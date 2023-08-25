Travel firm’s Aberdeen offices could become more city centre student flats

The Union Street offices of an Aberdeen travel firm could soon be turned into dozens of student flats.

Braemar House, on the corner of the Granite Mile and Bon-Accord Street, used to house the Norwich Union offices.

In recent years, it has been home to Munro’s Travel.

The new plans for the site could bring more than 50 students flooding onto the struggling thoroughfare, at a time when footfall is in dire need of a boost.

How will the Braemar House offices be changed into student flats?

Edinburgh-based Optimal Student hopes to create 54 student flats across the first, second and third floors of Braemar House.

There would also be a small “cinema room” for movie nights, a “student social space” and “meeting pod”.

And another social space would come with a pool table.

What other student flat plans are under way in Aberdeen city centre?

The plans come hot on the heels of a separate application to turn Granite Mile offices nearby into student flats.

The scheme for Victoria House, above the Amarone Italian restaurant, come from the same developer.

His Optimal Student firm is also in the process of turning the former Hilton Garden Inn into a block of student accommodation on St Andrew Street.

Meanwhile, the former Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane has been turned into a tower of student flats too.

Do you want to see the plans approved? Let us know in our comments section below

Do we really need more student flats?

Earlier this year, the Our Union Street initiative was set up to try and breathe new life into the struggling Granite Mile.

These plans could help tick off two items on an ambitious wish-list aimed at reversing its fortunes.

The group is desperate for new tenants to take on empty units, and to drive more footfall along the street.

You can see the plans for the Braemar House student flats here.