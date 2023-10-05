Why Inverness motor group is offering free lessons and tests to 12 learner drivers

A Highlands motor group has announced plans to provide free driving lessons and tests for 12 people.

Dicksons of Inverness is offering the opportunity for young people in the north who may struggle to pay for driving lessons.

The firm is hoping the new scheme will create safer Highland roads as drivers develop “more confidence and experience”.

Family and friends thinking of nominating someone aged 17-24 can do so here.

In December a panel of neutral judges will get together to choose 12 young people to benefit.

Dicksons’ lessons to provide ‘skills for life’

The firm believes its initiative will allow the successful candidates an opportunity to “pursue career opportunities further afield”.

Dicksons of Inverness managing director Fraser Bryce is hopeful the free lessons will also help to ease financial worries.

He said: “This is something we have been thinking about for some time and I am delighted we are putting it into practice.

“Many people are really suffering financially at the moment and driving lessons are considered an expensive luxury by some. We are, fortunately, in a position to help alleviate that burden.”

Mr Bryce believes all young people should look at gaining their full driving license.

He added: “A driving licence is such a crucial qualification and can open up many employment opportunities.

“All young people should be supported and encouraged to get their licence. It really can be the vital part of the jigsaw to get what they deserve out of life.

“By learning from seasoned professionals, the young people will not only have a higher chance of passing their tests, they will be better equipped to enjoy safely the freedom of the Highland roads.”

Dicksons will partner with selected driving school instructors to roll out the scheme for those successful.

Steering the next generation in the right direction

The Inverness motor group recently opened a new showroom aimed at people under 35.

It invested a total of around £1 million in CARZAR, opposite the company’s existing showroom on Carsegate Road.

Mr Bryce said people aged 20-35 were being “priced out” of the car market.

He added: “Young people have, to an extent, been left behind by rising vehicle prices.

“We thought we should create an opportunity for them to buy a quality car from a reputable dealer and arrange finance at their leisure.

“Or they can come in and browse some of the top-quality vehicles we will have in the showroom.”