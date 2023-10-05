Why Inverness motor group is offering free lessons and tests to 12 learner drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Inverness motor group is offering free lessons and tests to 12 learner drivers

The firm is hoping the new scheme will create safer Highland roads as young drivers develop 'more confidence and experience'.

By Alex Banks
Fraser Bryce believes all young people should be encouraged to learn to drive. Image: Dicksons of Inverness
Fraser Bryce believes all young people should be encouraged to learn to drive. Image: Dicksons of Inverness

A Highlands motor group has announced plans to provide free driving lessons and tests for 12 people.

Dicksons of Inverness is offering the opportunity for young people in the north who may struggle to pay for driving lessons.

The firm is hoping the new scheme will create safer Highland roads as drivers develop “more confidence and experience”.

Family and friends thinking of nominating someone aged 17-24 can do so here.

In December a panel of neutral judges will get together to choose 12 young people to benefit.

Dicksons’ lessons to provide ‘skills for life’

The firm believes its initiative will allow the successful candidates an opportunity to “pursue career opportunities further afield”.

Dicksons of Inverness managing director Fraser Bryce is hopeful the free lessons will also help to ease financial worries.

He said: “This is something we have been thinking about for some time and I am delighted we are putting it into practice.

“Many people are really suffering financially at the moment and driving lessons are considered an expensive luxury by some. We are, fortunately, in a position to help alleviate that burden.”

Dicksons managing director Fraser Bryce. Image: Milestone Media

Mr Bryce believes all young people should look at gaining their full driving license.

He added: “A driving licence is such a crucial qualification and can open up many employment opportunities.

“All young people should be supported and encouraged to get their licence. It really can be the vital part of the jigsaw to get what they deserve out of life.

“By learning from seasoned professionals, the young people will not only have a higher chance of passing their tests, they will be better equipped to enjoy safely the freedom of the Highland roads.”

Dicksons will partner with selected driving school instructors to roll out the scheme for those successful.

Steering the next generation in the right direction

The Inverness motor group recently opened a new showroom aimed at people under 35.

It invested a total of around £1 million in CARZAR, opposite the company’s existing showroom on Carsegate Road.

Mr Bryce said people aged 20-35 were being “priced out” of the car market.

Mr Bryce, left, and Sharif Sheen, brand manager, outside the new showroom in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “Young people have, to an extent, been left behind by rising vehicle prices.

“We thought we should create an opportunity for them to buy a quality car from a reputable dealer and arrange finance at their leisure.

“Or they can come in and browse some of the top-quality vehicles we will have in the showroom.”

