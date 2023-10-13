Aberdeen travel firm wins more than £2m worth of new contracts

Munro’s Travel, which specialises in travel for the energy and marine sectors, has secured more than £2 million worth of new business.

The firm, based in Braemar House on Union Street, has seen its turnover increase 25% in the last twelve months.

The five newly awarded contracts, all secured within the last quarter, will see Munro’s manage the offshore, renewable and marine travel, both onshore and offshore, for its new clients.

They include Peterson Energy Logistics, Dron and Dickson, Kraken Robotics, and Elemental Energies.

Munro’s Travel managing director Murray Burnett said: “It is vitally important that we continue to invest in technology innovation to drive efficiencies within their travel programme and ultimately lowers costs whilst meeting compliance requirements.

“Our technology solutions ensure traveller safety and help companies reach their sustainability goals.”

Munro’s Travel 120th year brings changes

Munro’s 120th year has so far seen the firm has employ an additional 12 members of staff since January.

Significant investment in technology has seen the introduction of a new online booking tool which allows clients to book their own travel.

A new expense management tool which can capture and digitise expenses on the move has also been developed and launched.

An office move is also on the cards as the Munro’s Travel management team look for a new site to house the team after the sale of their Union Street premises.

Murray said: “Although the pandemic accelerated the move to more remote working, this was not a new concept for our team.

“Travel was probably the sector most advanced in homeworking terms; it’s been a standard way for travel firms to operate for decades.

“We’re currently looking at some exciting west end opportunities for our team of sixty.

“Between our business development activities and a potential office move, 2024 look as if it will be an equally buoyant time for Munro’s as we enter our thirteenth decade in business.”

Munro’s has a client base of more than 300 energy sector organisations.