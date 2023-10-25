Inverness hotel owner on emotional decision to sell after 37 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness hotel owner on emotional decision to sell after 37 years

The owner said running the hotel has been "amazing" but she wants to spend more time with grandchildren.

By Alex Banks
Fiona Newton has been in charge of the Heathmount Hotel for over 37 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fiona Newton has been in charge of the Heathmount Hotel for over 37 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The owner of an Inverness hotel is eyeing retirement after 37 years in charge, with the hotel on the market for £1.4 million.

Fiona Newton has been in charge of the Heathmount Hotel since 1986 when she took over with her late ex-husband Patrick Buxton.

Implementing her own ideas, it transformed from just a pub and restaurant into an eight-bedroom hotel.

The boutique hotel is located on Kingsmills Road has been put on the market following a “bittersweet” announcement from Fiona.

How Fiona changed Heathmount Hotel

Ex-nurse Fiona bought the business as a pub and restaurant, which housed the manager and assistant manager at the time.

She said: “When we took charge it certainly wasn’t a hotel – just a bar and restaurant.

“The manager and assistant manager lived in and the top three rooms were used for workers at Ardersier Port.

“Improving it took a lot of hard work and time but in the end we’d made it a hotel.

Fiona Newton at the Heathmount Hotel in 2012. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“All the rooms were made en-suite and the rooms are still updated and revamped every year.”

Fiona said the 37 years have flown by and it was an easy decision to stay as long as she has.

Now she is planning to enjoy a retirement as well as devote more time to her grandchildren.

She added: “I am still here because I love people and I love working with people.

“It’s a really healthy business as well – the rooms have been fully booked since the first week of April up until the end of this week.

“The season is getting longer and unfortunately I am also getting older.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully a smooth transition and a busy retirement with the grandchildren.”

Staff the key to success, says owner

Fiona has attributed the success of the business to her staff and said they “put everything” into their work.

She said: “I would say 90% or maybe even 100% of the hotel’s success is down to staff.

“In the last couple of years I haven’t had a lot of influence over the workflow and we receive fantastic reviews.

“The feedback is superb and that’s down to the team here. I’ve has two staff who have been with me for as long as 26 years and another for 14 years.

“We have a fantastic housekeeping team and three young staff who work in the restaurant – they’re tremendous.

“It’s the people out front who make a difference to guest’s experiences. They’re often the first person they see in the morning and the last at night during their stay.”

A thank you to customers

Fiona said its great to have see thousands of faces over the years and owes plenty to her “faithful” cliental.

She said: “It’s been amazing – there’s been a big cliental which has come in for the past 20 years.

“I’m thankful for every one of our customers – our faithful cliental as well as tourists who have stayed with us.”

General assistants Adriana Barnett, Declan Paterson, Emily McAllister and Owner Fiona Newton.<br />Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Graham + Sibbald is marketing the hotel and is inviting offers in the region of £1.4 million. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The hotel, priced at £1.4m, is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald. It said the hotel offers an opportunity for new owners to build upon its “stellar reputation”.

The property, which underwent a £250,000 refurbishment in 2017, has a room occupancy which sits at over 90%.

