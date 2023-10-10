North Uist Distillery gains first B Corp status in Hebrides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North Uist Distillery gains first B Corp status in Hebrides

The distillery, which was founded in 2019, is now looking forward to continuing its goals of putting people first.

By Alex Banks
Co-founder couple Kate MacDonald and Jonny Ingledew of North Uist Distillery
Co-founder couple Kate MacDonald and Jonny Ingledew of North Uist Distillery

North Uist Distillery has become the first Hebrides business to receive B Corp certification.

The distillery has been rewarded by B Lab for working towards the highest standards of ethical, sustainable, and transparent practices.

The firm joins over 1,500 other companies across the UK to become Certified B corporations.

North Uist Distillery ‘on a mission’ to have positive impact

Kate McDonald and Jonnu Ingledew are the co-founders of North Uist Distillery and are focused on continuing to have an impact.

Kate said: “We have always been on a mission to be the best employers that we can be.

“And to have a positive impact on the community around us both environmentally and socially as we grow the business.

“As proud Hebrideans we are all delighted to add a Hebridean voice to the B Corp community.”

Nunton Steadings
North Uist Distillery took over Nunton Steadings in 2020.

The business is a finalist in the Scottish Gin Awards 2023 with winners announced on November 8.

Johnny added: “It has been important to us from day one that North Uist Distillery is a force for good and that we put people and the planet on an equal level of importance with profit.

“Not just people within the business, but in the wider community, locally and globally.

“As part of becoming B Corp certified we have taken a legal pledge to bring benefit not just to shareholders, but all stakeholders in the business.

“Becoming B Corp certified is validation that we are walking the walk, as well as talking the talk.”

Always more to do says B Corp officer

Leonie Hilbig has been in her role as a B Corp officer for North Uist Distillery for over a year now.

Her role consists of taking stock in the four categories that B Lab assessment surrounds – governance, workers, community and environment.

She said: “How we govern our business is an important starting point and lays the groundwork for succeeding in the other areas.

North Uist Distillery's award-winning Downpour gin.
North Uist Distillery’s award-winning Downpour gin. Image: North Uist Distillery

“Social and environmental performance is at the heart of our decision making.

“Certifying as a B Corporation is a great achievement but there’s always more to do for people and the planet.

“We see this as a really good starting point to keep pushing forward.”

More from Business

General view outside New Look retail store in Elgin.
New Look search for new Elgin home continues after pledging to stay in town
A view of Southeastern trains in sidings near Ashford railway station (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Transport union elects its first female general secretary
UK gas prices soared after it emerged that Finland believes a leak in the underwater Balticconnector pipeline was caused by ‘external activity’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK gas prices surge as Finland says pipeline leak caused by ‘external activity’
Brian and Morley Thompson produced a new world record of £20,000.
New world record set for Shetland sheep in homeland
Gas prices rose around 13% after the news (Yui Mok/PA)
Gas prices soar after reports pipeline leak is ‘not an accident’
Sandy MacPherson, Abersky, Torness, with his champion Blackface ram, pictured with judge Dan Walton from Wanwood Hill, Alston. Picture by Anne MacPherson
Abersky sells champion Blackface for £3,000 at Dingwall
Workers will walk out at the Coventry site (Phil Barnett/PA)
Amazon workers to strike over pay on Black Friday
The UK has become a world leader in offshore wind power (Peter Byrne/PA)
World’s largest wind farm starts production off Yorkshire coast
Netflix UK has revealed its sales grew last year as the streaming platform gained more and higher-paying subscribers (Netflix/PA)
Netflix UK sales grow as it gains more and higher-paying subscribers
The Bank warned of possible higher debt burdens for households in the future (PA)
Longer mortgage contracts may mean long-term struggle for households, Bank warns

Conversation