squeezed.

“While inflation may be starting to ease, it is still having a corrosive presence in the day-to-day operation of businesses in the north-east.

“High utility costs are also weighing on business performance, showing that while the pressure might be more tolerable, many businesses are still feeling the squeeze.”

While inflation may be starting to ease, it is still having a corrosive presence in the day-to-day operation of businesses in the north-east.”

Russell Borthwick, CEO, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

He added: “The headline figures in the report, namely around turnover and sales, paints a positive picture for this region and shows that good times lie ahead if costs can be brought under control.”

Findlay Anderson, a partner in Gilson Gray’s Aberdeen office, said the north-east “continues to benefit from its position as a global hub for exports”.

But widespread expectations of increased margin and price pressure, as well as the potential for a greater number of payment disputes are a concern, Mr Anderson added.

Findlay Anderson, a partner at Gilson Gray.
Findlay Anderson, a partner at Gilson Gray. Image ;AGCC

Among other survey findings, there is no sign of the local labour market easing in the short-term. Four out of five north-east companies (83%) are having problems recruiting suitable staff, 10 percentage points higher than the rest of the UK.

Business rates remain a challenge. More than one-third of firms (34%) said they were a constraint to growth, far higher than the 25% average across the UK.

Key findings of the survey will be discussed at an AGCC business breakfast at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen this morning.

More from Business

Leigh Smith is hopeful of contributing to local economic growth. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise Date
New Shetland waste recycling project awarded £120,000
Flora Murray, pictured in 1914, alongside BP's logo.
BP names offshore wind project Flora in honour of Scottish suffragette
soletrader bon accord
Shoe retailer Soletrader closes its Aberdeen store in Bon Accord Centre
Welder
Rosebank: TechnipFMC pledges £412 million boost for 'local' firms
NFUS vice-president Alasdair Macnab says the proposals could bring implications for farmers.
Levy increase proposals announced by AHDB
Our Lady of the Sea statue, overlooking Castlebay on Barra.
Big marketing push for north and north-east tourism delights
Kevin Forrest and wife Kelly performing CPR on dummies
How couple turned their passion into pride with Aberdeen first aid training firm
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick.
Russell Borthwick: Poor transport connections are holding us back
Gary Webster has joined the law firm from Partner Ledingham Chalmers. Image: Brodies LLP
Brodies announces addition of new partner in Inverness
Artist's impression of Encomara's Squid technology.
Energy industry veterans team up to launch Aberdeen 'Squid' firm Encomara

Conversation