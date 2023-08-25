Travel firm’s Aberdeen offices could become more city centre student flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travel firm’s Aberdeen offices could become more city centre student flats

Plans to transform Braemar House at 267 Union Street have been lodged.

By Ben Hendry
Braemar House could become student flats
Braemar House could go from being travel agents to student flats. Image: Joshua Pizzuto-Pomaco

The Union Street offices of an Aberdeen travel firm could soon be turned into dozens of student flats.

Braemar House, on the corner of the Granite Mile and Bon-Accord Street, used to house the Norwich Union offices.

In recent years, it has been home to Munro’s Travel.

The new plans for the site could bring more than 50 students flooding onto the struggling thoroughfare, at a time when footfall is in dire need of a boost.

The building is above the So NYC bagel shop and tapas restaurant Cafe Andaluz, and across from the Soul nightclub. Image: Joshue Pizzuto-Pomaco

How will the Braemar House offices be changed into student flats?

Edinburgh-based Optimal Student hopes to create 54 student flats across the first, second and third floors of Braemar House.

There would also be a small “cinema room” for movie nights, a “student social space” and “meeting pod”.

And another social space would come with a pool table.

The scheme could revive a prominent empty space on Union Street. Image: Joshua Pizzuto-Pomaco

What other student flat plans are under way in Aberdeen city centre?

The plans come hot on the heels of a separate application to turn Granite Mile offices nearby into student flats.

The building could soon be abuzz with youngsters. Image: Joshua Pizzuto-Pomaco

The scheme for Victoria House, above the Amarone Italian restaurant, come from the same developer.

His Optimal Student firm is also in the process of turning the former Hilton Garden Inn into a block of student accommodation on St Andrew Street.

The Hilton Garden Inn that will soon be new student flats.
Work is taking place to turn the Hilton Garden Inn into new student flats. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the former Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane has been turned into a tower of student flats too.

Do we really need more student flats?

Earlier this year, the Our Union Street initiative was set up to try and breathe new life into the struggling Granite Mile.

These plans could help tick off two items on an ambitious wish-list aimed at reversing its fortunes.

The group is desperate for new tenants to take on empty units, and to drive more footfall along the street.

You can see the plans for the Braemar House student flats here.

