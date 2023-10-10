North Uist Distillery gains first B Corp status in Hebrides

North Uist Distillery has become the first Hebrides business to receive B Corp certification.

The distillery has been rewarded by B Lab for working towards the highest standards of ethical, sustainable, and transparent practices.

The firm joins over 1,500 other companies across the UK to become Certified B corporations.

North Uist Distillery ‘on a mission’ to have positive impact

Kate McDonald and Jonnu Ingledew are the co-founders of North Uist Distillery and are focused on continuing to have an impact.

Kate said: “We have always been on a mission to be the best employers that we can be.

“And to have a positive impact on the community around us both environmentally and socially as we grow the business.

“As proud Hebrideans we are all delighted to add a Hebridean voice to the B Corp community.”

The business is a finalist in the Scottish Gin Awards 2023 with winners announced on November 8.

Johnny added: “It has been important to us from day one that North Uist Distillery is a force for good and that we put people and the planet on an equal level of importance with profit.

“Not just people within the business, but in the wider community, locally and globally.

“As part of becoming B Corp certified we have taken a legal pledge to bring benefit not just to shareholders, but all stakeholders in the business.

“Becoming B Corp certified is validation that we are walking the walk, as well as talking the talk.”

Always more to do says B Corp officer

Leonie Hilbig has been in her role as a B Corp officer for North Uist Distillery for over a year now.

Her role consists of taking stock in the four categories that B Lab assessment surrounds – governance, workers, community and environment.

She said: “How we govern our business is an important starting point and lays the groundwork for succeeding in the other areas.

“Social and environmental performance is at the heart of our decision making.

“Certifying as a B Corporation is a great achievement but there’s always more to do for people and the planet.

“We see this as a really good starting point to keep pushing forward.”