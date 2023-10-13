Aberdeen travel firm wins more than £2m worth of new contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen travel firm wins more than £2m worth of new contracts

Turnover has also increased by 25% in the past year for the Union Street business.

By Kelly Wilson
Munro's Travel managing director Murray Burnett with business development manager Nicole Walker. Image: Tricker PR
Munro’s Travel, which specialises in travel for the energy and marine sectors, has secured more than £2 million worth of new business.

The firm, based in Braemar House on Union Street, has seen its turnover increase 25% in the last twelve months.

The five newly awarded contracts, all secured within the last quarter, will see Munro’s manage the offshore, renewable and marine travel, both onshore and offshore, for its new clients.

They include Peterson Energy Logistics, Dron and Dickson, Kraken Robotics, and Elemental Energies.

Munro’s Travel managing director Murray Burnett said: “It is vitally important that we continue to invest in technology innovation to drive efficiencies within their travel programme and ultimately lowers costs whilst meeting compliance requirements.

“Our technology solutions ensure traveller safety and help companies reach their sustainability goals.”

Munro’s Travel 120th year brings changes

Munro’s 120th year has so far seen the firm has employ an additional 12 members of staff since January.

Significant investment in technology has seen the introduction of a new online booking tool which allows clients to book their own travel.

A new expense management tool which can capture and digitise expenses on the move has also been developed and launched.

An office move is also on the cards as the Munro’s Travel management team look for a new site to house the team after the sale of their Union Street premises.

Braemar House could become student flats
Braemar House whixh is current office of Munro’s Travel. Image: Joshua Pizzuto-Pomaco

Murray said: “Although the pandemic accelerated the move to more remote working, this was not a new concept for our team.

“Travel was probably the sector most advanced in homeworking terms; it’s been a standard way for travel firms to operate for decades.

“We’re currently looking at some exciting west end opportunities for our team of sixty.

“Between our business development activities and a potential office move, 2024 look as if it will be an equally buoyant time for Munro’s as we enter our thirteenth decade in business.”

Munro’s has a client base of more than 300 energy sector organisations.

