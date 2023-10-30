Rob Aberdein acquisition sold a year on from takeover of his Moray Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Aberdein acquisition sold a year on from takeover of his Moray Group

Historic business Simpson & Marwick is now under new ownership.

By Keith Findlay
Rob Aberdein .
Rob Aberdein, who. announced the acquisition of Simpson & Marwick (S&M) in October 2020, within a month of him launching Aberdeins, now Moray Group. Three years later, Moray is under new ownership and S&M has been sold on. Image: Esson & Aberdein

Scottish professional services firm Moray Group, led by Aberdeen businessman Rob Aberdein, has sold its Simpson & Marwick (S&M) estate agency.

The move comes just over a year after English group Progeny acquired Moray from Mr Aberdein and other investors. He became chief commercial officer at Leeds-based Progeny after that deal, while also retaining his role as managing director of Moray.

The 44-year-old had launched Glasgow-headquartered Aberdeins, which later changed its name to Moray, in 2020. He did so with more than £1 million of backing and ambitions to shake up the Scottish legal scene.

Historic estate agency no longer ‘core’ to Moray Group’s plans

S&M, previously part of Clyde & Co, was the group’s first acquisition soon after launch.

Explaining the sale of Edinburgh-based S&M for a “six-figure sum” after just three years, Mr Aberdein said estate agency was no longer “core” to Moray’s future plans.

And he said the new owner, the newly formed Simpson and Marwick Group (SMG), could take the “historic business” to the next level.

Who’s in Simpson & Marwick’s takeover team?

SMG is led by Sean Nicol, the former sales director of Edinburgh solicitors/estate agents Coulters and Gary Wales, ex-director of US firm Keller Williams Caledonia.

Also part of the boardroom team are Commsworld founder Ricky Nicol and his long-term chief financial officer, Graeme St John, who both have experience in scaling up businesses into successful companies.

Sean Nicol, left, and Gary Wales of the Simpson and Marwick Group.
Sean Nicol, left, and Gary Wales of the Simpson and Marwick Group. Image: PK Media & PR

S&M has been part of the Scottish law scene since 1886. It was involved in both the inquiry into the Piper Alpha tragedy and legal proceedings after the Lockerbie bombing.

Mr Nicol said: “The Simpson & Marwick legacy and expertise aligns perfectly with our vision and ambitions, allowing us to take an already incredible brand to an all-new level.

‘Historic baton’

“Having served clients for almost 140 years, Simpson & Marwick brings unparalleled value and it is a privilege to carry this historic baton.”

Mr Wales added: “We are very proud to have this opportunity to develop and grow one of Scotland’s most prestigious estate agents.”

We are excited about where the new owners can take the brand.”

Rob Aberdein, of Moray Group/Progeny

Mr Aberdein, a former partner of Aberdeen-based law firm Aberdein Considine, said: “We are pleased to be able to pass on the Simpson & Marwick brand to such an experienced and expert group of custodians who will take this historic business to the next level.

“Estate agency is no longer core to our future plans, but we are excited about where the new owners can take the brand and its people, and we wish them all well.”

Rob Aberdein left family-run Aberdeen law firm harbouring big ambition to shake up the legal sector

Mr Aberdein left Aberdein Considine – co-founded in 1981 by his father, Harvey – in July 2017 to become the youngest ever equity partner at English law firm Walker Morris.

Launching Aberdeins/Moray in the autumn of 2020, the former Cults Academy pupil and Aberdeen University graduate said it would use technology to meet the changing demands of individuals and small businesses across law and other professional services to “reflect the 2020s, not the 1950s”.

Progeny’s expansion continues

Progeny’s acquisition of Moray last year included Aberdeen law firm Esson & Aberdein and Glasgow-based conveyancing and debt recovery specialist Alston Law.

Last week it was announced Scottish financial planning experts Carbon Financial and its £600 million of assets under management had been acquired by fast-growing Progeny for an undisclosed sum.

