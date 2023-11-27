Why did a farmer make this Moray businesswoman cry?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why did a farmer make this Moray businesswoman cry?

And which late TV legend does she 'desperately miss'?

Donna Melvin.
Donna Melvin. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Donna Melvin. She runs Unique Skin Clinics, based near Forres.

How and why did you start in business?

At the age of 16 I suffered from idiopathic hirsutism (excess body hair growth), something inherited from my dad. I also developed a stammer and became quite introverted, avoiding conversations and eye contact.

After a two-year pre-nursing course at college, I moved to Cornwall to train as a nurse.

Sadly, a back injury ended my nursing career – but I had a mission to help people like me by providing permanent hair removal. I started Unique Skin Clinics in May 1998 and was fully booked from day one.

How did you get to where you are today?

Twenty-three years of painful electrolysis had left me quite badly scarred, and still with most of the hair. I bought my first IPL (intense pulsed light) system in 2000 and removed all my excess hair in one year. It’s now a joy to get out of bed every day, and I never give it a second thought.

As my clinic is “needs driven”, I later added skin treatments for acne, scars, pigmentation, rosacea, red vein, birth marks, tattoo removal etc. Lesion removal is a big passion, something I’ve been doing for 25 years now.

Acquiring new skills meant training under the best in Harley Street and Marseille. I also invested in top-notch equipment. For example, my medical laser supplier, Lynton Lasers, has won many awards and is always on hand for treatment advice.

I teach meditation and healing, both online and face-to-face, which is free to charities. I also provide free talks on preventing/managing skin problems for groups and charities.

Who helped you?

The Federation of Small Businesses. I was amazed its online networking meetings and webinars were free to non-members, and full of friendly, supportive people. My first use of the members’ free legal helpline to discuss an internet issue more than covered my membership fee.

Unique Skin Clinics intense pulsed light system.
Unique Skin Clinics intense pulsed light system. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Nobody cares who you are or what you are called; they just want to know how you can help them.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not starting the business sooner. Who knew there was such a void to be filled? I completed a masters in reiki during lockdown, but wish I’d done more.

What is your greatest achievement?

Treating children and adults who previously could never look anyone in the eye. They stride in after two or three sessions, with heads held high and smiling.

A lot of joyful tears have been shed in my clinic, some of them mine.

This 6ft 4” farmer picked me up, hugged me tight and whispered ‘thank you’ in my ear.”

Also, removing 20 long skin tags from a 70-year-old farmer’s eyelids. They had been hanging down obscuring his sight for many years. His wife had to do all the talking at our first consultation, but he was a changed man when he returned for his post-treatment check a month later.

This 6ft 4” farmer picked me up, hugged me tight and whispered “thank you” in my ear.

I cried for 15 minutes after he left. It took a lot of courage for him to be so vulnerable, and I felt privileged that he allowed me to help.

Unique treatment room.
Unique treatment room. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

My electricity bill has increased fivefold. So I no longer allow the lasers, IPLs etc to run on standby, unless they are about to be used.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To open more rural clinics for children and adults with anxiety issues/autism, and for those who can’t afford to travel to the main clinic.

What do you do to relax?

Start the day with an hour of meditation and “sending healing” (a meditative technique for sending your love and wishes to others) – it’s my fuel for the day.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

As one of the Togs (Terry’s old geezers/gals), I desperately miss Terry Wogan – especially his Janet and John stories. I rarely watch TV as I find some of it quite negative.

Sir Terry Wogan
Donna Melvin is one of “Terry’s old gals”.

What do you waste your money on?

I come from a very poor morthern English household, so it’s against my genetics to splash the cash. I get joy from donating to dog charities, especially Loving Homes Dog Rescue in Orkney, where my beloved Kilo came from.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Meditate.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

My Nissan X-Trail is a great tow car, pulling my home on wheels/caravan effortlessly to my rural clinics. A car is a car to me – it just serves a purpose.

